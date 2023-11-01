House Democrats call on Biden to reject anti-LGBTQ provisions in spending bills

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- More than 160 House Democrats accused Republicans of attempting to hijack federal funding requests by sliding anti-LGBTQ provisions into spending bills, and they urged President Joe Biden and party leadership to reject such provisions.
A letter sent Wednesday to the president and House and Senate leaders said there are more than 40 anti-equality provisions in appropriations bills. Some of the provisions restrict access to gender-affirming care, prohibit funding from being used to display LGBTQ Pride flags at certain facilities and allow student religious groups in colleges and universities to discriminate against LGBTQ students or risk losing federal funding.