Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 11, 2023 / 9:42 AM

Tobacco companies add synthetic menthol to cigarettes in response to ban

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Researchers identified new compounds that achieve cooling sensations similar to menthol. Photo by Pixabay
Researchers identified new compounds that achieve cooling sensations similar to menthol. Photo by Pixabay

Cigarette makers are using synthetic menthol substitutes in what appears to be an effort to skirt a looming federal menthol ban, researchers say.

The menthol flavor appeals to younger and newer smokers, according to investigators at Duke Health in Durham, N.C., and Yale University in New Haven, Conn.

Advertisement

These new "non-menthol" cigarettes are being introduced in states that have already banned actual menthol in advance of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration ban later this year.

In studying these "non-menthol" products, researchers identified new compounds that achieve cooling sensations similar to menthol.

Read More

"We found that tobacco companies are adding a synthetic cooling agent called WS-3 to these new 'non-menthol' cigarettes," said senior author Sven-Eric Jordt, an associate professor at Duke University School of Medicine.

"The added amounts are sufficient to produce robust cooling sensations, with some brands having more cooling activity than their menthol equivalent cigarettes," he said in a university news release

California and Massachusetts have already banned menthol cigarettes.

After California's December 2022 ban, RJ Reynolds and ITG introduced non-menthol cigarettes with packaging and marketing strategies similar to those of menthol products.

Advertisement

Lead author Sairam Jabba, a senior research scientist at Duke, measured whether cigarettes purchased in the two states with bans contained chemicals that activate the cold/menthol receptor.

"We found that four of the non-menthol cigarette products, all manufactured by RJ Reynolds, robustly activated the cold/menthol receptor, and this cooling activity was stronger than of their menthol counterparts," Jabba said.

"These results signify that these new 'non-menthol' cigarettes can produce the same cooling sensations as menthol cigarettes and thereby facilitate smoking initiation," he said. "Allowing these cigarettes to be marketed would nullify several of the expected public health benefits from state and federal bans of menthol cigarettes."

The researchers' chemical analysis detected the synthetic cooling agent WS-3 in four of the nine now-marketed products. Although the products lack menthol's minty smell, they do produce the cooling effect. The investigators also noted vanilla and tropical flavor chemicals in these cigarettes.

"Our discovery of restricted flavors such as vanilla, which have characteristic odor and taste, demonstrates that big tobacco is ignoring current federal regulations banning the addition of characteristic flavors to cigarettes," Jordt said. "More importantly, vanilla flavor is very popular among children and youth, making it easy for them to initiate on these cigarettes."

Advertisement

Historically, menthol cigarettes have also been aggressively marketed toward Black people. Up to 90% of Black smokers use menthol cigarettes.

"FDA regulators need to develop effective strategies for the control of odorless cooling agents and flavors that threaten to bypass tobacco flavor bans," Jordt said.

The study findings were published online Monday in a research letter in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Funding for the study was provided by the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse, the National Institutes of Health and the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on the health effects of smoking.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Researchers study pet dogs to shed light on human health
Health News // 5 hours ago
Researchers study pet dogs to shed light on human health
NEW YORK, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A large study aims to follow pet dogs for 10 years or longer to track how genes, diet, exercise and the environment affect aging -- and the findings may shed light on human health.
Chronic diseases take a toll on U.S. life expectancy
Health News // 20 hours ago
Chronic diseases take a toll on U.S. life expectancy
Americans' life expectancy has been stagnant for over a decade, and much of the blame has been placed on "deaths of despair" among middle-aged adults.
COVID-19 linked to higher risk for autoimmune diseases like alopecia, Crohn's
Health News // 20 hours ago
COVID-19 linked to higher risk for autoimmune diseases like alopecia, Crohn's
In rare cases, some patients may develop an autoimmune disease following a bout of COVID-19, Korean researchers report.
New drug may reduce frequency of seizures in epilepsy
Health News // 22 hours ago
New drug may reduce frequency of seizures in epilepsy
For people with tough-to-treat epilepsy, seizures can be both frightening and dangerous, but a new experimental pill may bring significant relief to over one-third of them.
Most patients don't get cardiac rehab after heart valve replacement
Health News // 1 day ago
Most patients don't get cardiac rehab after heart valve replacement
A majority of people who have a minimally invasive heart valve replacement procedure are not getting the recommended cardiac rehab after their surgeries, researchers say.
Running may work better than drugs for depression
Health News // 1 day ago
Running may work better than drugs for depression
Exercise has been dubbed "nature's antidepressant" by doctors for years, and now a new study confirms the notion.
More kids are trying cheap, flavored cigars that are flooding the market
Health News // 1 day ago
More kids are trying cheap, flavored cigars that are flooding the market
Flavoring added to small, cheap cigars is making these the second-most popular tobacco product among youth, a new report shows.
CTE may be overdiagnosed in living football players, study suggests
Health News // 2 days ago
CTE may be overdiagnosed in living football players, study suggests
Former pro football players with symptoms of depression or anxiety are far more likely to receive an unverifiable diagnosis of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) than players without those mental health conditions.
Research suggests nearly a quarter of teens with autism may be undiagnosed
Health News // 4 days ago
Research suggests nearly a quarter of teens with autism may be undiagnosed
As many as 1 in 4 teens with autism may be undiagnosed, new research suggests.
Less-educated Americans may have higher risk for overdose deaths
Health News // 4 days ago
Less-educated Americans may have higher risk for overdose deaths
Deaths due to overdose increased among less-educated Americans, with the rate nearly doubling in a three-year period for those without a high school diploma, according to a new study by the RAND Corporation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CTE may be overdiagnosed in living football players, study suggests
CTE may be overdiagnosed in living football players, study suggests
Running may work better than drugs for depression
Running may work better than drugs for depression
Chronic diseases take a toll on U.S. life expectancy
Chronic diseases take a toll on U.S. life expectancy
COVID-19 linked to higher risk for autoimmune diseases like alopecia, Crohn's
COVID-19 linked to higher risk for autoimmune diseases like alopecia, Crohn's
Researchers study pet dogs to shed light on human health
Researchers study pet dogs to shed light on human health
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement