A Chinese warplane approached a U.S. aircraft at a distance of less than 40 feet before repeatedly flying above and below the U.S. aircraft and flashing its weapons during an interaction on June 23 over the South China Sea. Photo courtesy of U.S. Ministry of Defense

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Chinese warplanes are increasing their harassment of U.S. and ally military aircraft in the East and South China Seas to intimidate them "into giving up their rights under international law," Pentagon officials said, as they released declassified information on Beijing's "coercive and risky operation behavior." Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, told reporters during a press conference Tuesday that the department has seen a "sharp increase" in Chinese warplanes conducting what he called "coercive and risky operation behavior" in the two seas as part of "a centralized and concerted campaign" to force a change in U.S. operational activity in the region. Advertisement

As proof, the Pentagon released a series of photos and videos documenting 15 recent incidents involving warplanes of the People's Republic of China conducting maneuvers the U.S. department described as dangerous and reckless, flying within feet of American aircraft as well as discharging chaff and releasing other objects and projectiles, such as flares, into their flight path.

One instance, on May 25, a Chinese fighter jet flew in front of the nose of a U.S. plane, forcing the American pilot to fly through its wake turbulence.

In another instance, this one on Aug. 10, a Chinese warcraft performed a barrel roll around and below a U.S. plane, promoting its pilot to perform defensive procedures to prevent a collision.

"The skill and professionalism of American service members should not be the only thing standing between PLA fighter pilots and a dangerous, even fatal accident, and yet time after time, that is exactly what has prevented a disaster in the East and South China Seas," he said.

The Pentagon officials said that there has been a drastic increase in such incidents since 2021, with Ratner stating there have been more than 180 harassments in that time frame. When added with incidents of harassment involving all allied and partner aircraft the number increases to nearly 300, he said.

The announcement comes ahead of the Pentagon releasing its annual China Military Power Report that document's Beijing's military ambitions. It also comes amid growing competition, not only between the United States and China, but Beijing and much of the Western world as it continues to expand its influence.

China has also repeatedly butted heads with neighbors over its disputed claims to the South China Sea and with the United States and allies navigating near Taiwan, a self-governing island Beijing views as a rogue province it has vowed to take back by force if necessary.

The announcement also came a day after the Canadian military accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its aircraft as it was enforcing United Nations sanctions imposed on North Korea.

China on Tuesday said it was reacting to Canada's "illegal intrusion" of the disputed Japan-administered Senkaku Islands, which Beijing claims as the Diaoyu Islands.

"What happened was that the Canadian side has sent warplanes halfway around the world to stir up trouble and make provocations at China's doorsteps," China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a Tuesday press conference.

"The Canadian side should respect the facts and stop spreading disinformation."

The U.S. officials said this Chinese harassment is not limited to the skies but extends to the seas and land.

"This is part of a much broader picture," Ratner said.

Ratner continued that China is pursuing this line of behavior while declining the United States' invitations to open lines of military-to-military communications, which he said are "crucial for preventing competition from inadvertently veering into conflict."