Former President Donald Trump speaks during a break in his civil fraud trial in New York on October 4.

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's attorneys have again requested to delay his trial on charges connected to the handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. Attorneys Todd Blanche and Christopher Kise wrote in a Florida court filing Wednesday that Trump's right to due process is being violated by the Justice Department. They have requested that the trial be postponed until November 2024. Advertisement

Trump is seeking the Republican nomination for re-election in November 2024. His trial is currently scheduled to begin on May 20.

The basis for their argument is that Trump faces another federal trial slated to begin in Washington in March. Special counsel Jack Smith brought indictments in both cases.

They also say Smith has not given them access to all of the evidence. The prosecution recently made a new batch of materials available to the defense in classified discovery.

"The special counsel's office is engaged in a reckless effort to try to obtain a conviction of President Trump prior to the 2024 election, no matter the cost," the defense attorneys wrote. "The court should not permit the use of the criminal justice process toward that end."

On Monday, Smith responded to the defense's previous request to delay the trial. He urged U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, to reject the request. She previously rejected a bid by the defense to push back the start date.

Smith called the claim that his office has withheld evidence "unfounded," "distorted and exaggerated" and non-credible.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts in the classified documents case. The charges are related to his alleged retention and mishandling of classified documents.