Nov. 28, 2023 / 10:40 AM

Koch family-backed PAC endorses Nikki Haley for president

By Joe Fisher
Former U.N. Ambassador and Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley addresses a crowd at Holy City Brewing in North Charleston, S.C., on Sept. 8. The political action committee founded by the influential Koch brothers endorsed her for president on Tuesday. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Former U.N. Ambassador and Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley addresses a crowd at Holy City Brewing in North Charleston, S.C., on Sept. 8. The political action committee founded by the influential Koch brothers endorsed her for president on Tuesday. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The political action committee founded by the influential Koch brothers endorsed Nikki Haley for president on Tuesday.

Americans for Prosperity Action, founded by Charles Koch and the late David Koch, announced its endorsement for Haley in a memo criticizing the Republican and Democratic parties.

"AFP Action is proud to throw our full support behind Nikki Haley, who offers America the opportunity to turn the page on the current political era, to win the Republican primary and defeat Joe Biden next November," the memo said. "She has what it takes to lead a policy agenda to take on our nation's biggest challenges and help ensure our country's best days are ahead."

The PAC said it will use its "data capability" to assist Haley as the former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations campaigns for the Republican nomination.

It is the first major nationally recognized endorsement for Haley as she jostles with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump to win the GOP nod.

The so-called libertarian network that often supports conservative politicians said recent elections have been saddled with the "negative baggage of Donald Trump" leading to "good candidates" losing races it believes they should have won.

"The American people are ready to move on, with nearly 75% of Republican primary voters saying they are open to supporting a candidate other than Donald Trump," AFPA said. "Nikki Haley, at the top of the ticket, would boost candidates up and down the ballot, winning the key independent and moderate voters that Trump has no chance to win."

Koch Industries donated $25 million to AFPA earlier this year, as did Stand Together Chamber of Commerce, another organization founded by Charles Koch, according to the Federal Elections Commission. Bob and Jim Walton, prominent stakeholders in Walmart, donated $5 million each.

Haley is on the campaign trail in New Hampshire, where she is scheduled to appear in three town halls between Tuesday and Wednesday.

