Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death

Police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Samantha Woll, a prominent civic and political leader in metro Detroit. Photo courtesy of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue/ Facebook

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Samantha Woll, a prominent Jewish community leader who held various civic and political positions in metro Detroit. Detroit Police Chief James White did not disclose the suspect's name, saying the investigation was ongoing. No other details of the investigation were disclosed. Advertisement

"While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll's family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case," White said on the social media platform X. "Investigators will be continuing their work with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office until the conclusion of this investigation."

Woll, 40, was found outside her home Oct. 21 with multiple stab wounds and a blood trail that led back to her home, where police believe the crime occurred. Police previously said they were confident the slaying was not a hate crime or motivated by antisemitism.

Woll was the board president at Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, a board member of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC)/AJC Detroit and worked as the deputy district director for Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

Advertisement

At her funeral, Woll was remembered as a pillar of the community who was able to form connections "across lines of faith or politics or the many things that could divide us."

"The title of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue Board President does not begin to describe how integral Sam was to our community, how much love she put into it, or how much she was loved," Rabbi Ariana Silverman said. "Sam did so many things as president-serving on our ritual committee, working on a building renovation and celebrating its reopening, spearheading our next fundraising push, setting agendas for the board, and tending to all the details that arose along the way. But over all of that, her priority was to engage with people. Sam had an amazing willingness to listen carefully to each and every person with whom she spoke,"