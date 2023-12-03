Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 3, 2023 / 3:36 PM

Pro-Palestinian protesters force American Museum of Natural History to barricade its doors

By A.L. Lee
Protesters of the Israel and Palestine war hold up a sign a few minutes after the Christmas tree lights are turned on for the first time in 2023 at the 91st annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Protesters of the Israel and Palestine war hold up a sign a few minutes after the Christmas tree lights are turned on for the first time in 2023 at the 91st annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A group of about 200 pro-Palestinian protesters flooded Times Square and other parts of New York City on Saturday after police blocked the crowd from entering the American Museum of Natural History, citing several recent disturbances involving the same group.

The rally began around 2 p.m. EST on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, according to local news reports.

Advertisement

Before Saturday, the protest organizer, Within Our Lifetime, told its 143,000 Instagram followers to arrive at the museum in "small groups" and to come draped in Palestinian flags and apparel.

Museum officials, however, locked the doors and barricaded the points of entry for a second time after the crowd attempted to get inside a week ago, forcing the facility to batten down out of fear for its valued artifacts.

The protesters claim Israel was openly committing war crimes in Gaza during its war with Hamas, and have been heard chanting "Palestine will be free."

Meanwhile, at a McDonald's restaurant in Times Square, a store employee pepper sprayed several demonstrators Saturday night around 6 p.m. as they tried to enter the door.

Advertisement

Last week, another protest sponsored by WOL attempted to disrupt the annual tree lighting in Rockefeller Center but the NYPD police moved in before they had a chance.

And weeks ago, the same group was accused of vandalizing the New York Public Library after someone broke a set of glass doors before a perpetrator spray painted graffiti throughout the facility.

Read More

Latest Headlines

One of three Palestinian college students paralyzed from chest down after shooting in Vermont
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
One of three Palestinian college students paralyzed from chest down after shooting in Vermont
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- One of three Palestinian college students who were shot and wounded while on Thanksgiving break in Vermont is now paralyzed from the chest down after the bullet that hit him lodged in his spine, according to family.
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Woman's body found in upscale NYC condo trash bin
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- An employee at an upscale Manhattan condo complex discovered the remains of a woman at the bottom of a trash compactor chute, the NYPD reported. Police are investigating if she was connected to a missing person.
Iconic Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller becomes part of Mattel's 'Inspiring Women' series
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Iconic Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller becomes part of Mattel's 'Inspiring Women' series
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Mattel is creating a Barbie doll in the likeness of Wilma Mankiller, an iconic chief of the Cherokee Nation, as part of its "Inspiring Women" series, the toy maker announced.
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A suspect was identified Saturday after police in Los Angeles warned of a possible serial killer targeting homeless people.
Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A man who killed four members of a family, including two children, before setting the house on fire and stabbing two NYPD officers who responded, was shot dead Sunday morning by one of the officers he slashed.
Bail set at $500K for man accused of killing 2 Nevada officers in hit-and-run
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bail set at $500K for man accused of killing 2 Nevada officers in hit-and-run
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A man accused of hitting and killing two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers while driving drunk this week has been ordered held on $500,000 bail by a state court official.
Chris Christie fails to make it onto Maine's GOP primary election ballot
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Chris Christie fails to make it onto Maine's GOP primary election ballot
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Former New Jersey governor and Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie will not be on the Maine primary election ballot after failing to obtain the required number of in-state petition signatures.
U.S. announces plan to boost operations with AUKUS partners in Indo-Pacific region
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. announces plan to boost operations with AUKUS partners in Indo-Pacific region
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced increased collaboration with AUKUS partners Britain and Australia to fortify their presence in the Indo-Pacific region amid tensions between China and its smaller neighbors.
Affidavit details sexual assault complaint against Florida GOP chair
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Affidavit details sexual assault complaint against Florida GOP chair
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A newly unsealed police affidavit had shed more insight into an ongoing sexual assault investigation against Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler.
LAPD warns of possible serial killer targeting homeless after trio of slayings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
LAPD warns of possible serial killer targeting homeless after trio of slayings
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Los Angeles authorities have warned of a possible serial killer targeting the homeless population in the wake of three recent slayings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Man kills 4 people including two children before setting house on fire, stabbing police
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
Man in custody after police warn of possible serial killer targeting homeless people
Bail set at $500K for man accused of killing 2 Nevada officers in hit-and-run
Bail set at $500K for man accused of killing 2 Nevada officers in hit-and-run
Chris Christie fails to make it onto Maine's GOP primary election ballot
Chris Christie fails to make it onto Maine's GOP primary election ballot
Putin orders Russian armed forces personnel increase of 170,000
Putin orders Russian armed forces personnel increase of 170,000
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement