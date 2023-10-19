HUD to fund $100M clean energy renovations for 1,500 low-income homes

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide more than $100 million for clean-energy renovations to more than 1,500 homes in low-income and tribal communities, the White House announced Thursday.
The award is also aimed at lowing energy costs for families in affordable housing communities and preserving low-cost housing options across the nation. The investment aims to help small businesses and nonprofit organizations provide rooftop solar panels, wind turbines and energy efficient HVAC systems, among other improvements.