Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker launches nonprofit to promote abortion rights

1 of 2 | Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has launched a national nonprofit focusing on abortion rights and battling what he says is "extremism" in America. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday launched a national nonprofit group to promote ballot measures that would codify abortion rights and fend off what he said is "extremism" in America. Think Big America is a spin-off of the "Think Big" campaign theme from Pritzker's first run for Illinois governor in 2018 and will operate as a 501(c)(4) issue-advocacy organization. Advertisement

Think Big is "focused on protecting and expanding abortion rights in states across the country," part of a broader mission of "combating far-right extremism," he said.

"Extremism poses an existential threat to our democracy. And I take this threat very seriously," Pritzker says in a video about the new group.

The group is supporting ballot measures in Nevada, Ohio and Arizona.

A spokesperson said the group will provide "financial and strategic support" to campaigns in those states, put members on advisory boards, help develop messaging and analyze polling data. The spokesperson added that it is also prepared to help contact voters and confront legal challenges if necessary.

Democrats have focused on abortion rights in a number of states since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year. Republicans are countering, though. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, for example, recently launched ads that paint Democrats as "extreme" on abortion.

Advertisement

Pritzker has not said how much he plans to invest in the new venture, but the amount reportedly is worth billions.

Voters consistently have supported pro-choice measures since the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating a long standing constitutional right to an abortion. Since then, voters have rejected abortion restrictions in every state where they have been proposed.

"Over the last few years, the far-right agenda has only become more extreme," Pritzker said. "The end of reproductive rights, widespread book bans, a rollback of voting rights and civil rights, the erosion of trust in our institutions -- that will be our permanent reality if we don't act now."