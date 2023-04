The two AH-64 Apache helicopters were on a training mission based out of Fort Wainwright, Alaska. File Photo Courtesy of Boeing

April 27 (UPI) -- Two Army helicopters crashed in Alaska on Thursday while returning from a training flight, military officials announced. The AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, crashed near Healy, Alaska, the 11th Airborne Division said in a statement. Advertisement

Division spokesperson John Pennell told NBC News there were two people aboard each of the aircraft. The helicopters were based out of Fort Wainwright.

First responders are on the scene at the crash site located in the Denali Borough about 100 miles southwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

The incident is "under investigation," officials said.

The crash is the latest in a series of recent U.S. military helicopter accidents.

In March, nine soldiers were killed in Kentucky when two Army Black Hawk helicopters collided during a training exercise held at night.

Five service members were on one helicopter while four were manning the second in the crash near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

And in February, two soldiers were injured when the U.S. Army AH-64D Apache helicopter they were in crashed at the airport in Talkeetna, Alaska. That aircraft was also part of a training group traveling from Fort Wainwright.

Advertisement