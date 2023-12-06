Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 6, 2023 / 1:49 PM

Marines to join Jill Biden at White House in celebration of Toys For Tots

By Doug Cunningham
First Lady Jill Biden (pictured at last year's Toys For Tots event at the White House) will host a Toys For Tots celebration Wednesday afternoon with the Marine Corps and military families. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI
1 of 3 | First Lady Jill Biden (pictured at last year's Toys For Tots event at the White House) will host a Toys For Tots celebration Wednesday afternoon with the Marine Corps and military families. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will join the Marine Corps at the White House Wednesday as she hosts a Toys For Tots event, part of her Joining Forces Initiative.

The White House said military families will join the event at 3 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

Joining Forces is an effort to support military families, from members to veterans, caregivers and survivors.

Among the issues Joining Forces addresses are high unemployment rates among military spouses, support for the more than 2 million children of active-duty service members as they cope with education challenges and help for military families with health and well-being.

Toys For Tots is a Marine Corps Reserve program launched in 1947 that has delivered 652 million toys to 291 million children over the years.

The first lady delivered remarks earlier Wednesday at Do Your Part: End The Military Spouse Unemployment Crisis. It was an event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosted by Hiring Our Heroes and Blue Star Families.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Suspect in custody after bomb threat at Naval Air Station in Florida
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Suspect in custody after bomb threat at Naval Air Station in Florida
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested one suspect on Wednesday after a bomb threat forced a lockdown at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla.
4 Russian-affiliated fighters charged with war crimes in alleged torture of U.S. citizen
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
4 Russian-affiliated fighters charged with war crimes in alleged torture of U.S. citizen
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Four individuals working alongside Russian forces in Ukraine have been charged with war crimes by the U.S. Justice Department for their alleged torture of a U.S. citizen, according to documents unsealed Wednesday.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy says he will leave Congress by year's end
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Kevin McCarthy says he will leave Congress by year's end
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that he will leave his seat in Congress by the end of the year, months after being ousted as House speaker.
Suspect arrested in connection with string of Texas shootings that killed 6
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect arrested in connection with string of Texas shootings that killed 6
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement on Tuesday in connection with a string of shootings that left six dead and three injured, according to authorities.
Sen. Ron Wyden warns of foreign spying threat through smartphone push notifications
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sen. Ron Wyden warns of foreign spying threat through smartphone push notifications
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Sen. Ron Wyden warned Wednesday that foreign government demands for smartphone push notification data from Google and Apple could facilitate surveillance of users.
ADP: U.S. private employers added 103,000 jobs in November
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ADP: U.S. private employers added 103,000 jobs in November
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. private job growth was modest in November while wage gains slowed, according to a Wednesday report from the private company ADP.
World's airlines poised to rake in record profits, revenue in 2024, trade data indicates
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
World's airlines poised to rake in record profits, revenue in 2024, trade data indicates
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Global passenger airlines are poised to rake in record profits in 2024 due to an anticipated surge in travelers, but overall growth may be limited as high capital costs and limited capacity impact the bottom line.
Wall Street bankers face questioning from Senate banking committee
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Wall Street bankers face questioning from Senate banking committee
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Wall Street bankers are testifying Wednesday before the Senate Banking Oversight Committee on the stability of the U.S. banking system.
Biden executive order boosts federal funding, autonomy for tribes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden executive order boosts federal funding, autonomy for tribes
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday to reform how the government supports tribal nations and give Native Americans more control over the federal funds they receive to uplift their communities.
Special election to fill George Santos' House seat set for Feb. 13
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Special election to fill George Santos' House seat set for Feb. 13
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday she has scheduled a special election to fill the House seat once held by former embattled Rep. George Santos on Feb. 13.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House passes resolution condemning anti-Semitism as vote splits Democrats
House passes resolution condemning anti-Semitism as vote splits Democrats
Supreme Court dismisses ADA case involving self-appointed 'tester'
Supreme Court dismisses ADA case involving self-appointed 'tester'
Vice President Kamala Harris breaks record for most tie-breaking votes
Vice President Kamala Harris breaks record for most tie-breaking votes
Prince Harry's safety requires more publicly funded security, his lawyer argues
Prince Harry's safety requires more publicly funded security, his lawyer argues
Sen. Tommy Tuberville drops blockade on most military nominations
Sen. Tommy Tuberville drops blockade on most military nominations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement