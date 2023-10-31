Trending
Oct. 31, 2023 / 1:10 AM

Rep. Earl Blumenauer says he will not seek re-election

By Darryl Coote
Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2024. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2024. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat who has represented Oregon in the House of Representatives for nearly 30 years, announced Monday night that he will not seek re-election in 2024.

Blumenauer announced his intent to retire from Congress in a statement, saying it was a "difficult decision" to make.

"Particularly after the amazing success of the last several years. But simply said, it is time to continue my life's mission without the burden of day-to-day politics," the 75-year-old said.

A career politician, Blumenauer has served in elected office in various positions from city council member to state legislator during his 50 years of service.

"I have dedicated my career to creating livable communities where people are safe, healthy and economically secure," he said, stating this mission has guided his involvement in Congress.

"I look forward to continuing championing livable communities starting right here in Portland and being a resource and a partner for the next generation."

Blumenauer served in Congress for 27 years, after first being elected to the House of representatives in 1996. He is a member of the Ways and Means Committee and a ranking member of the subcommittee on Trade as well as a senior member of the Budget Committee, according to his office.

"Earl has been a fierce protector of our public lands, a staunch advocate for cannabis reform and a champion for livable communities where every family can thrive," House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a statement on Blumenauer's decision to not seek re-election.

"Earl and his bicycle pins will be greatly missed after the conclusion of this term and I wish him and his family the best as he begins this next chapter."

