U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2023 / 10:33 AM

HUD to fund $100M clean energy renovations for 1,500 low-income homes

By Amy R. Connolly
The Biden administration announced Thursday the Department of Housing and Urban Development will help fund $100 million in clean-energy renovations to 1,500 homes in low-income and tribal communities nationwide. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide more than $100 million for clean-energy renovations to more than 1,500 homes in low-income and tribal communities, the White House announced Thursday.

The award is also aimed at lowing energy costs for families in affordable housing communities and preserving low-cost housing options across the nation. The investment aims to help small businesses and nonprofit organizations provide rooftop solar panels, wind turbines and energy efficient HVAC systems, among other improvements.

"It will really take housing that was built in the 1970s into this century as it prepares for a resilient future in years to come," Adrianne Todman, HUD deputy secretary, said in a call with reporters.

The Departments of Treasury and Energy also opened applications for the Low-Income Communities Bonus Credit program, which provides tax credits for small solar and wind projects in low- income and tribal communities.

The announcements come after President Joe Biden announced $7 billion in federal funds for accelerated clean hydrogen production at seven renewable energy hubs across the country.

The White House said the actions also advance the goals of reducing energy burdens, advancing fair housing, cutting climate pollution, boosting climate resilience and lowering household energy cost.

