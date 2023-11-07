Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 7, 2023 / 4:10 AM

Haaland announces 15 clean energy projects in the West

By Mark Moran
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced a new round of clean energy projects during the Western Governors Association Winter Meeting Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced a new round of clean energy projects during the Western Governors Association Winter Meeting Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Interior Department has announced 15 new renewable energy projects across the West, including major investments in solar and battery storage projects, power transmission lines and geothermal energy development.

"The Biden-Harris administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America's energy security and create good-paying union jobs," said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Advertisement

"The projects we are advancing today will add enough clean energy to the grid to power millions of homes."

The projects are another extension of the Biden administration's Investing in America agenda, which allocates money for modernizing outdated infrastructure such as roads, bridges, transit, rail, drinking and wastewater infrastructure, among other things, and building and investing in new, clean energy technology and creating jobs that go along with it.

Related

"The Investing in America agenda is mobilizing historic levels of private sector investments in the United States, bringing manufacturing back to America after decades of offshoring, and creating new, good-paying jobs, including union jobs and jobs that don't require a college degree," said a White House statement.

The administration says the investments will develop modern, resilient infrastructure that protects communities from the worsening impact of climate change.

Advertisement

Haaland announced the new projects at the Western Governors Association Winter Meeting on Monday.

Most of the work on the projects will be carried out by the Bureau of Land Management, including on transmission lines proposed across Arizona, Nevada and Utah, and for developing geothermal energy in Nevada, and on a solar and battery storage project in Arizona.

"The BLM's work to responsibly and quickly develop renewable energy projects is crucial to achieving the Biden-Harris administration's goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035," said BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning.

Next week, among other projects, the BLM will announce the construction of a 500-kilovolt gen-tie transmission line crossing public lands about 60 miles west of Phoenix, Arizona. When completed, the transmission line will support delivery of utility-scale solar energy from the 150-megawatt Harquahala Sun solar generation facility into the grid.

The Biden administration has a goal of a 100% clean electricity grid by 2035.

Latest Headlines

NHTSA warns aftermarket steering wheel decals could cause injury, death in crash
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NHTSA warns aftermarket steering wheel decals could cause injury, death in crash
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket steering wheel decals, which could become shrapnel in a crash and cause injury or death.
'Black Panther' stuntman Taraja Ramsess, 3 of his children die in car crash
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
'Black Panther' stuntman Taraja Ramsess, 3 of his children die in car crash
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman and actor who worked on the "Black Panther" and "Avengers" movies, has died along with three of his children in a car crash in Georgia.
CDC widens early virus detection surveillance
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CDC widens early virus detection surveillance
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its infectious disease surveillance program to detect more than 30 bacteria.
NASA awards medal to worm logotype designer Richard Danne
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NASA awards medal to worm logotype designer Richard Danne
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- NASA awarded Richard Danne on Monday with the Exceptional Public Achievement Medal for his outstanding work creating and launching NASA's red worm logotype, which debuted in the 1970s.
Second Colorado police officer acquitted in Elijah McClain's death
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Second Colorado police officer acquitted in Elijah McClain's death
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Colorado police officer Nathan Woodyard was found not guilty Monday in the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain following a 2019 altercation with Aurora police, who restrained McClain with a neck hold.
GOP lawmakers introduce competing censure measures for Rep. Tlaib
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
GOP lawmakers introduce competing censure measures for Rep. Tlaib
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Two Republican House members on Monday each introduced censure measures against Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for making pro-Palestinian statements after similar efforts failed last week.
Blinken visits Turkey in effort to keep Israel-Hamas war from spreading
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Blinken visits Turkey in effort to keep Israel-Hamas war from spreading
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Turkey on Monday in his continued campaign to keep the Israel-Gaza conflict from spreading to a regional battle.
President Joe Biden announces $16B in rail infrastructure spending
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
President Joe Biden announces $16B in rail infrastructure spending
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Delaware on Monday to announce an "historic investment" of $16 billion in rail improvements along the country's heaviest-used passenger rail lines, known as the Northeast Corridor.
7 injured in shooting at college homecoming concert held in rural Texas pasture
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
7 injured in shooting at college homecoming concert held in rural Texas pasture
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Seven people were shot and injured during a college homecoming party being held in a rural pasture northwest of Houston, sheriff's officials said Monday.
OpenAI unveils improved version of ChatGPT, customization features at 'DevDay'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
OpenAI unveils improved version of ChatGPT, customization features at 'DevDay'
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- OpenAI, the U.S.-based artificial intelligence company backed by Microsoft, announced a new, more powerful model of its flagship chatbot product dubbed GPT-4 Turbo at a development conference Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IDF spokesman says Israel has encircled Hamas stronghold of Gaza City
IDF spokesman says Israel has encircled Hamas stronghold of Gaza City
'Black Panther' stuntman Taraja Ramsess, 3 of his children die in car crash
'Black Panther' stuntman Taraja Ramsess, 3 of his children die in car crash
Trump says property values were off 'both high and low' in New York fraud testimony
Trump says property values were off 'both high and low' in New York fraud testimony
7 injured in shooting at college homecoming concert held in rural Texas pasture
7 injured in shooting at college homecoming concert held in rural Texas pasture
Ukraine launches criminal probe of missile strike on military awards event near front line
Ukraine launches criminal probe of missile strike on military awards event near front line
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement