Study: Abortions increased in states bordering states with bans

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- States bordering others that placed tight limits on abortion and other reproductive rights saw an increase in abortions performed in the first six months of 2023, according to a new study. The data released Wednesday by the Guttmacher Institute a research and policy organization focused on advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights, said it saw abortion increase in obvious places like California and New York, but also in states like Kansas and South Carolina over the first half of 2023.

"The study has documented substantial increases in abortions in many states bordering those where abortion has been banned, indicating that significant numbers of residents of states with abortion bans are traveling to neighboring states for abortion care," Guttmacher researchers said.

Illinois, which is surrounded by states with strict limits on abortion access in the Midwest, saw the largest estimated increase in abortions during the first half of 2023 with 18,300 additional abortions. California was second with 12,300 and New York was third with 9,950.

North Carolina, which borders several states that have banned nearly all abortions, saw its abortions increase by 9,000 despite its own abortion limits,

Researchers said the numbers show predictable patterns since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, indicating that people are willing to travel if necessary for abortion care.

"If you're interested in where people are going, then I think the numbers tell a big part of that story because it represents a lot of people traveling," Guttmacher Insititute data scientist Isaac Maddow-Zimet said.

"The percentage increase, I think, is also important because it does speak to the potential strain this puts on providers' capacity to provide care."

The numbers also show extreme drops in abortions in states that have created strict rules. It said, for example, there were an estimated four abortions performed in Texas each month, compared to 4,800 per month in 2020.