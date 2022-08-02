D.C. man pleads guilty after impersonating federal agent for years

One of two men accused of impersonating a federal agent, including those from the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security in Washington, has pleaded guilty, court records show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- One of two men accused of impersonating a federal agent in Washington, D.C., has pleaded guilty, Justice Department records show. Arian Taherzadeh pleaded guilty Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Advertisement

The Washington resident is charged with one federal conspiracy offense and two further offenses in the District of Columbia for unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, as well as for voyeurism.

A sentencing date has not yet been set, but Taherzadeh has agreed to cooperate with the government's investigation as part of a plea deal, officials said.

Starting as far back as December of 2018, the 40-year-old falsely assumed to be a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, the Office of Personnel Management and other federal departments and agencies, according to court documents. The ploy continued through April.

Court documents show Taherzadeh created a business called United States Special Police that he described as a private law enforcement, investigative and protective service based in Washington. The company has no affiliation with any government agency.

"He used these false claims to recruit others to USSP, under the guise that it was part of a covert federal law enforcement task force, defraud owners of three apartment complexes into providing him with multiple apartments and parking spaces for his supposed law enforcement operations, and ingratiate himself with members of federal law enforcement and the defense community," statement from the Justice Department reads.

Authorities estimate he defrauded the apartment building owners out of more than $800,000 in rent and fees

Taherzadeh also was found with several high-capacity loaded weapons, law enforcement clothing, paraphernalia, equipment and an identification-making device, including police patches and badges, tactical gear and equipment, and police lights.

The voyeurism charge stems from surveillance cameras inside and outside of his apartment. He used the cameras to record women engaged in sexual activity and then showed these explicit videos to third parties.

Taherzadeh's co-accused, Haider Ali, 36, also of Washington, has pleaded not guilty to similar charges. The two men were arrested April 6.