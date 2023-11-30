Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2023 / 11:41 PM

Two Nevada State Patrol officers dead in Las Vegas hit-and-run

By Mark Moran
Nevada police are investigating the death of two patrol officers who did in a hit-and-run Thursday morning as homicides. Image by Diego Fabian Parra Pabon from Pixabay
Nevada police are investigating the death of two patrol officers who did in a hit-and-run Thursday morning as homicides. Image by Diego Fabian Parra Pabon from Pixabay

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Two Nevada Highway Patrol officers are dead and a suspect is in custody after a hit-and-run along Interstate 15 in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The troopers had stopped along the Interstate to check on a vehicle that was pulled over, the driver of which appeared to be asleep behind the wheel.

Advertisement

The officers were struck by another vehicle driven by 46-year-old Jemarcus Williams at about 3:23 a.m. who then fled the scene. Williams faces two counts each of reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in death and failing to stop at the scene of a crash, according to Metro Deputy Chief Branden Clarkson.

One trooper died at the scene, Clarkson said, while the other was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

Related

Police located the suspect's vehicle, a white Chevrolet HHR, at an apartment complex near J Street and Monroe Avenue, and Williams was taken into custody.

The freeway was closed shortly after the crash for the investigation and was reopened to traffic around 4pm. The off ramp to D Street remained closed.

This is not the first time Williams has been in trouble with the law for criminal driving related offenses. Southern Nevada police have ticketed Williams for about a dozen alleged traffic violations since 2007, city and justice court records show.

Advertisement

He was charged with DUI in Las Vegas in 2007 and later pleaded no contest. He was also caught driving without a license four times during the next three years.

He pleaded no contest to failing to yield the right of way in 2020, but Las Vegas Municipal Court reduced the charge to a parking citation.

Most recently, Williams pleaded no contest for driving with expired license plates in May.

"Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of our fallen Troopers," the Nevada State Police said in a statement.

Gov. Joe Lombardo also released a statement after the officers' deaths.

"I'm profoundly saddened by the deaths of two of our brave Nevada State Troopers, who were killed early this morning in Las Vegas," the statement read. "This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state. As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice."

Lombardo directed the United States flag and the Nevada state flag be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on the day of interment to honor the fallen Nevada State Troopers.

The deaths of the troopers are being investigated as homicides, Clarkson said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

President, First Lady participate in National Christmas Tree Lighting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
President, First Lady participate in National Christmas Tree Lighting
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were part of the pageantry and celebration Thursday evening as The National Christmas Tree sparkled to life on the White House Ellipse during the official lighting ceremony.
Joe Biden, Angola's leader discuss range of topics from food security to space
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Joe Biden, Angola's leader discuss range of topics from food security to space
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden met with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on Thursday in the White House's Oval Office, where the two leaders discussed a "shared future" for their nations.
Firearm suicide rates up 11% since 2019, CDC says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Firearm suicide rates up 11% since 2019, CDC says
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Suicides by firearm have increased 11% since 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Husband of parenting YouTube star accused of child abuse files for divorce
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Husband of parenting YouTube star accused of child abuse files for divorce
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The husband of parenting advice YouTube stars Ruby Franke, Kevin Franke, filed for divorce Wednesday.
Rep. George Santos, facing expulsion, announces effort to oust Rep. Jamaal Bowman
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Rep. George Santos, facing expulsion, announces effort to oust Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who faces an upcoming vote to boot him from office more than a month after he pleaded not guilty to fraud charges, announced he would propose a similar resolution to expel Rep. Jamaal Bowman.
Gallup Poll shows half of U.S. approves of Israel's war in Gaza as 45% oppose it
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Gallup Poll shows half of U.S. approves of Israel's war in Gaza as 45% oppose it
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Half of Americans back Israel's Gaza war while 45% are against it, according to a Gallup poll published Thursday. Four in ten said the United States is sending too little humanitarian aid to Palestinians.
Senate panel subpoenas Harlan Crow, Leonard Leo in Supreme Court probe
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Senate panel subpoenas Harlan Crow, Leonard Leo in Supreme Court probe
WASHINGTON, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- As the personal conduct of Supreme Court justices is called into question, Democrats authorized subpoenas for influential conservatives connected to the court, but Republicans called it "political theater."
N.Y. appeals court reinstates Donald Trump gag order in civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
N.Y. appeals court reinstates Donald Trump gag order in civil fraud trial
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A New York state appeals court Thursday reinstated a gag order against Donald Trump and his lawyers from Judge Arthur Engoron in the $250 million civil business fraud trial against Trump, his sons and his businesses.
PCE inflation flat in October, up 3% from a year ago
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
PCE inflation flat in October, up 3% from a year ago
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The PCE price index, an inflation measure favored by the Federal Reserve, was up less than 0.1% for October. The annual rate was 3.0% as U.S. consumer spending rose .02% for the month.
Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom to debate immigration, economy, crime
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom to debate immigration, economy, crime
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are set to meet Thursday in Georgia for an unprecedented debate between governors from opposing parties.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mother and son January 6 rioters are sentenced
Mother and son January 6 rioters are sentenced
Florida high school principal suspended over transgender volleyball player
Florida high school principal suspended over transgender volleyball player
Husband of parenting YouTube star accused of child abuse files for divorce
Husband of parenting YouTube star accused of child abuse files for divorce
Rep. George Santos, facing expulsion, announces effort to oust Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Rep. George Santos, facing expulsion, announces effort to oust Rep. Jamaal Bowman
N.Y. appeals court reinstates Donald Trump gag order in civil fraud trial
N.Y. appeals court reinstates Donald Trump gag order in civil fraud trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement