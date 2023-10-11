House New York Republicans to present resolution to oust George Santos

1 of 3 | Republican New York lawmakers will introduce a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Rep. Anthony D’Esposito says. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers from New York will introduce a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito says. Speaking to reporters in the halls of the House, D'Esposito, R-N.Y., and Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., said they have the support of New York's freshmen lawmakers to remove Santos, R-N.Y., after 23 new federal charges were announced against him on Tuesday. Advertisement

"He has no business being in the halls of the House of Representatives," LaLota said. "He is an immoral person. He's an untrustworthy person. He scammed hundreds of thousands of voters. This is the most provable case of election fraud we have before us. He should be out of Congress right away."

Santos faces new allegations of credit card fraud. Prosecutors have accused him of charging a donor's credit card multiple times without permission.

Santos has denied the new allegations against him. When asked if the House should wait until Santos has had his day in court, LaLota said representatives are held to a higher standard.

"What he is known to be guilty of beyond any doubt -- is that he lied about his entire background," LaLota added. "That to me and how he defrauded voters, defrauded Long Island voters, should disqualify him from holding this office."

House Republicans are meeting privately to bring forth a new candidate for the speaker role that was vacated last week with the removal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. The two expected frontrunners, Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Steve Scalise, R-La., have not committed to bringing a vote to the floor to expel Santos.

D'Esposito said the contingent of lawmakers that have co-sponsored his resolution have not had discussions with House leadership, including potential speakers, about the move.

Expelling Santos would require a two-thirds vote on the House floor.

"I predict this resolution is going to catch fire," LaLota said. "Many people feel how we do. He is a stain on this institution. People on both sides will support his removal from these halls."