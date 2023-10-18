Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2023 / 9:12 PM

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker launches nonprofit to promote abortion rights

By Mark Moran
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has launched a national nonprofit focusing on abortion rights and battling what he says is "extremism" in America. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 2 | Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has launched a national nonprofit focusing on abortion rights and battling what he says is "extremism" in America. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday launched a national nonprofit group to promote ballot measures that would codify abortion rights and fend off what he said is "extremism" in America.

Think Big America is a spin-off of the "Think Big" campaign theme from Pritzker's first run for Illinois governor in 2018 and will operate as a 501(c)(4) issue-advocacy organization.

Advertisement

Think Big is "focused on protecting and expanding abortion rights in states across the country," part of a broader mission of "combating far-right extremism," he said.

"Extremism poses an existential threat to our democracy. And I take this threat very seriously," Pritzker says in a video about the new group.

Read More

The group is supporting ballot measures in Nevada, Ohio and Arizona.

A spokesperson said the group will provide "financial and strategic support" to campaigns in those states, put members on advisory boards, help develop messaging and analyze polling data. The spokesperson added that it is also prepared to help contact voters and confront legal challenges if necessary.

Democrats have focused on abortion rights in a number of states since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year. Republicans are countering, though. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, for example, recently launched ads that paint Democrats as "extreme" on abortion.

Advertisement

Pritzker has not said how much he plans to invest in the new venture, but the amount reportedly is worth billions.

Voters consistently have supported pro-choice measures since the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating a long standing constitutional right to an abortion. Since then, voters have rejected abortion restrictions in every state where they have been proposed.

"Over the last few years, the far-right agenda has only become more extreme," Pritzker said. "The end of reproductive rights, widespread book bans, a rollback of voting rights and civil rights, the erosion of trust in our institutions -- that will be our permanent reality if we don't act now."

Latest Headlines

Ex-social media influencer sentenced for 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign ruse
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-social media influencer sentenced for 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign ruse
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A former social media influencer has been sentenced to seven months in prison and a $15,000 fine for his role in a conspiracy to illegally influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.
President Joe Biden to address nation Thursday, discuss Israel, Ukraine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
President Joe Biden to address nation Thursday, discuss Israel, Ukraine
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- President Biden will reportedly ask Congress for an additional $100 billion to fund support for Israel, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific countries, as well as bolstering security along the U.S. Mexico line, and tell the nation a
Jim Jordan fails to capture House speakership in second floor vote
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Jim Jordan fails to capture House speakership in second floor vote
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- House Republicans failed to elect a new speaker in the second round of voting on Wednesday as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, continued to struggle to garner enough support.
Senators question NIH director nominee on drug costs, research ethics, COVID-19
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senators question NIH director nominee on drug costs, research ethics, COVID-19
WASHINGTON, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Senators finally held a confirmation hearing Wednesday for Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the National Institutes of Health -- a position that has been open for two years.
Florida International University to pay $575,000 to resolve claim it paid women less than men
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida International University to pay $575,000 to resolve claim it paid women less than men
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Florida International University has agreed to pay $575,000 in back pay and interest to dozens of women for allegedly paying them less than men in similar positions, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday.
Michigan governor's summer home revealed to have been almost breached in August
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Michigan governor's summer home revealed to have been almost breached in August
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A person attempted to breach Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's summer home in August, according to her chief of staff. Nine men were convicted months ago of attempting to kidnap Whitmer from that summer home.
Trump's NYC civil fraud trial interrupted by heated accusations of witness lying, intimidation
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump's NYC civil fraud trial interrupted by heated accusations of witness lying, intimidation
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- As former President Donald Trump appeared voluntarily at his civil business fraud trial in New York City on Wednesday, the proceedings were briefly halted after a Trump lawyer accused a witness of lying.
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Four people on a Biden campaign bus accused police of ignoring requests for help as they drove on Interstate 35 surrounded by Trump supporters. They alleged that officers "joked about the victims and their distress."
U.S. Israel ambassador nominee Jacob Lew urges Senate to reject partisanship
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. Israel ambassador nominee Jacob Lew urges Senate to reject partisanship
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to Israel nominee Jacob Lew was questioned by members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee until 1 p.m. Wednesday as the Israel-Gaza war rages. Lew urged the Senate to rise above partisanship.
Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway, pleads guilty to extortion
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway, pleads guilty to extortion
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Joran van der Sloot admitted to killing Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005 as he pleaded guilty to attempting to extort her mother in federal court on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump's NYC civil fraud trial interrupted by heated accusations of witness lying, intimidation
Trump's NYC civil fraud trial interrupted by heated accusations of witness lying, intimidation
Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway, pleads guilty to extortion
Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway, pleads guilty to extortion
Jim Jordan fails to capture House speakership in second floor vote
Jim Jordan fails to capture House speakership in second floor vote
Officials raise body count at Colorado funeral home to 189
Officials raise body count at Colorado funeral home to 189
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement