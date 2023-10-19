Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2023 / 7:33 PM

U.S. Navy destroyer shoots down missiles, drones heading north toward Israel

By Mark Moran
The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney shot down Houthi-backed missiles thought to possibly be headed toward targets in Israel while in the Red Sea on Thursday, Navy officials said. U.S. Navy File Photo by Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy destroyer in the Red Sea on Thursday shot down multiple missiles and drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, a Pentagon official said, adding that the missiles were heading north "potentially to targets in Israel."

The USS Carney intercepted three cruise missiles and about eight drones, using missiles of its own -- SM-2s, according to Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, who acknowledged that information on the missiles -- and their targets -- remained limited.

"We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea, potentially to targets in Israel," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Though information was lacking, the Pentagon officials said they do not believe the USS Carney was a target of the Houthi missiles or drones.

The missiles and drones were taken down over water rather than land in the early evening hours Thursday local time, the Pentagon said. There were no reports of casualties aboard the Carney, but the event was a significant show of military force in the violence-rocked region.

"This action was a demonstration of the integrated air and missile defense architecture that we built in the Middle East and that we are prepared to utilize whenever necessary to protect our partners and our interest in this important region," Ryder said. "There were no casualties to U.S. forces and none that we know of to any civilians on the ground. Our focus is going to be continuing to ensure we are deterring a potential broader regional conflict."

The USS Carney located itself strategically in the region in the event that military assistance was needed. It went through the Suez Canal into the Red Sea on Wednesday, and a U.S. Fleet Forces social media post said that it was there to "help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East."

This was the latest in a series of attacks in recent days with U.S. bases being targeted by drones in Syria and Iraq as increasing tensions in the war between Israel and Hamas continue to escalate.

