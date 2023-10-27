Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 27, 2023 / 9:01 AM / Updated at 12:02 PM

George Santos pleads not guilty to federal charges, trial set for September

By A.L. Lee
Rep. George Santos, R-NY, continues to deny any criminal wrongdoing and refuses to resign from Congress, saying he plans to run for re-election in 2024, while describing the charges against him as "a witch hunt." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Rep. George Santos, R-NY, continues to deny any criminal wrongdoing and refuses to resign from Congress, saying he plans to run for re-election in 2024, while describing the charges against him as "a witch hunt." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty Friday to 23 new federal charges while also facing an effort from House Republicans to oust him from office.

Santos, R-N.Y., entered the guilty plea in a federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., for the arraignment on the latest charges.

Advertisement

A superseding indictment announced earlier this month by prosecutors charged Santos with wire fraud, making false statements, falsifying records, identity theft and access device fraud as he was accused of taking part in a credit card scheme that repeatedly charged the accounts of campaign contributors.

U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert set a trial date for Sept. 9, 2024. A status conference is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Related

Previously, Santos pleaded not guilty in May to more than a dozen charges, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making false statements to the House of Representatives.

His former campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, however, pleaded guilty to federal charges related to a scheme using false donor names to inflate the amount of campaign money Santos reported he had collected, which ultimately helped him qualify for national party support.

Advertisement

Friday's proceeding comes as GOP lawmakers, led by Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., on Thursday introduced a privileged resolution to force a vote to expel Santos, saying the freshman congressman was "not fit to serve" while referring to the charges against him.

The measure requires the House to take action in the next two legislative days.

The chamber disbanded Thursday afternoon and was not set to return to Washington until Wednesday.

An investigation into Santos by the House Ethics Committee was sidelined for nearly a month as Republicans grappled with internal turmoil following the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Oct. 3.

After Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., was elected to fill the role on Wednesday, Republicans launched the alternative plan to remove Santos now rather than wait until the outcome of the ongoing probe.

D'Esposito informed Johnson of his plans to bring forward the privileged resolution and Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., said Johnson told them to "do what's right and do what's right for New York."

Santos responded to the resolution in a post on X, declaring, "I'm not resigning."

"I'm entitled to due process and not a predetermined outcome as some are seeking," he said.

Advertisement

Party members delayed the vote to oust Santos until the day after Johnson's election to give him a brief grace period to acclimate to his new role, according to LaLota who declared "we need to clean up the Santos mess for Long Island, for New York and for the House of Representatives."

Santos continues to deny any criminal wrongdoing and refuses to resign from Congress, saying he plans to run for re-election in 2024, while describing the charges against him as "a witch hunt."

Latest Headlines

Judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump civil fraud trial
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A judge ruled Friday that Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial.
Cryptocurrencies? In court, Bankman-Fried said he had 'no idea how they worked'
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Cryptocurrencies? In court, Bankman-Fried said he had 'no idea how they worked'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former chief executive officer of at the time one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges in FTX, told a court on Friday he didn't know much about cryptocurrency before launchin
Coast Guard suspends search for three missing fishing vessel crew members
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Coast Guard suspends search for three missing fishing vessel crew members
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for three people who have been missing since the fishing vessel they were aboard failed to return to port last week.
Maine police searching river as Lewiston shooting suspect remains at large
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Maine police searching river as Lewiston shooting suspect remains at large
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The search for the suspect in the mass shooting in Maine that left more than a dozen people dead earlier this week will focus on a river near where his car was found, officials said Friday.
Treasury Department sanctions individuals and companies linked to Hamas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions individuals and companies linked to Hamas
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's office of foreign assets control Friday sanctioned a number of individuals and entities it claims are linked to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Biden administration announces plan to convert vacant office space into affordable housing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration announces plan to convert vacant office space into affordable housing
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced new federal funding and incentives aimed at converting underutilized commercial properties across the country into affordable housing.
Vehicle sales, travel push key inflation gauge up by 0.4% in September
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Vehicle sales, travel push key inflation gauge up by 0.4% in September
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The personal consumption expenditures price index, a key inflation gauge used by the Federal Reserve, rose 0.4% in September, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday.
Cruise temporarily pulls plug on autonomous vehicle operations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Cruise temporarily pulls plug on autonomous vehicle operations
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The General Motors-owned driverless vehicle startup, Cruise, stopped its operations on Thursday after numerous issues with collisions and growing regulations.
U.S. strikes Iran-linked groups in Syria amid increase in attacks on U.S. troops
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. strikes Iran-linked groups in Syria amid increase in attacks on U.S. troops
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The United States conducted air strikes on two facilities used by Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Crops and its affiliates in Syria, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said late Thursday.
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge against Biden
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge against Biden
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota has announced he is running for president and will challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police investigating homicide after five found dead in North Carolina home
Police investigating homicide after five found dead in North Carolina home
Officials: Chinese fighter jet came dangerously close to colliding with U.S. B-52
Officials: Chinese fighter jet came dangerously close to colliding with U.S. B-52
Special Counsel Jack Smith asks court to reinstate Trump gag order in election case
Special Counsel Jack Smith asks court to reinstate Trump gag order in election case
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene seeks censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene seeks censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
Heated rhetoric marks emergency meeting of U.N. General Assembly
Heated rhetoric marks emergency meeting of U.N. General Assembly
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement