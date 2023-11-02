Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 2, 2023 / 12:16 PM

Donald Trump Jr. testifies he was not involved in Trump Organization asset evaluation

By Doug Cunningham
Donald Trump Jr. testified Thursday for the second day in the New York civil business fraud trial. He again maintained that he relied on accountants while signing off on financial statements found by Judge Arthur Engoron to be fraudulent. Pool Photo by Jeenah Moon/UPI
1 of 3 | Donald Trump Jr. testified Thursday for the second day in the New York civil business fraud trial. He again maintained that he relied on accountants while signing off on financial statements found by Judge Arthur Engoron to be fraudulent. Pool Photo by Jeenah Moon/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Donald Trump, Jr. testified Thursday in the New York civil business fraud trial agasint the Trump Organization that he was not involved in the asset valuation documents at the heart of the $250 million fraud case.

Judge Arthur Engoron has ruled the Trumps and the Trump Organization did commit fraud in the valuation of assets for many years.

Advertisement

Trump Jr. was asked by Assistant Attorney General Colleen Faherty Thursday whether he intended for Deutsche Bank to use financial information about Trump properties that he had signed off on as being accurate.

"I'm fine with the bank relying on that information," Trump Jr. replied. "I don't know that I intended for them to do anything. I'm signing off on it. It's not a simple yes or no."

Related

Faherty posed several questions about the 2017 and other statements of financial condition from the Trump Organization involving financing for the Old Post Office in Washington, Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago and the Doral Golf Resort and Spa in Florida.

Trump Jr. gave the same answer for the financial statements from 2018 through 2020.

Pressed about Donald Trump's claim that his 11,000 square foot Trump Tower penthouse apartment was 33,000 square feet, Trump, Jr. repeated earlier testimony that, "I relied on Mazars and our accounting team to tell me what is accurate in regards to accounting. That's why we have accountants."

Advertisement

But as a Trump Organization vice president, Trump Jr. signed off on the document that claimed the elder Trump's penthouse was three times its actual size -- resulting in an inaccurate over-valuation of $327 million according to prosecutors.

Judge Engoron's finding that fraud was committed came in the partial granting of a summary judgment motion from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The Trumps deny they committed fraud.

The trial is to settle other elements of James' fraud suit, including alleged falsification of business records, insurance fraud and conspiracy and to determine financial penalties and disposition of Trump business assets in New York.

James alleges that by using various means and methods of fraud and misrepresentation Donald Trump's net worth was inflated by $2 billion.

Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump are expected to testify in the coming days.

Latest Headlines

First-time unemployment claims rise to highest total since September
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
First-time unemployment claims rise to highest total since September
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Workers filing for the first time for unemployment benefits last week jumped to its highest total since early September with a seasonally adjusted 217,000 applying, according to new statistics released by the Labor Depar
Third quarter U.S. labor costs decline, productivity rises
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Third quarter U.S. labor costs decline, productivity rises
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Labor non-business productivity was up 4.7% in the third quarter of 2023, the biggest gain since 2020 according to the Labor Department. That productivity increase drove labor unit costs down by 0.8%.
Cedar Fair, Six Flags agree to $8 billion theme park merger
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cedar Fair, Six Flags agree to $8 billion theme park merger
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cedar Fair and Six Flags amusement park operators said Wednesday they are entering a merger of equals transaction to create a combined company valued at approximately $8 billion.
Cornell University suspends Friday classes in wake of death threats against Jewish students
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cornell University suspends Friday classes in wake of death threats against Jewish students
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cornell University said it would cancel all classes this Friday due to "extraordinary stress" in the wake of antisemitic threats and rising tensions on campus since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
New York announces $328 million settlement with Uber, Lyft over driver wage theft
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York announces $328 million settlement with Uber, Lyft over driver wage theft
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Thursday that her office reached a $328 million with Uber and Lyft over allegations of wage stealing from its drivers.
Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial said Wednesday that she was open to scheduling "adjustments" as his legal team has sought to have the trial delayed.
Advocates for homeless seek creative solutions as cities crack down on car-camping
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Advocates for homeless seek creative solutions as cities crack down on car-camping
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Homelessness has been a compounding issue for more than 40 years in the United States and advocates are seeking creative ways to address the root of the problem and protect the rights of the unhoused.
Pilot threatened to shoot captain on Delta flight, investigators say
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Pilot threatened to shoot captain on Delta flight, investigators say
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A former Delta Air Lines pilot, who the U.S. The Department of Transportation said used a firearm to threaten a captain and intimidate a flight crew, is no longer with the air carrier.
Amid conflict, Blinken headed back to Israel
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Amid conflict, Blinken headed back to Israel
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The State Department announced Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will travel to Tel Aviv on Thursday amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Blinken will also travel to Amman, Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi.
Republicans join Democrats to block censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Republicans join Democrats to block censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- House lawmakers voted Wednesday to block a resolution that would have censured Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for harsh statements against Israel in the wake of last month's deadly Hamas attacks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
Republicans join Democrats to block censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Republicans join Democrats to block censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Pilot threatened to shoot captain on Delta flight, investigators say
Pilot threatened to shoot captain on Delta flight, investigators say
World leaders condemn Israel's attack on Gaza refugee camp
World leaders condemn Israel's attack on Gaza refugee camp
Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement