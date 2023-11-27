Rosalynn Carter lies in repose in Atlanta; former President Jimmy Carter to attend memorial

1 of 6 | The casket with the remains of former first lady Rosalynn Carter arrives at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta on Monday. Carter will be memorialized at services through Wednesday. Photo by Scott Cunningham/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Hundreds paid tribute to former first lady Rosalynn Carter on Monday evening as she lay in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta, as former President Jimmy Carter -- who is 99 years old -- is expected to be among those to honor his late wife of 77 years at her memorial Tuesday. The former first lady made her final journey Monday from Plains to Atlanta as Georgians lined roads throughout the state to watch the motorcade pass, during its nearly three-hour journey that began three days of memorials. Advertisement

The motorcade stopped at Rosalynn Carter's alma mater, Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, where two wreaths were laid near a bronze statue of the former first lady sitting on a bench.

"Georgia Southwestern was honored to host today's wreath-laying ceremony as part of GSW alumna and former first lady Rosalynn Carter's memorial services," the university wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Hundreds of campus and community attendees gathered to pay their respects at the solemn service."

Advertisement Georgia Southwestern was honored to host today's wreath-laying ceremony as part of GSW alumna and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter's memorial services. Hundreds of campus and community attendees gathered to pay their respects at the solemn service. pic.twitter.com/m5bci2K1Q7— Georgia Southwestern (@GaSouthwestern) November 27, 2023

On Monday night, hundreds filed past Carter's wooden casket covered with a spray of colorful flowers. The line extended through the Carter Museum where mourners could view the former first lady's wedding dress and a replica of the 1976 White House.

"I have been tracking the Carters since I was 12 and the unfolding story of her life was amazing," said Marvin Bynes, a retired principal. "It is a great Georgia story of how they rose so high, yet remained so humble. It was touching to walk through and see her at the end."

Jimmy Carter, who began receiving hospice care at his home in Plains in February, was in Atlanta on Monday and will attend Tuesday's service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on Emory University's campus, his grandson Jason Carter told CNN.

Rosalynn Carter, who died at her home in Plains on Nov. 19 at the age of 96, will also be honored by first lady Jill Biden and former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and former President Bill Clinton will also attend Tuesday's services.

On Tuesday morning, the former first lady's motorcade will depart the Carter Presidential Center and travel to Emory University for the memorial service. A funeral procession Wednesday will be followed by a private funeral at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains and interment at the Carter family residence in Plains.

Rosalynn Carter, who spent her lifetime in public service and humanitarianism, also served as a mental health advocate before and after leaving the White House with her husband in 1981. Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May. She is survived by four children, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and her husband, former President Jimmy Carter.

The Carter Center has established a memorial website in her name, calling for donations to its mental health program in lieu of flowers.

