Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2023 / 8:02 PM

Arizona Republicans indicted for delaying midterm election certification

Pair argued, without evidence, that county's voting machines not properly accredited

By Sheri Walsh
Two Republican county supervisors in Arizona have been indicted for stalling the certification of midterm elections in 2022. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby are the latest election deniers to face criminal charges. More than a dozen alleged fake electors, following former President Donald Trump's loss in 2020, are facing charges in Georgia and Michigan. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 2 | Two Republican county supervisors in Arizona have been indicted for stalling the certification of midterm elections in 2022. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby are the latest election deniers to face criminal charges. More than a dozen alleged fake electors, following former President Donald Trump's loss in 2020, are facing charges in Georgia and Michigan. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Two Republican county supervisors in Arizona have been indicted for stalling the certification of last year's midterm elections, the state attorney general announced Wednesday.

Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd, 61, and Tom Crosby, 64, were charged with interference with an election officer and conspiracy to delay the certification of Arizona's election results, according to the indictment. Both felonies can carry prison terms of 6 months to 2.5 years.

Advertisement

Judd and Crosby voted against certifying the county's midterm election results by the 2022 statutory deadline. The pair argued, without evidence, that the county's voting machines were not properly accredited. A court order forced them to certify the midterm results several days later.

Judd reportedly spread election conspiracy theories online before the midterms and attended the Jan 6, 2021, "Stop the Steal" rally, but denied going into the Capitol, according to an interview with the Tucson Sentinel.

Related

She and Crosby also lobbied to hand count all of the ballots, which is a violation of Arizona state law. The two ended up suing county elections director, Lisa Marra, who later resigned.

"The repeated attempts to undermine our democracy are unacceptable," Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat who won by a slim margin in the 2022 midterm elections, said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

"I took an oath to uphold the rule of law, and my office will continue to enforce Arizona's elections laws and support our election officials as they carry out the duties and responsibilities of their offices."

A number of Republicans lost in Arizona during the 2022 midterms, including Kari Lake, who was running for governor.

Judd and Crosby are the latest Republicans and election deniers to face criminal charges. More than a dozen alleged fake electors, following former President Donald Trump's loss in 2020, are facing charges in Georgia and Michigan.

Latest Headlines

Jimmy Carter, close family, friends bid farewell to Rosalynn Carter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jimmy Carter, close family, friends bid farewell to Rosalynn Carter
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter returned home to Plains, Georgia, where she was laid to rest Wednesday, surrounded by loved ones and her husband of 77 years, former President Jimmy Carter.
Manhattan transit worker killed by subway train
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Manhattan transit worker killed by subway train
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Manhattan MTA track worker was killed just after midnight Tuesday when he was hit and dragged by an MTA train south of the 34th Street-Herald Square station.
Supreme Court considers constitutionality of administrative law judges in U.S. agencies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court considers constitutionality of administrative law judges in U.S. agencies
WASHINGTON, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case that questions whether Congress has the right to empower federal agencies to utilize administrative law judges.
Justice Department charges Indian national in plot to assassinate U.S. citizen
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department charges Indian national in plot to assassinate U.S. citizen
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Indian national with connections to government security services has been charged by the U.S. Justice Department with trying to assassinate a U.S. citizen living in New York City, according to unsealed documents.
Sen. Chuck Schumer decries rising anti-Semitism, urges all Americans to fight it
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer decries rising anti-Semitism, urges all Americans to fight it
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Calling anti-Semitism a "five-alarm fire that must be extinguished," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Wednesday that many Jews around the world have felt under attack since the Oct. 7 and before.
OECD expects global economic growth to slow in 2024 as inflation continues to decline
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
OECD expects global economic growth to slow in 2024 as inflation continues to decline
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Global economic growth is expected to slow in 2024 as inflation continues to decline, according to a Wednesday outlook from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
CDC: U.S. life expectancy rebounds after two years of decline during pandemic
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
CDC: U.S. life expectancy rebounds after two years of decline during pandemic
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Life expectancy in the United States saw a notable upturn between 2021 and 2022 after two years of decline, according to annual mortality data released on Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
U.S. real GDP grew 5.2% in the third quarter, faster than previous estimates
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. real GDP grew 5.2% in the third quarter, faster than previous estimates
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Real U.S. gross domestic product grew 5.2% in the third quarter of 2023, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis second estimate Wednesday.
GM says UAW strike cost $1.1 billion, but 2023 profits will be 'very strong'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
GM says UAW strike cost $1.1 billion, but 2023 profits will be 'very strong'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- General Motors said Wednesday the United Auto Workers strike cost the company $1.1 billion as it reinstated its full-year 2023 earnings guidance.
U.S. Osprey crashes off Japanese coast; 1 dead, 5 missing
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. Osprey crashes off Japanese coast; 1 dead, 5 missing
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Officials confirmed that one person died and the fate of five others on board remained a mystery after a U.S. military Osprey aircraft crashed off the southern coast of Japan early Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden Labor nominee stalls in Senate as Manchin, Menendez vote with Republicans
Biden Labor nominee stalls in Senate as Manchin, Menendez vote with Republicans
U.S. Osprey crashes off Japanese coast; 1 dead, 5 missing
U.S. Osprey crashes off Japanese coast; 1 dead, 5 missing
Billionaire Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet's right hand man, dies at 99
Billionaire Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet's right hand man, dies at 99
Israel has no real option for fighting Hamas' diabolical strategy
Israel has no real option for fighting Hamas' diabolical strategy
Atlantic hurricane season ranks 4th for most-named storms in a year
Atlantic hurricane season ranks 4th for most-named storms in a year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement