Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 2, 2023 / 1:12 AM

Amid conflict, Blinken headed back to Israel

By Mark Moran
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a Senate Appropriations committee hearing on President Joe Biden's security funding request for foreign aid and other national security goals at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a Senate Appropriations committee hearing on President Joe Biden's security funding request for foreign aid and other national security goals at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The State Department has announced Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will travel to Tel Aviv on Thursday amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Blinken will also travel to Amman, Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi.

This is Blinken's second trip to Israel since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and the ensuing violence. His current trip is scheduled through Nov. 10.

Advertisement

"In Israel, Secretary Blinken will reiterate U.S. support for Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism consistent with international humanitarian law and discuss efforts to safeguard U.S. citizens in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, work to secure the immediate release of hostages, increase the pace and volume of humanitarian assistance entering Gaza for distribution to Palestinian civilians, and prevent the conflict from spreading," a release from the State Department said.

A "handful of Americans" left Gaza on Wednesday and entered Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, according to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

Related

The Palestinian Children's Relief Fund reported five American aid workers crossed from Gaza into Egypt on Wednesday.

Kirby called the exit of Americans "a significant breakthrough."

Advertisement

Approximately 400 Americans, as well as 600 of their family members, have been trapped in Gaza, according to the State Department.

The department's statement said while in Jordan, Blinken will underscore the importance of protecting civilian lives and America's shared commitment to increasing delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, as well as the resumption of essential services, "and ensuring that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced outside of Gaza," the statement continued.

It said he will find ways to stem violence, tone down rhetoric, reduce tensions in the region and work with partners there to create conditions necessary for a "sustainable peace in the Middle East, to include the establishment of a Palestinian state."

In Tokyo, the department said Blinken will participate in the second meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting of 2023, where foreign ministers are likely to try to build on commitments made by leaders at the G7 Hiroshima Summit earlier this year.

Blinken will also meet with Japanese leaders to discuss support for Ukraine's economic recovery and energy needs in the face of the ongoing war with Russia. He will have similar talks with Korean officials while in Seoul.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Republicans join Democrats to block censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Republicans join Democrats to block censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- House lawmakers voted Wednesday to block a resolution that would have censured Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for harsh statements against Israel in the wake of last month's deadly Hamas attacks.
House Democrats call on Biden to reject anti-LGBTQ provisions in spending bills
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Democrats call on Biden to reject anti-LGBTQ provisions in spending bills
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- More than 160 House Democrats accused Republicans of attempting to hijack federal funding requests by sliding anti-LGBTQ provisions into spending bills.
Efforts to expel New York's Rep. George Santos fail in House
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Efforts to expel New York's Rep. George Santos fail in House
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- New York Rep. George Santos survived a second attempt Wednesday to expel him from the House with most Republicans opting to keep him in place.
State officials see serious threats to upcoming elections, urge U.S. funding
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
State officials see serious threats to upcoming elections, urge U.S. funding
WASHINGTON, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- State election officials urged the Senate Rules and Administration Committee to act on the challenges election administrations face, including harassment of election workers and the posing threat of AI.
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in Trump Organization business fraud trial
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in Trump Organization business fraud trial
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Donald Trump, Jr. testified Wednesday in the New York civil business fraud trial of his father, former President Donald Trump, saying he had no knowledge of the Trump Organization's accounting practices.
Former Memphis police officer to plead guilty in Tyre Nichols death, attorney says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Memphis police officer to plead guilty in Tyre Nichols death, attorney says
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A former Memphis, Tenn., police officer charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols will plead guilty to federal civil rights violations on Thursday, his attorney said.
Biden pledges more than $5B to support rural America
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden pledges more than $5B to support rural America
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pledged more than $5 billion to sparsely populated areas of the United States to support new climate-smart agricultural techniques, infrastructure upgrades, high-speed internet and new jobs.
Racism, misogyny prompt American Ornithological Society renaming of birds
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Racism, misogyny prompt American Ornithological Society renaming of birds
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The American Ornithological Society said Wednesday it will change all English bird names currently named after people. AOS said it's being done to change naming conventions clouded by racism and misogyny.
In 2022, U.S. infant mortality up 3% in biggest increase in 20 years, CDC says
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
In 2022, U.S. infant mortality up 3% in biggest increase in 20 years, CDC says
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Infant deaths in the United States went up 3% last year, the first significant rise in infant mortality in 20 years, according to a CDC report Wednesday. There were a total of 20,538 infant deaths in 2022.
ACA open enrollment for 2024 begins today
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
ACA open enrollment for 2024 begins today
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The 2024 Affordable Care Act health insurance open enrollment period kicked off Wednesday, allowing those without private insurance to renew, change, cancel or update state and federal ACA coverage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
Firefighters battling blaze in remote portion of Hawaii's Mililani Mauka
Firefighters battling blaze in remote portion of Hawaii's Mililani Mauka
North Korea closes several overseas embassies amid sanctions woes
North Korea closes several overseas embassies amid sanctions woes
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in Trump Organization business fraud trial
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in Trump Organization business fraud trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement