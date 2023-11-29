Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2023 / 9:31 AM

GM says UAW strike cost $1.1 billion, but 2023 profits will be 'very strong'

By Doug Cunningham
General Motors on Wednesday said that a strike by United Auto Workers members cost the company $1.1 billion as it reinstated its 2023 earnings guidance. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 2 | General Motors on Wednesday said that a strike by United Auto Workers members cost the company $1.1 billion as it reinstated its 2023 earnings guidance. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- General Motors said Wednesday the United Auto Workers strike cost the company $1.1 billion as it reinstated its full-year 2023 earnings guidance.

In 2023 GM twice increased its earnings guidance -- an official company prediction of near-term profits and losses, expressed as an amount of money per share -- but withdrew them when the UAW went on strike.

Advertisement

"We are finalizing a 2024 budget that will fully offset the incremental costs of our new labor agreements and the long-term plan we are executing includes reducing the capital intensity of the business, developing products even more efficiently, and further reducing our fixed and variable costs," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.

Barra added that GM "will deliver very strong profits in 2023."

Related

The stockholders' net income outlook is $9.1-$9.7 billion, while the previous numbers were $9.3-$10.7 billion.

GM's Wednesday announcement said it anticipates 2023 capital spending to be $11-$11.5 billion, down slightly from its previous guidance of $11-$12 billion.

GM said its net automotive operating cash is expected to increase to $19.5-$21 billion. The previous outlook was $$17.4 billion-$20.4 billion.

The deal between GM and UAW included hourly pay raises of at least 25%, reinstated cost-of-living adjustments and enhanced profit-sharing payments as well as other benefits.

Advertisement

The company said the contracts with UAW and Unifor in Canada will increase costs by $9.3 billion leading to a rise of $575 in costs per vehicle.

GM on Wednesday also announced a $10 billion stock buyback that is expected to end in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a 33% increase in common stock dividends.

GM expects to boost its common stock dividend by 3 cents to 12 cents starting in 2024.

GM has canceled the revolving $6 billion line of credit began in October, replacing it with a new 364-day credit facility of $3 billion.

Latest Headlines

U.S. real GDP grew 5.2% in the third quarter, faster than previous estimates
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
U.S. real GDP grew 5.2% in the third quarter, faster than previous estimates
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Real U.S. gross domestic product grew 5.2% in the third quarter of 2023, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis second estimate Wednesday.
U.S. Osprey crashes off Japanese coast; 1 dead, 5 missing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Osprey crashes off Japanese coast; 1 dead, 5 missing
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Officials confirmed that one person died and the fate of five others on board remained a mystery after a U.S. military Osprey aircraft crashed off the southern coast of Japan early Wednesday.
Biden takes clean energy message to GOP turf in trip to Colorado wind power facility
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden takes clean energy message to GOP turf in trip to Colorado wind power facility
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit the world's largest manufacturer of wind towers in Colorado on Wednesday to highlight advances in U.S. manufacturing under his legislative agenda in the third congressional district.
Biden Labor nominee stalls in Senate as Manchin, Menendez vote with Republicans
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden Labor nominee stalls in Senate as Manchin, Menendez vote with Republicans
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Two Democrats voted with Republicans in the Senate on Tuesday to block José Javier Rodríguez, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as assistant secretary of the Labor Department, from advancing.
Atlantic hurricane season ranks 4th for most-named storms in a year
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Atlantic hurricane season ranks 4th for most-named storms in a year
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially comes to a close on Thursday, stirred up a fourth-place ranking when it comes to most-named storms in a year.
Billionaire Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet's right hand man, dies at 99
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Billionaire Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet's right hand man, dies at 99
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Charlie Munger, a billionaire who became Warren Buffet's most trusted adviser at Berkshire Hathaway, is dead at 99.
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree illuminated during holiday ceremony
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree illuminated during holiday ceremony
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was lit up Tuesday night in a holiday tradition led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, after the National Christmas tree near the White House toppled over in gusty winds.
Jewish groups sue UC Berkeley over 'unchecked' anti-Semitism
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jewish groups sue UC Berkeley over 'unchecked' anti-Semitism
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Two Jewish groups are suing the University of California system, UC Berkeley and school administrators for what they call a "longstanding, unchecked spread of anti-Semitism" at the UC Berkeley School of Law.
ACLU, Lambda Legal sue Iowa over ban on LGBTQ+ teaching, explicit books
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
ACLU, Lambda Legal sue Iowa over ban on LGBTQ+ teaching, explicit books
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court against the state of Iowa over a newly implemented education law that bans LGBTQ+ instruction and books with sexual content.
Jimmy Carter, dignitaries memorialize Rosalynn Carter
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jimmy Carter, dignitaries memorialize Rosalynn Carter
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A tribute was held Tuesday in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter during a second day of memorials across Georgia to honor the former first lady's life and legacy before her burial on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lawsuits target first religious public charter school in U.S.
Lawsuits target first religious public charter school in U.S.
North Korea claims spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon
North Korea claims spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon
Donald Trump co-defendant John Eastman requests earlier trial date
Donald Trump co-defendant John Eastman requests earlier trial date
Biden Labor nominee stalls in Senate as Manchin, Menendez vote with Republicans
Biden Labor nominee stalls in Senate as Manchin, Menendez vote with Republicans
At least 10 dead in Ukraine after three days of severe winter weather
At least 10 dead in Ukraine after three days of severe winter weather
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement