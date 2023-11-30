Gallup Poll shows half of U.S. approves of Israel's war in Gaza as 45% oppose it

1 of 4 | Displaced Palestinians who fled Israeli attacks in northern Gaza, try to continue their daily lives In tents, at Alqds School in Rafah southern Gaza strip, Thursday, amid a truce in fighting between Israel and Hamas. Half of Americans support Israel's war in Gaza while 45% oppose it, according to a Gallup poll published Thursday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Half of Americans back Israel's Gaza war while 45% are against it, according to a Gallup Poll published Thursday. Four in 10 said the United States is sending too little humanitarian aid to Palestinians. Gallup asked, "Do you approve or disapprove of the military action Israel has taken in Gaza?" The poll was conducted Nov. 1-21. Advertisement

The poll showed Israel's war in Gaza divides Americans along gender, age, race and political party affiliation.

The poll showed 32% support President Joe Biden's handling of the Israel-Gaza war, compared to Biden's general job approval rating of 37%.

A solid 72% of Americans polled say they are paying close attention to the Israel-Gaza war.

The biggest margins of support for Israel's Gaza war actions were among Republicans (71%), adults 55 and older (63%) and white adults (61%).

But 63% of Democrats disapprove. Among adults under 35, 67% oppose Israel's military actions in Gaza and 64% of people of color disapprove.

Men favor Israel's war in Gaza 59%-37% while women oppose it 52%-44%.

"With no meaningful differences by education in these attitudes, college graduates' and college non-graduates' reactions mirror the national average. Political independents are evenly split in their views," Gallup said in a statement.

In a separate question, Gallup asked about opinions on U.S. aid to both Israel and Gaza.

"The largest segment of Americans, 42%, say the U.S. is providing about the right amount of military aid to Israel, and another 25% say the U.S. is not doing enough, totaling 67% who endorse at least the current level of military aid to Israel," Gallup's statement said. "In contrast to the balance of views on military aid to Israel, the percentage saying too little humanitarian aid is going to the Palestinians well exceeds the 22% saying the U.S. is doing too much."

Overall, Gallup said, Republicans, white adults and adults without college degrees are the groups most supportive of U,S, aid to Israel. They also are less likely to support increasing aid to Palestinians.

Democrats, people of color, women and young adults are most opposed to Israel's military actions in Gaza.