It seems like end of road for iconic American car as Chevy Camaro production stops

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- According to multiple industry sources and trade reports, General Motors has stopped production of its Chevrolet Camaro this week. GM Authority, citing an unnamed source, reported that Dec. 14 was the last day of production. Road and Track reports that a GM representative confirmed the end of production. Advertisement

The earliest version of the Camaro was produced in 1966, with multiple generations following. Camaros are known as "pony" cars, which are sporty commercial models.

The current sixth generation of Camaros was introduced in 2016.

The end of Camaro production comes as General Motors, Chevrolet's parent company, revealed plans to lay off 1,314 workers from two Michigan factories in a notice to Michigan's Labor Department

"Camaro is a passion product. It has developed a fan base around the world and has brought people into Chevrolet dealerships for generations," a GM spokesperson told The Drive.

The end of the Camaro line, for at least the time being, was announced in March, with the company saying at the time that production would cease in January.

"After nine strong model years in the market, with hundreds of thousands sold, the sixth generation Chevrolet Camaro will retire at the conclusion of the model year 2024. The final sixth generation will come off the assembly line at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Michigan in January 2024," Chevrolet said in a press release in March.

The company also suggested that further Camaro models would appear on the market at an undetermined time.

"While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro's story," Global Chevrolet Vice President Scott Bell said.