Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 9, 2023 / 5:22 PM

In lawsuit settlement, DeSantis administration to disclose Florida's COVID-19 data again

By Casey Feindt
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends the 911 Commemoration Ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York City on September 11. On Monday, it was announced that his administration has agreed to release COVID-19 public records as part of a settlement stemming from a lawsuit regarding infection rates and other health data. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 5 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends the 911 Commemoration Ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York City on September 11. On Monday, it was announced that his administration has agreed to release COVID-19 public records as part of a settlement stemming from a lawsuit regarding infection rates and other health data. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- After the settlement of a lawsuit filed in 2021, Florida will again release COVID-19 data.

The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis has agreed to release COVID-19 related public records as part of a settlement stemming from a lawsuit regarding infection rates and other health data.

Advertisement

Carlos Guillermo Smith, a former state representative, sued the Florida Department of Health and Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the Florida surgeon general, in 2021 when they stopped sharing daily COVID-19 data on a public dashboard, as per DeSantis' orders.

Smith said in the lawsuit that Floridians, and more specifically families of school-age children, required up-to-date virus spread information to better understand how the disease was spreading and how it might affect the start of classes.

Read More

Although neither party admitted fault in the settlement, The Orlando Sentinel reports The Florida Department of Health will provide $152,250 to cover Smith's the legal fees and be required to publish comprehensive COVID-19 data on their website for the next 36 months.

That data reportedly will include weekly figures for cases and deaths by county, age group, gender and race.

Advertisement

"After a 2-year battle, the DeSantis administration has agreed to settle my public records lawsuit against them for illegally hiding COVID health data while the Delta variant ripped thru Florida killing 23,000 people," posted Smith on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We persisted. We prevailed. We held them accountable."

The governor's office referred requests for comments to the Department of Health.

Press Secretary James A. Williams tells Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel that it was agreed upon that this was a mutual win by both petitioners and that the court did not mandate the department to show the data, emphasizing that it had always been accessible.

The most recent report from the Florida Department of Health on Sept. 28 indicates that 91,178 residents of Florida died because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Latest Headlines

McCarthy urges Biden to refreeze $6 billion in Iranian funds
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
McCarthy urges Biden to refreeze $6 billion in Iranian funds
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy urged President Joe Biden to refreeze $6 billion of Iranian funds, used to free five wrongfully detained American citizens last month, following recent Hamas attacks on Israel.
Special counsel rebuts Trump's 'distorted' bid to delay classified docs trial
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Special counsel rebuts Trump's 'distorted' bid to delay classified docs trial
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Special Counsel Jack Smith on Monday urged the judge in former President Donald Trump's classified documents case to reject his bid to delay the trial past the 2024 presidential election.
Tropical system could deliver drenching rain from Texas to Florida this week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tropical system could deliver drenching rain from Texas to Florida this week
Weather forecasters warn that the Atlantic basin could see some levels of tropical activity this week that could deliver drenching rainfall to the region.
Some Walgreens pharmacists plan temporary walkouts over working conditions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Some Walgreens pharmacists plan temporary walkouts over working conditions
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Pharmacists and other workers at some Walgreens stores across the United States say they are planning walkouts beginning Monday to protest what they call harsh working conditions that they say are compromising safety.
RFK Jr. leaves Democratic Party; seeking independent presidential bid
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
RFK Jr. leaves Democratic Party; seeking independent presidential bid
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Monday he is leaving the Democratic Party and will continue his 2024 run for president as an independent.
4,000 UAW workers walk off job at Mack Truck facilities in three states
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
4,000 UAW workers walk off job at Mack Truck facilities in three states
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Thousands of United Auto Workers walked off the job in three states Monday after rejecting a new pay deal from Mack Trucks.
California Gov. Newsom vetoes bill to make free condoms available at high schools
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom vetoes bill to make free condoms available at high schools
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have made condoms available for free to all public high school students, stating the program would have been unfunded.
NSC: Americans among those killed in Israel attacks
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
NSC: Americans among those killed in Israel attacks
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Several U.S. citizens have been killed in the Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent fighting, the White House National Security Council confirmed.
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have prohibited insurance providers from charging more than $35 for insulin.
1 killed, at least 8 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania party
U.S. News // 1 day ago
1 killed, at least 8 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania party
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- One person is dead and at least eight more have been injured in a shooting at a party in Indiana County, Pa., on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders warships to Middle East day after attacks on Israel
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders warships to Middle East day after attacks on Israel
U.N. Security Council fails to produce statement on Israel attack
U.N. Security Council fails to produce statement on Israel attack
11 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
11 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
Death toll rises past 1,500 as Israeli-Hamas conflict nears end of 3rd day
Death toll rises past 1,500 as Israeli-Hamas conflict nears end of 3rd day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement