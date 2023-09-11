Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 11, 2023 / 2:18 PM

J.M. Smucker acquires Hostess, maker of iconic Twinkies, for $5.6 billion

By Don Jacobson
A bakery manager stocks shelves at a Schnucks grocery store in Ballwin, Mo., with Hostess Twinkies and CupCakes (2013). Hostess Brands was acquired by J.M. Smucker Co. on Monday for $5.6 billion. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 2 | A bakery manager stocks shelves at a Schnucks grocery store in Ballwin, Mo., with Hostess Twinkies and CupCakes (2013). Hostess Brands was acquired by J.M. Smucker Co. on Monday for $5.6 billion. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Peanut butter and jelly maker J.M. Smucker Co. on Monday announced it has gobbled up Hostess Brands Inc., owner of the iconic Twinkies sugary snack cake, for a sweet $5.6 billion.

Smucker, maker of such well-known consumer brands as its eponymous line of jams and jellies, Jif Peanut Butter and Folgers Coffee, paid $34.25 per share in the cash-and-stock transaction, which included $900 million in debt financing, the Orrville, Ohio-based company announced.

Advertisement

For its money, Smucker acquired not only Twinkies, but a bevy of other baked treats including Hostess CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, Coffee Cakes, Fruit Pies and Ho-Hos.

U.S. manufacturing facilities in Emporia, Kan., Chicago, Columbus, Ga., Indianapolis and Arkadelphia, Ark., are also included in the deal. Hostess, which has declared bankruptcy twice in the past two decades, has 3,000 employees who will now be part of J.M. Smucker.

Read More

Chairman and CEO Mark Smucker said that, with the transaction, his company is gaining not only "an iconic sweet snacking platform" but also Hostess' "strong convenience store distribution and leading innovation pipeline."

"Our organization is well positioned to deliver on the great potential our expanded family of brands offers, as has been reflected by our history of growth through acquisition and the successful integration of new categories to our business," he said. "We look forward to this exciting new chapter for The J.M. Smucker Co."

Advertisement

Hostess Brands president and CEO Andy Callahan said the deal provides "the right partnership to accelerate growth and create meaningful value for consumers, customers and shareholders."

The first Hostess CupCakes were introduced in 1919. Twinkies were invented in Chicago in 1930 by baker Jimmy Dewer for then-owner Continental Baking Co.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2004 and then again in 2013, after which its snack cake brands were broken off and sold off to private equity firms Apollo Global Management and Metropoulos & Co. for $410 million.

The new owners took the firm public in 2016, when it was valued at $2.3 billion.

Latest Headlines

Congress, tech leaders set to discuss AI risks, possible regulations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Congress, tech leaders set to discuss AI risks, possible regulations
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Returning from summer break this week, Congress will be seeking answers to pressing questions about the rapid development of artificial intelligence.
NYC marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks; Joe Biden to speak in Alaska
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks; Joe Biden to speak in Alaska
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- New York City will hold a memorial ceremonies Monday to mark 22 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for third time in 2023
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for third time in 2023
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted for the third time this year, firing streams of lava from its summit crater Sunday afternoon.
Virginia governor pardons father arrested at 2021 school board meeting
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Virginia governor pardons father arrested at 2021 school board meeting
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued a pardon for a Loudoun County father whose arrest at a 2021 school board meeting where policy to protect transgender students was being considered.
Thousands remain without power as localized flooding affects parts of Massachusetts
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Thousands remain without power as localized flooding affects parts of Massachusetts
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Thousands of customers were still without power in Massachusetts on Sunday as parts of the Bay State experience localized flooding.
Rider thrown off bronco, killed in West Texas rodeo
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Rider thrown off bronco, killed in West Texas rodeo
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Skee Burkes was killed during a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association event after riding what the Taylor County Expo Center's general manager described as a "somewhat wild" animal.
Casino giant Bally's buys lease for Trump Links golf course in NYC
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Casino giant Bally's buys lease for Trump Links golf course in NYC
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Bally's Corporation, the casino giant with more than a dozen locations from Las Vegas to Atlantic City, has bought out the lease for Trump Links -- a public golf course in New York City operated by the former president.
New Mexico temporarily bans carrying guns in public in Albuquerque
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
New Mexico temporarily bans carrying guns in public in Albuquerque
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a plan Friday to temporarily ban the carrying of firearms in public areas and on government property in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County surrounding it.
Boston museum thwarts planned climate protest by closing early
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Boston museum thwarts planned climate protest by closing early
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston thwarted a planned climate protest Thursday by closing early out of fear protesters would damage items held in its collection, the institution said this week.
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker under investigation for sexual harassment allegation
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker under investigation for sexual harassment allegation
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is under investigation following an allegation that he sexually harassed a rape survivor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rider thrown off bronco, killed in West Texas rodeo
Rider thrown off bronco, killed in West Texas rodeo
Virginia governor pardons father arrested at 2021 school board meeting
Virginia governor pardons father arrested at 2021 school board meeting
Casino giant Bally's buys lease for Trump Links golf course in NYC
Casino giant Bally's buys lease for Trump Links golf course in NYC
Entire Polish family murdered by Nazis for sheltering Jews beatified
Entire Polish family murdered by Nazis for sheltering Jews beatified
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for third time in 2023
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for third time in 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement