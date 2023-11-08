Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2023 / 5:05 PM

Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death

By Amy R. Connolly
Police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Samantha Woll, a prominent civic and political leader in metro Detroit. Photo courtesy of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue/Facebook
Police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Samantha Woll, a prominent civic and political leader in metro Detroit. Photo courtesy of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue/Facebook

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Samantha Woll, a prominent Jewish community leader who held various civic and political positions in metro Detroit.

Detroit Police Chief James White did not disclose the suspect's name, saying the investigation was ongoing. No other details of the investigation were disclosed.

Advertisement

"While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll's family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case," White said on the social media platform X. "Investigators will be continuing their work with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office until the conclusion of this investigation."

Woll, 40, was found outside her home Oct. 21 with multiple stab wounds and a blood trail that led back to her home, where police believe the crime occurred. Police previously said they were confident the slaying was not a hate crime or motivated by antisemitism.

Related

Woll was the board president at Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, a board member of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC)/AJC Detroit and worked as the deputy district director for Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

Advertisement

At her funeral, Woll was remembered as a pillar of the community who was able to form connections "across lines of faith or politics or the many things that could divide us."

"The title of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue Board President does not begin to describe how integral Sam was to our community, how much love she put into it, or how much she was loved," Rabbi Ariana Silverman said. "Sam did so many things as president-serving on our ritual committee, working on a building renovation and celebrating its reopening, spearheading our next fundraising push, setting agendas for the board, and tending to all the details that arose along the way. But over all of that, her priority was to engage with people. Sam had an amazing willingness to listen carefully to each and every person with whom she spoke,"

Latest Headlines

House Oversight Committee subpoenas Biden family, associates in impeachment inquiry
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
House Oversight Committee subpoenas Biden family, associates in impeachment inquiry
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's son, brother and business associate were subpoenaed in the House Oversight Committee's ongoing presidential impeachment inquiry Wednesday
State Department officials urge Congress to continue Ukraine aid to keep Russia in check
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
State Department officials urge Congress to continue Ukraine aid to keep Russia in check
WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Biden administration officials warned senators Wednesday that Ukraine cannot win its war against Russia without more aid from the United States.
Small businesses detail complaints over high costs of Biden-era energy regulations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Small businesses detail complaints over high costs of Biden-era energy regulations
WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Small business owners and other experts told a House panel Wednesday that Energy Department rules are too onerous and hurting already strapped consumers.
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A group of Michigan GOP lawmakers and the anti-abortion rights group Right To Life of Michigan on Wednesday sued to overturn the will of voters who approved a 2022 constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights.
NYC police search for gunman who opened fire in Times Square subway station
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYC police search for gunman who opened fire in Times Square subway station
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- New York City police are looking for a gunman who opened fire at the Times Square subway station while interrupting an alleged robbery attempt.
Ivanka Trump testifies she was not involved in fraudulent Trump Org. financial statements
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ivanka Trump testifies she was not involved in fraudulent Trump Org. financial statements
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Ivanka Trump testified Wednesday that she was not involved in fraudulent Trump Organization financial statements, but was paid a profit from the 2022 sale of the Old Post Office Building in Washington, D.C.
U.S. marijuana legalization support at all-time high of 70%, polling shows
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. marijuana legalization support at all-time high of 70%, polling shows
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Gallup poll published Wednesday shows national grassroots support for marijuana legalization is at an all-time high of 70%. Before this, legalization support had held steady at 68% for three years.
Southeast Texas chemical plant fire forces evacuations, shelter-in-place warnings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Southeast Texas chemical plant fire forces evacuations, shelter-in-place warnings
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A large chemical plant fire about an hour north of Houston caused evacuations in Shepherd, Texas, authorities said.
Cesars Entertainment and Culinary Union reach tentative contract agreement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Cesars Entertainment and Culinary Union reach tentative contract agreement
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Culinary Union and Caesars Entertainment, which runs the Caesars Casinos, have confirmed Wednesday that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year contract.
Buttigieg makes surprise visit to Kyiv to announce new Ukraine transportation adviser
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Buttigieg makes surprise visit to Kyiv to announce new Ukraine transportation adviser
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pete Buttigieg made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday to meet with Ukrainian officials to talk about the country's economic recovery and infrastructure challenges with the ongoing war with Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
Ivanka Trump testifies she was not involved in fraudulent Trump Org. financial statements
Ivanka Trump testifies she was not involved in fraudulent Trump Org. financial statements
Florida man charged with hate crime in USPS worker attack
Florida man charged with hate crime in USPS worker attack
House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
Israelis, women increasingly arming themselves in wake of Hamas attack
Israelis, women increasingly arming themselves in wake of Hamas attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement