Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2023 / 1:34 PM

D.C. man sentenced to 33 months for impersonating federal agent

Scheme ensnared Secret Service agents, including one who was assigned to protect first lady Jill Biden

By A.L. Lee
A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to impersonating a federal agent in a years-long scheme that entrapped several U.S. Secret Service agents. File Photo by U.S. Secret Service
A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to impersonating a federal agent in a years-long scheme that entrapped several U.S. Secret Service agents. File Photo by U.S. Secret Service

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., man has been sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for impersonating a federal agent in a cloak-and-dagger scheme that ensnared the U.S. Secret Service last year.

Arian Taherzadeh will serve 33 months under a sentence imposed Friday by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, who also ordered Taherzadeh to spend an additional 36 months on supervised release.

Advertisement

He was also ordered to pay $706,218 in restitution, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement.

The sentence comes after Taherzadeh pleaded guilty in 2022 to three criminal counts for conspiracy, voyeurism and weapons possession in connection with a years-long scheme that also led to the suspensions of four Secret Service agents.

Related

Taherzadeh and fellow co-defendant Haider Ali pleaded guilty to posing as agents for the Department of Homeland Security. Previously, Ali received more than five years in prison for his crimes, also followed by 36 months of supervised release.

Taherzadeh got less time since he cooperated with the investigation, so he'll serve about 2 3/4 years, which falls in the lower range of the 30-to-37 months that prosecutors had sought.

Advertisement

Defense attorneys, on the other hand, sought a term of 18 months in exchange for Taherzadeh's guilty plea, adding that the defendant "deeply regrets the harm he caused to the reputations and careers of these officers."

Prosecutors alleged Taherzadeh gave gifts worth $90,000 to Secret Service agents in an attempt to maintain his persona as a Homeland Security agent.

The episode led to a major embarrassment for the White House as one of the agents placed on leave had been detailed to first lady Jill Biden.

To pull off the ruse, Taherzadeh claimed to be a member of a federal task force, a former U.S. Air Marshal, and a former U.S. Army Ranger, while fooling the owners of three apartment complexes that supplied upscale accommodations and parking for his bogus law enforcement activities.

Latest Headlines

LAPD warns of possible serial killer targeting homeless after trio of slayings
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
LAPD warns of possible serial killer targeting homeless after trio of slayings
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Los Angeles authorities have warned of a possible serial killer targeting the homeless population in the wake of three recent slayings.
Husband charged with murder in death of woman found in Fla. storage unit
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Husband charged with murder in death of woman found in Fla. storage unit
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Florida's Attorney General has formally charged Cory Hill in connection with the killing of his estranged wife Shakeira Rucker.
Texas must remove floating barrier from Rio Grande, appellate court orders
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas must remove floating barrier from Rio Grande, appellate court orders
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A federal appellate court panel has ordered Texas to remove the floating barrier it deployed in the Rio Grande at Eagle Pass this summer, affirming a lower court's ruling.
D.C. judge denies two Trump motions in federal election interference trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
D.C. judge denies two Trump motions in federal election interference trial
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a pair of arguments from Donald Trump's legal team, striking down an argument that the former president has blanket immunity in the election interference case proceedings against him.
Biden administration announces new methane rules at COP28 climate summit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration announces new methane rules at COP28 climate summit
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration rolled out a new final rule on methane emissions to coincide with the COP28 conference in Dubai Saturday as a new international decarbonization charter was also announced.
Inmate charged with attempted murder in Ariz. prison attack on Derek Chauvin
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Inmate charged with attempted murder in Ariz. prison attack on Derek Chauvin
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. officials have charged an Arizona inmate with seriously injuring Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, in a prison stabbing attack last week.
Respiratory illnesses in China not caused by new virus, CDC director testifies
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Respiratory illnesses in China not caused by new virus, CDC director testifies
In testimony provided Thursday to members of Congress, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that a surge in respiratory illnesses in China is not being fueled by a new virus.
Weekend storm to dish wintry weather to parts of Midwest, Northeast
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Weekend storm to dish wintry weather to parts of Midwest, Northeast
A second storm to affect the Midwest and Northeast during the latter part of the weekend could have people swapping their umbrellas for snow shovels, meteorologists say.
Donald Trump defense attorney says Georgia trial would be election interference
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Donald Trump defense attorney says Georgia trial would be election interference
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's defense attorney in the Fulton County, Ga., election subversion case said Friday that his trial will not move forward if he is elected.
In marking World AIDS Day, White House notes successes, future challenges
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
In marking World AIDS Day, White House notes successes, future challenges
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The White House reaffirmed its commitment to combating HIV/AIDS and cited progress on the 35th annual World AIDS Day. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wolf-hybrid pet kills Alabama baby
Wolf-hybrid pet kills Alabama baby
Donald Trump defense attorney says Georgia trial would be election interference
Donald Trump defense attorney says Georgia trial would be election interference
South Korea to develop stealth submarines
South Korea to develop stealth submarines
Appeals court rules Donald Trump is not immune from Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Appeals court rules Donald Trump is not immune from Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Inmate charged with attempted murder in Ariz. prison attack on Derek Chauvin
Inmate charged with attempted murder in Ariz. prison attack on Derek Chauvin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement