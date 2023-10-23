Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 23, 2023 / 5:26 AM

Police: No evidence of hate crime in killing of Detroit synagogue president

By Darryl Coote
Samantha Woll, 40, president the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, was found stabbed to death near her Detroit home on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue/Facebook
Samantha Woll, 40, president the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, was found stabbed to death near her Detroit home on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue/Facebook

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- There is no evidence that the killing of a Detroit synagogue president was a hate crime, police investigating the weekend slaying said.

Samantha Woll, 40, head of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, was found stabbed to death Saturday near her home in the Lafayette Park neighborhood. She was found stabbed multiple times and a blood trail led back to her residence, where police believe the crime occurred.

Woll was killed some two weeks after Israel launched its war against Hamas, and amid worries in the United States that it will increase hate crimes targeting both Jews and Palestinians.

However, Detroit Police Chief James White said Sunday in a statement that "no evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by antisemitism."

"DPD investigators are working with the FBI to forensically analyze all of the information obtained up to this point in an effort to ascertain the timeline that ultimately led to Ms. Woll's death," James said, calling on members of the community to be patient as investigators work the crime.

"Everything that can be done to bring this matter to closure is being called into service."

Woll's death comes amid a spate of potential hate crimes being committed in the United States, seemingly in response to the war in Israel.

Over the weekend, a bomb threat was reported at an Albuquerque, N.M., synagogue, and before that, there was several arrests of people who are accused of uttering threats against Jewish people.

Six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was also stabbed to death Oct. 14 and his mother was wounded. Their landlord has been arrested on accusations of attacking the pair due to their Palestinian ethnicity.

Latest Headlines

U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The United States on Sunday advised Americans against traveling to Iraq, after U.S. military and personnel in the Middle Eastern country have come under attack in recent days.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A New York City Police Department officer has been arrested for allegedly dealing narcotics.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Michigan State University has apologized for displaying a trivia question featuring the image of Adolf Hitler before its rivalry game with Michigan on Saturday night.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The United States and Iran both tried to curry favor with the Vatican on Sunday amid the conflict in Israel and Palestine.
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., steered away from speaking in depth about his health in a televised interview on Sunday, saying he has recovered and is back to work.
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Officers with the New York Police Department arrested supporters of Palestine calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East at a large rally in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn.
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A manhunt is underway Sunday for the son of the Metro Nashville police chief after two officers were shot while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A French hiker was found dead on Mt. Whitney after he was reported missing in Paris when he failed to show up for work following a day-trip to the United States.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The death toll in Maui's wildfires increased by one on Saturday after police reported finding human remains among the ashes in Lahaina, raising the total number of dead to 99 weeks after wildfires ravaged the island.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities said Saturday they have found the car driven by the man considered to be the prime suspect in the shooting death of a Maryland judge this week.
Advertisement

