Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 11, 2023 / 12:42 PM

House New York Republicans to present resolution to oust George Santos

By Joe Fisher
Republican New York lawmakers will introduce a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Rep. Anthony D’Esposito says. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Republican New York lawmakers will introduce a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Rep. Anthony D’Esposito says. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers from New York will introduce a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito says.

Speaking to reporters in the halls of the House, D'Esposito, R-N.Y., and Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., said they have the support of New York's freshmen lawmakers to remove Santos, R-N.Y., after 23 new federal charges were announced against him on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"He has no business being in the halls of the House of Representatives," LaLota said. "He is an immoral person. He's an untrustworthy person. He scammed hundreds of thousands of voters. This is the most provable case of election fraud we have before us. He should be out of Congress right away."

Santos faces new allegations of credit card fraud. Prosecutors have accused him of charging a donor's credit card multiple times without permission.

Read More

Santos has denied the new allegations against him. When asked if the House should wait until Santos has had his day in court, LaLota said representatives are held to a higher standard.

"What he is known to be guilty of beyond any doubt -- is that he lied about his entire background," LaLota added. "That to me and how he defrauded voters, defrauded Long Island voters, should disqualify him from holding this office."

Advertisement

House Republicans are meeting privately to bring forth a new candidate for the speaker role that was vacated last week with the removal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. The two expected frontrunners, Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Steve Scalise, R-La., have not committed to bringing a vote to the floor to expel Santos.

D'Esposito said the contingent of lawmakers that have co-sponsored his resolution have not had discussions with House leadership, including potential speakers, about the move.

Expelling Santos would require a two-thirds vote on the House floor.

"I predict this resolution is going to catch fire," LaLota said. "Many people feel how we do. He is a stain on this institution. People on both sides will support his removal from these halls."

Latest Headlines

PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.5% in September behind rising fuel prices
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.5% in September behind rising fuel prices
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Wholesale inflation as measured by the Producer Price Index rose by 0.5% in September, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Wednesday. That's down from the annual PPI inflation of 8.5% in Sept. 2022.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments in S.C. gerrymandering dispute
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments in S.C. gerrymandering dispute
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a legal dispute to determine whether a South Carolina congressional district was gerrymandered to exclude thousands of African-American voters.
ACT college readiness scores fall to 30-year low
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ACT college readiness scores fall to 30-year low
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- High school students' ACT college admission scores continued to tumble in 2023, falling to their lowest point in more than 30 years and marking a lack of college preparedness.
GOP considers next House speaker behind closed doors Wednesday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GOP considers next House speaker behind closed doors Wednesday
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- House Republicans will meet behind closed doors Wednesday to nominate the next speaker of the House, but first they will take a vote on a potentially higher bar for nomination.
ExxonMobil to buy Pioneer Natural Resources in $64.5 billion deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
ExxonMobil to buy Pioneer Natural Resources in $64.5 billion deal
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- ExxonMobil and Pioneer Natural Resources said Wednesday ExxonMobil will acquire Pioneer in an all-stock $59.5 billion transaction. Including net debt, the total deal will be approximately $64.5 billion.
White House unveils new rules to tackle junk fees on goods, services and bank transactions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House unveils new rules to tackle junk fees on goods, services and bank transactions
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission proposed new rules Wednesday that would ban hidden fees on goods and services that continue to nickel and dime American consumers with unexpected costs.
Typhoon Bolaven engulfs Guam, Northern Mariana Islands with wind, rain
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Typhoon Bolaven engulfs Guam, Northern Mariana Islands with wind, rain
Typhoon Bolaven, a robust storm in the West Pacific basin, has been walloping the island territory of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands this week, engulfing the islands in heavy rain and gusty winds.
U.S. announces new $200M defense package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. announces new $200M defense package for Ukraine
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday announced a $200 million military aid package for Ukraine, which includes additional military hardware it can use in its ongoing fight against Russia.
U.S. Navy sailor pleads guilty to selling sensitive information to China
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Navy sailor pleads guilty to selling sensitive information to China
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor has pleaded guilty to sending sensitive U.S. military information to a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for less than $15,000 in bribes.
Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, who vaulted to stardom in 1984 as the first American woman to win Olympic gold in the all-around event, is "fighting for her life" in the intensive care unit, according to her daughter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day
Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
EU warns Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk over spread of disinformation on Meta, X
EU warns Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk over spread of disinformation on Meta, X
Families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas make emotional plea to U.S., Israeli leaders
Families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas make emotional plea to U.S., Israeli leaders
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement