Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 27, 2023 / 11:28 PM

Rosalynn Carter lies in repose in Atlanta; former President Jimmy Carter to attend memorial

By Sheri Walsh
The casket with the remains of former first lady Rosalynn Carter arrives at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta on Monday. Carter will be memorialized at services through Wednesday. Photo by Scott Cunningham/UPI
1 of 6 | The casket with the remains of former first lady Rosalynn Carter arrives at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta on Monday. Carter will be memorialized at services through Wednesday. Photo by Scott Cunningham/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Hundreds paid tribute to former first lady Rosalynn Carter on Monday evening as she lay in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta, as former President Jimmy Carter -- who is 99 years old -- is expected to be among those to honor his late wife of 77 years at her memorial Tuesday.

The former first lady made her final journey Monday from Plains to Atlanta as Georgians lined roads throughout the state to watch the motorcade pass, during its nearly three-hour journey that began three days of memorials.

Advertisement

The motorcade stopped at Rosalynn Carter's alma mater, Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, where two wreaths were laid near a bronze statue of the former first lady sitting on a bench.

"Georgia Southwestern was honored to host today's wreath-laying ceremony as part of GSW alumna and former first lady Rosalynn Carter's memorial services," the university wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Hundreds of campus and community attendees gathered to pay their respects at the solemn service."

On Monday night, hundreds filed past Carter's wooden casket covered with a spray of colorful flowers. The line extended through the Carter Museum where mourners could view the former first lady's wedding dress and a replica of the 1976 White House.

"I have been tracking the Carters since I was 12 and the unfolding story of her life was amazing," said Marvin Bynes, a retired principal. "It is a great Georgia story of how they rose so high, yet remained so humble. It was touching to walk through and see her at the end."

Jimmy Carter, who began receiving hospice care at his home in Plains in February, was in Atlanta on Monday and will attend Tuesday's service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on Emory University's campus, his grandson Jason Carter told CNN.

Rosalynn Carter, who died at her home in Plains on Nov. 19 at the age of 96, will also be honored by first lady Jill Biden and former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and former President Bill Clinton will also attend Tuesday's services.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning, the former first lady's motorcade will depart the Carter Presidential Center and travel to Emory University for the memorial service. A funeral procession Wednesday will be followed by a private funeral at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains and interment at the Carter family residence in Plains.

Rosalynn Carter, who spent her lifetime in public service and humanitarianism, also served as a mental health advocate before and after leaving the White House with her husband in 1981. Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May. She is survived by four children, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and her husband, former President Jimmy Carter.

The Carter Center has established a memorial website in her name, calling for donations to its mental health program in lieu of flowers.

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96: a look back

Rosalynn Carter speaks in Sacramento, Calif., on August 14, 1976. Her husband, Jimmy Carter, was elected president of the United States months later. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump will return to testify in New York civil fraud trial, lawyers say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump will return to testify in New York civil fraud trial, lawyers say
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Donald Trump said Monday they will call the former president to the witness stand again in the closing days of his ongoing $250 million fraud trial in New York state court.
University of North Carolina shooting suspect deemed unfit to stand trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
University of North Carolina shooting suspect deemed unfit to stand trial
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The doctoral student charged with the murder of a University of North Carolina associate professor in August is incapable of standing trial due to mental illness, a judge ruled Monday.
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden unveiled the White House holiday season decorations Monday, which include 98 Christmas trees and nearly 15,000 feet of ribbon centered on the theme, "Magic, Wonder and Joy of the Holidays."
Biden launches new White House supply chain council with aim to reduce inflation
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden launches new White House supply chain council with aim to reduce inflation
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday announced dozens of new policy initiatives designed to strengthen the U.S. supply chain while lowering prices for inflation-weary American consumers.
Coldest air of season so far to grip eastern U.S. prior to December
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Coldest air of season so far to grip eastern U.S. prior to December
The first big blast of cold air will continue to settle into the East into Wednesday and will not only be responsible for some of the lowest temperatures so far but also some of the first freezes of the season for some.
Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A suspect in Saturday's shooting in Vermont that injured three 20-year-old Palestinian men attending U.S. universities pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder Monday.
Man opens emergency exit, jumps from plane at New Orleans airport gate
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man opens emergency exit, jumps from plane at New Orleans airport gate
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A man who appeared disoriented opened an emergency exit door on a stationary aircraft at New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport and jumped to the ground, authorities said Monday.
Daily record of 2.9M air travelers recorded Sunday, capping busy holiday week
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Daily record of 2.9M air travelers recorded Sunday, capping busy holiday week
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Nearly 3 million holiday travelers flowed through the nation's airports on Sunday, breaking a single-day record, the Transportation Security Administration reported. 
Real deal: 'Authentic' is Merriam-Webster 2023 Word of Year
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Real deal: 'Authentic' is Merriam-Webster 2023 Word of Year
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authentic, a word that has shown up everywhere from discussions on identity to artificial intelligence, is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year for 2023, the publisher said on Monday.
Congress returns to tug-of-war over budget, aid for Israel, Ukraine
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Congress returns to tug-of-war over budget, aid for Israel, Ukraine
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A divided Congress returns to work Monday, facing a debate over the national budget, with aid for Israel, Ukraine and Palestinians in the balance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

11 more Israeli hostages released by Hamas captors as truce extended
11 more Israeli hostages released by Hamas captors as truce extended
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations with theme of children's joy
U.S. captures 5 in attempted pirating of commercial ship in Gulf of Aden
U.S. captures 5 in attempted pirating of commercial ship in Gulf of Aden
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
White House: President Joe Biden won't attend COP28 climate conference
Biden launches new White House supply chain council with aim to reduce inflation
Biden launches new White House supply chain council with aim to reduce inflation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement