Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 16, 2023 / 7:33 AM

Rite Aid files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By Clyde Hughes
Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Pharmacy retailer Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it struggled with rising debt, falling sales and intense competition from rivals like Walgreens and CVS.

The filing in U.S. district bankruptcy court in New Jersey on Sunday said it had agreed with creditors on a restructuring plan that allows it to close slumping retail locations while reducing its debt, some from lawsuits connected with the opioid crisis.

Advertisement

"Implementing the contemplated restructuring plan will significantly reduce the company's debt, increase its financial flexibility and enable it to execute on key initiatives," a statement from Rite Aid said.

"Rite Aid is continuing to deliver leading healthcare products and services across its retail and online platforms for the nearly one million customers it serves daily. The company remains committed to improving health outcomes and delivering on its purpose to help people achieve whole health for life."

Read More

During its latest quarter report, Rite Aid said its revenues tumbled from $6.01 billion in 2022 to $5.6 billion this year. Stocks have fallen from $5.56 per share a year ago to $2.03 per share.

Along with closing underperforming stories and its deal with creditors, Rite Aid said it will access additional liquidity and resolve other litigation claims. Rite Aid said it has appointed Jeffrey S. Stein as CEO to help them through the bankruptcy process.

Advertisement

He replaces interim CEO Elizabeth "Busy" Burr, who will continue her role as a director on Rite Aid's board.

"Rite Aid has served customers and communities across our country for more than 60 years, and the important actions we are taking today will enable us to move ahead as a stronger company," Stein said in a statement.

"With the support of our lenders, we look forward to strengthening our financial foundation, advancing our transformation initiatives, and accelerating the execution of our turnaround strategy."

Rite Aid said it will make its decision on closing stores based on meeting the needs of its customers, communities and associates.

"The company will continue assessing its footprint and close additional underperforming stores," Rite Aid said. "These efforts will further reduce the company's rent expense and are expected to strengthen its overall financial performance."

Latest Headlines

Illinois man charged with murdering boy, injuring mother in anti-Muslim attack
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Illinois man charged with murdering boy, injuring mother in anti-Muslim attack
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A 71-year-old Chicago-area landlord has been charged with a hate crime on accusations of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and wounding his 32-year-old mother over their Muslim faith and the ongoing war in Israel.
Wounded Philadelphia police officer released from hospital days after airport shooting
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Wounded Philadelphia police officer released from hospital days after airport shooting
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in a shooting at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday has been released from the hospital.
North Carolina deputies seize 5 pounds of fentanyl in record-setting bust
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
North Carolina deputies seize 5 pounds of fentanyl in record-setting bust
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina say they have seized 5 pounds of fentanyl in a record-setting drug bust carried out during a raid in the state's mountainous western region.
Republican Landry wins election to succeed Democrat Edwards as La. governor
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Republican Landry wins election to succeed Democrat Edwards as La. governor
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry has been elected the 57th governor of Louisiana, succeeding Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, official results showed Sunday.
Spectacular 'ring of fire' eclipse impresses on path through western U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Spectacular 'ring of fire' eclipse impresses on path through western U.S.
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Observers across parts of western United States were treated to a spectacular annular, or "ring of fire," eclipse on Saturday as the Moon passed between the Sun and the Earth.
White House: North Korea has sent military equipment, munitions to Russia
U.S. News // 1 day ago
White House: North Korea has sent military equipment, munitions to Russia
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The White House has accused North Korea of sending hundreds of containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia for use in the Kremlin's illegal war against Ukraine.
Critically ill gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton making 'remarkable progress'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Critically ill gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton making 'remarkable progress'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Former Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton is making "remarkable progress" in her battle against pneumonia which earlier this week had left her fighting for her life, her daughter said Saturday. 
Watch live: Latest Navy fast-attack submarine named after 'Father of the Nuclear Navy'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Watch live: Latest Navy fast-attack submarine named after 'Father of the Nuclear Navy'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy's newest Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, named after the "Father of the Nuclear Navy," will be commissioned Saturday morning in a ceremony in Groton, Conn.
In Israel, U.S. Defense Secretary Austin says he's 'prepared to deploy additional assets'
U.S. News // 2 days ago
In Israel, U.S. Defense Secretary Austin says he's 'prepared to deploy additional assets'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III says the U.S. stands firmly behind the people of Israel and if necessary, will supply additional resources to safeguard its defense.
In Texas, Galveston Co. redistricting plan violates Voting Rights Act, court says
U.S. News // 2 days ago
In Texas, Galveston Co. redistricting plan violates Voting Rights Act, court says
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas ruled Friday that a Galveston County, Texas political redistricting plan violates the Voting Rights Act.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Illinois man charged with murdering boy, injuring mother in anti-Muslim attack
Illinois man charged with murdering boy, injuring mother in anti-Muslim attack
Iranian filmmaker and wife found stabbed to death in Tehran
Iranian filmmaker and wife found stabbed to death in Tehran
Iran warns Israel's actions in Gaza could trigger wider war
Iran warns Israel's actions in Gaza could trigger wider war
Palestinian death toll surpasses 2,300; clashes erupt along Israel-Lebanon border
Palestinian death toll surpasses 2,300; clashes erupt along Israel-Lebanon border
North Carolina deputies seize 5 pounds of fentanyl in record-setting bust
North Carolina deputies seize 5 pounds of fentanyl in record-setting bust
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement