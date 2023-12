1 of 3 | U.S. President Joe Biden met with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco (2nd from L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Yuri GripasUPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden met with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on Thursday in the White House's Oval Office, where the two leaders discussed a "shared future" for their nations. "President Biden and President Lourenco committed to increased partnership on issues that define our shared future, including strengthening democracy, energy production and exploration, and space cooperation," the White House said in a statement Thursday. Advertisement

According to the White House, the leaders discussed economic policy and investment, including investments for bridges, energy infrastructure and 4G and 5G connectivity.

Biden also congratulated Lourenco on Angola joining the Artemis Accords, a multinational cooperative project that involves other nations in NASA space exploration.

The two presidents also discussed food security and current conflicts.

"The leaders resolved to address together global challenges, including Russia's war in Ukraine and the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo," the White House said.

In a fact sheet Thursday, the White House noted that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to Angola in September was the first time a U.S. Secretary of State had visited the country.