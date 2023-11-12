Advertisement
Nov. 12, 2023 / 7:17 PM

5 Army aviators die in Veteran's Day Mediterranean chopper crash

By Mark Moran
The Pentagon said Sunday a Black Hawk helicopter similar to this one crashed in a training 'mishap' over the Mediterranean Sea on Veteran's Day, killing 5 soldiers. File Photo by Specialist 3rd Class Shawn J. Stewart/U.S. Navy/UPI
The Pentagon said Sunday a Black Hawk helicopter similar to this one crashed in a training 'mishap' over the Mediterranean Sea on Veteran's Day, killing 5 soldiers. File Photo by Specialist 3rd Class Shawn J. Stewart/U.S. Navy/UPI

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The Pentagon confirmed Sunday that five American Army special operations soldiers were killed Friday in an MH-60 helicopter crash during a training exercise "mishap" over the Mediterranean Sea.

Crews searched for the victims of the crash, but search and rescue efforts were suspended Saturday, the Pentagon said.

The U.S. European Central Command initially reported on Saturday that the cause of the deadly crash was under investigation, but later said "there are no indications of hostile activity."

Central Command said the helicopter was conducting a "routine air refueling mission" when the "mishap" occurred but provided no further details about what went wrong leading up to the crash or any information about the victims who are not being identified until their families are notified.

The crew was reported to be part of the special operations forces recently dispatched to the region to assist with evacuating American citizens amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The helicopter went down near Cyprus, a third U.S. official said, on the eve of Veteran's Day, an unfortunate irony not lost on U.S. officials.

"While we continue to gather more information about this deadly crash, it is another stark reminder that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

"They represent the best of America. We will remember their service and their sacrifice. "My prayers are with the patriots we have lost today and their families, loved ones, and teammates."

The helicopter crew members who died were part of the Night Stalkers, the Army's elite 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, and among those who transport soldiers to clandestine missions, often in hostile regions.

They were to join the Army's Delta Force and Navy's Seal Team 6 in case these crews are needed to evacuate Americans from the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli military is conducting ground operations, and violence has been nearly constant.

The U.S military has bolstered its presence in the area, including with the aircraft carrier the Gerald R. Ford in what is meant to be a deterrent to Iran and its allies who have been perpetuating tensions and attacks on Israel.

Marking Veterans Day weekend, President Biden said: "Our service members put their lives on the line for our country every day. They willingly take risks to keep the American people safe and secure."

