Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2023 / 3:31 AM

Pentagon: China increasing harassment of U.S., ally aircraft in Indo-Pacific

By Darryl Coote
A Chinese warplane approached a U.S. aircraft at a distance of less than 40 feet before repeatedly flying above and below the U.S. aircraft and flashing its weapons during an interaction on June 23 over the South China Sea. Photo courtesy of U.S. Ministry of Defense
A Chinese warplane approached a U.S. aircraft at a distance of less than 40 feet before repeatedly flying above and below the U.S. aircraft and flashing its weapons during an interaction on June 23 over the South China Sea. Photo courtesy of U.S. Ministry of Defense

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Chinese warplanes are increasing their harassment of U.S. and ally military aircraft in the East and South China Seas to intimidate them "into giving up their rights under international law," Pentagon officials said, as they released declassified information on Beijing's "coercive and risky operation behavior."

Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, told reporters during a press conference Tuesday that the department has seen a "sharp increase" in Chinese warplanes conducting what he called "coercive and risky operation behavior" in the two seas as part of "a centralized and concerted campaign" to force a change in U.S. operational activity in the region.

Advertisement

As proof, the Pentagon released a series of photos and videos documenting 15 recent incidents involving warplanes of the People's Republic of China conducting maneuvers the U.S. department described as dangerous and reckless, flying within feet of American aircraft as well as discharging chaff and releasing other objects and projectiles, such as flares, into their flight path.

Advertisement

One instance, on May 25, a Chinese fighter jet flew in front of the nose of a U.S. plane, forcing the American pilot to fly through its wake turbulence.

Read More

In another instance, this one on Aug. 10, a Chinese warcraft performed a barrel roll around and below a U.S. plane, promoting its pilot to perform defensive procedures to prevent a collision.

"The skill and professionalism of American service members should not be the only thing standing between PLA fighter pilots and a dangerous, even fatal accident, and yet time after time, that is exactly what has prevented a disaster in the East and South China Seas," he said.

The Pentagon officials said that there has been a drastic increase in such incidents since 2021, with Ratner stating there have been more than 180 harassments in that time frame. When added with incidents of harassment involving all allied and partner aircraft the number increases to nearly 300, he said.

The announcement comes ahead of the Pentagon releasing its annual China Military Power Report that document's Beijing's military ambitions. It also comes amid growing competition, not only between the United States and China, but Beijing and much of the Western world as it continues to expand its influence.

Advertisement

China has also repeatedly butted heads with neighbors over its disputed claims to the South China Sea and with the United States and allies navigating near Taiwan, a self-governing island Beijing views as a rogue province it has vowed to take back by force if necessary.

The announcement also came a day after the Canadian military accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its aircraft as it was enforcing United Nations sanctions imposed on North Korea.

China on Tuesday said it was reacting to Canada's "illegal intrusion" of the disputed Japan-administered Senkaku Islands, which Beijing claims as the Diaoyu Islands.

"What happened was that the Canadian side has sent warplanes halfway around the world to stir up trouble and make provocations at China's doorsteps," China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a Tuesday press conference.

"The Canadian side should respect the facts and stop spreading disinformation."

The U.S. officials said this Chinese harassment is not limited to the skies but extends to the seas and land.

"This is part of a much broader picture," Ratner said.

Ratner continued that China is pursuing this line of behavior while declining the United States' invitations to open lines of military-to-military communications, which he said are "crucial for preventing competition from inadvertently veering into conflict."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

North Carolina man accused of sending death threats to Jewish organization
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
North Carolina man accused of sending death threats to Jewish organization
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A 64-year-old North Carolinian has been arrested and charged after sending death threats last week to a Jewish organization.
With Florida launch, SpaceX sends 22 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
With Florida launch, SpaceX sends 22 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX sent 22 Starlink satellites toward low-Earth orbit after a successful Falcon 9 launch from Florida on Tuesday.
Biden meeting with Mideast leaders called off after deadly hospital explosion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden meeting with Mideast leaders called off after deadly hospital explosion
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden no longer will meet with some Mideast leaders after a summit was abruptly canceled late Tuesday after a hospital in Gaza was destroyed, killing what is believed to be hundreds of Palestinians.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts rejects $8 billion offer from Choice Hotels
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts rejects $8 billion offer from Choice Hotels
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts jumped more than 6% in afternoon trading on Tuesday and shares of Choice Hotels fell more than 5% after Wyndham rejected an unsolicited $8 billion buyout offer from Choice Hotels. Once
In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to Wednesday's second round of voting
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to Wednesday's second round of voting
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- In the first round of voting on the U.S. House floor Tuesday, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan did not have enough votes needed to secure the speakership.
Sports leaders ask Congress to play referee on college athletes' branding
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Sports leaders ask Congress to play referee on college athletes' branding
WASHINGTON, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Proposed congressional legislation could change the already evolving way student-athletes profit off their fame in collegiate athletics -- a $16 billion industry.
Binance halts dollar withdrawals for U.S. customers
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Binance halts dollar withdrawals for U.S. customers
Binance.US said it has halted direct dollar withdrawals for U.S. customers.
Triple-digit heat to put October record in jeopardy in Phoenix
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Triple-digit heat to put October record in jeopardy in Phoenix
September-like heat is underway across the Southwest, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The unseasonable heat will challenge daily record highs in several locations.
Biden administration limits exports of AI chips to China
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden administration limits exports of AI chips to China
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said new restrictions on the export of artificial intelligence chips to China along with manufacturing equipment.
New York City might not see big snowfall this winter, forecasters say
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
New York City might not see big snowfall this winter, forecasters say
Weather forecasters are predicting 18-26 inches of snow in New York City this winter, slightly below the historical average of 29.8 inches.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. B-52 bomber makes first-ever landing in South Korea
U.S. B-52 bomber makes first-ever landing in South Korea
In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to Wednesday's second round of voting
In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to Wednesday's second round of voting
Teen arrested in fatal airport shooting of Philadelphia police officer
Teen arrested in fatal airport shooting of Philadelphia police officer
Ukrainian Special Forces destroy 9 Russian helicopters in occupied Berdyansk
Ukrainian Special Forces destroy 9 Russian helicopters in occupied Berdyansk
Canadian aircraft harassed by Chinese jets, Ottawa says
Canadian aircraft harassed by Chinese jets, Ottawa says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement