Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 6, 2023 / 9:44 PM

Biden administration delays menthol cigarette ban until 2024

By Sheri Walsh
The Biden administration is pushing a planned end-of-the-year ban on menthol cigarettes into 2024, in a blow to health advocates who worked to limit access sooner in an effort to save lives. Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
The Biden administration is pushing a planned end-of-the-year ban on menthol cigarettes into 2024, in a blow to health advocates who worked to limit access sooner in an effort to save lives. Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is pushing a planned end-of-the-year ban on menthol cigarettes into 2024, in a blow to health advocates who worked to limit access sooner in an effort to save lives.

The White House updated its Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs website Wednesday, without an announcement, stating that a final ban on menthol will not take place until March at the earliest. The decision comes after civil rights groups argued that the ban would target Black smokers.

Advertisement

"I don't know how Black Lives Matter if you're willing to put 45,000 lives at risk by keeping menthol cigarettes on the market," Yolanda Richardson, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said Wednesday.

The group National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice recently ran ads -- sponsored by tobacco-maker Reynolds American -- opposing the menthol ban, as the National Action Network also voiced concerns.

Related

"National Action Network has taken the position that, unless there are real safeguards against criminal prosecution of Black and Brown communities, the proposed menthol ban will have unintended consequences," the group wrote in a statement.

"We believe prohibition does not work, and criminalizing menthol will lead to serious unintended consequences. We also believe the science and evidence does not support bans on menthol cigarettes and characterizing flavors in cigars," cigarette manufacturer Altria added.

Advertisement

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and the American Lung Association are among a number of public health organizations that have been pushing for a menthol tobacco ban for more than a decade, saying the flavors -- which produce a cooling sensation in the throat -- appeal to younger smokers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, menthol can enhance the addictive effects of cigarettes, making it more difficult to quit.

"It's heartbreaking," Emily Holubowich, the American Heart Association's national senior vice president of federal advocacy, said Wednesday. "We know these products kill."

Chrissie Juliano, executive director of the Big Cities Health Coalition, said the argument that a menthol ban would criminalize Black smokers is wrong since it would only apply to manufacturing and distribution.

"These regulations do not suggest in any way shape or form that individuals would bear the brunt of any enforcement," Juliano said. "We can't reduce tobacco use and associated disease and death without eliminating menthol as a flavor. That's really the next step."

Latest Headlines

Fourth Republican debate off to heated start
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fourth Republican debate off to heated start
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The field for the Republican Party's presidential nomination is down to five, with four candidates on the debate stage in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday.
3 dead, 1 in critical condition after UNLV shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 dead, 1 in critical condition after UNLV shooting
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and one person is in critical condition in a shooting Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to police, who said the suspected shooter also is dead.
Supreme Court justices have tense debate in workplace discrimination case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court justices have tense debate in workplace discrimination case
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The question on what qualifies as workplace discrimination turned into a back-and-forth deliberation among the Supreme Court justices and the attorneys in the arguments for Muldrow v. City of St. Louis.
Google unveils Gemini AI system
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Google unveils Gemini AI system
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Google unveiled its Gemini AI system Wednesday, which will compete against available systems like ChatGPT and Open AI.
Lawmakers consider legislation to protect political dissenters abroad
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Lawmakers consider legislation to protect political dissenters abroad
WASHINGTON Freedom House released a report on Wednesday that found at least 26 nations - including China, Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia - targeted journalists abroad with "transnational repression" between 2014 and 2023.
Wall Street bankers tell Senate they oppose new increased capital regulation
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Wall Street bankers tell Senate they oppose new increased capital regulation
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Wall Street bankers at Wednesday's Senate Banking Oversight Committee hearing on the stability of the U.S. banking system were united in their opposition to stricter capitalization regulations.
Marines, military children join Jill Biden at White House to celebrate Toys For Tots
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Marines, military children join Jill Biden at White House to celebrate Toys For Tots
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden joined the Marine Corps and military families at the White House on Wednesday to host a Toys For Tots event, part of her Joining Forces Initiative.
In settlement, 10 Wisconsin 'fake electors' admit Joe Biden won 2020 election
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
In settlement, 10 Wisconsin 'fake electors' admit Joe Biden won 2020 election
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Ten Wisconsin Republicans accused of acting as so-called "fake electors" during the 2020 presidential election have agreed to a settlement and acknowledged that they were part of a coordinated effort.
Suspect in custody after bomb threat at Naval Air Station in Florida
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Suspect in custody after bomb threat at Naval Air Station in Florida
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested one suspect on Wednesday after a bomb threat forced a lockdown at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla.
4 Russian-affiliated fighters charged with war crimes in alleged torture of U.S. citizen
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
4 Russian-affiliated fighters charged with war crimes in alleged torture of U.S. citizen
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Four individuals working alongside Russian forces in Ukraine have been charged with war crimes by the U.S. Justice Department for their alleged torture of a U.S. citizen, according to documents unsealed Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 dead, 1 in critical condition after UNLV shooting
3 dead, 1 in critical condition after UNLV shooting
Venezuela moves ahead with plan to annex Guyana's oil-rich Essequibo region
Venezuela moves ahead with plan to annex Guyana's oil-rich Essequibo region
In settlement, 10 Wisconsin 'fake electors' admit Joe Biden won 2020 election
In settlement, 10 Wisconsin 'fake electors' admit Joe Biden won 2020 election
Tigers maul man to death inside big cat exhibit at Pakistan zoo
Tigers maul man to death inside big cat exhibit at Pakistan zoo
U.S., Sweden sign agreement to strengthen military ties
U.S., Sweden sign agreement to strengthen military ties
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement