Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 16, 2023 / 8:01 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send state law enforcement to Texas-Mexico border

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to send 1,100 state law enforcement agents and National Guard members to the southern border in Texas as early as Wednesday to enforce immigration law in the wake of Title 42. File Photo by Robert Kaufmann/FEMA/UPI
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to send 1,100 state law enforcement agents and National Guard members to the southern border in Texas as early as Wednesday to enforce immigration law in the wake of Title 42. File Photo by Robert Kaufmann/FEMA/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to send 1,100 state law-enforcement agents and National Guard members to the southern border in Texas as early as Wednesday to enforce immigration law in the wake of Title 42.

The Republican governor made the announcement Tuesday, just weeks before he is expected to launch his presidential campaign and after sparring with President Joe Biden over last week's expiration of Title 42 -- the COVID-era policy that allowed the United States to turn away migrants based on pandemic health concerns.

Advertisement

"The impacts of Biden's border crisis are felt by communities across the nation, and the federal government's abdication of duty undermines the sovereignty of our country and rule of law," DeSantis said in a statement Tuesday.

"At my direction, state agencies including law enforcement and the Florida National Guard, are being deployed to Texas, with assets including personnel, boats, and planes," DeSantis said. "While Biden ignores the crisis he created, Florida stands ready to help Texas respond to the crisis."

RELATED DHS: Border encounters dropped 50% after Title 42's end

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott thanked Florida and Idaho for offering assistance in a letter directed to every governor in the United States. Abbott urged each state to join efforts "to combat President Biden's ongoing border crisis and ensure the safety and security that all Americans deserve."

Advertisement

According to Abbott, Texas has spent more than $4.5 billion since 2021 on border security and "should not have to shoulder the financial burden of protecting our nation alone."

"I thank these states for proactively addressing this crisis and request other states follow their lead in helping to secure America's border," Abbott wrote.

RELATED Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected

While the Biden administration sent 24,000 additional agents to border towns to prepare for an influx of immigrants with the expiration of Title 42, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Monday a 50% drop in encounters at the U.S. southern border in the two days since Title 42 ended.

DeSantis said he will send 800 Florida National Guard soldiers, 200 agents from the state Department of Law Enforcement Officers, 101 Florida Highway Patrol troopers, as well as 20 agents from Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Department of Emergency Management.

In addition to personnel, Florida will send 5 fixed-wing aircraft, 17 unmanned drones and 10 waterborne vessels to Texas.

RELATED Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida

The mission is expected to last 30 days.

This is not the first time DeSantis has sent assets to Texas' border with Mexico. In the summer of 2021, the governor sent dozens of state law enforcement officers at a cost of $1.6 million.

Advertisement

Florida's assistance to Texas comes under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allows states to provide resources to other states during times of emergency.

Latest Headlines

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy optimistic about debt ceiling deal by 'end of the week'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy optimistic about debt ceiling deal by 'end of the week'
May 16 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed optimism Tuesday over President Joe Biden's second debt ceiling meeting with congressional leaders, saying there could be "a deal by the end of the week."
Silicon Valley, Signature executives blame 'unprecedented events' for bank failures
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Silicon Valley, Signature executives blame 'unprecedented events' for bank failures
May 16 (UPI) -- Former executives of two failed banks remained steadfast Tuesday, blaming "unprecedented" events for the failure of their respective institutions while being questioned by lawmakers.
Biden vetoes congressional resolution to restore tariffs on solar panel imports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden vetoes congressional resolution to restore tariffs on solar panel imports
May 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has vetoed a congressional resolution that would have restored tariffs on solar panels imported from Chinese companies in Southeast Asia, saying it "bets against American innovation."
CIA's new Telegram channel encourages Russians to share information
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CIA's new Telegram channel encourages Russians to share information
May 16 (UPI) -- The Central Intelligence Agency announced Tuesday that it has set up a channel on the Russian messaging service Telegram.
Former Apple employee charged in theft of self-driving car trade secrets
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Apple employee charged in theft of self-driving car trade secrets
May 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has charged a former Apple employee with stealing autonomous car trade secrets on behalf of a Chinese company.
Home Depot revises sales estimate for 2023, cites public's post-COVID changes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Home Depot revises sales estimate for 2023, cites public's post-COVID changes
May 16 (UPI) -- Home Depot's says its annual sales are expected to drop for the first time since 2009.
May heat wave scorches Pacific Northwest, sets new records
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
May heat wave scorches Pacific Northwest, sets new records
Soaring temperatures over the past week have broken numerous record highs in cities across the Northwest.
Trade commission fights Amgen's $28B purchase of Horizon Therapeutics
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trade commission fights Amgen's $28B purchase of Horizon Therapeutics
May 16 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it will try to block an effort by biopharmaceutical leader Amgen Inc. from purchasing Horizon Therapeutics for $28.3 billion, charging the move could force insurance companies
$10.7B in grants, loans designed to boost farmers' use of clean-energy systems
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
$10.7B in grants, loans designed to boost farmers' use of clean-energy systems
May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture Tuesday announced $10.7 billion in funding to help give American farmers access to clean energy, the largest investment in rural electrification in almost 90 years.
Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress
May 16 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to immediately raise the debt ceiling on Tuesday, warning of dire consequences amongst the financial markets if it is not increased.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. releases nuclear warhead stats, presses Russia on New START Treaty
U.S. releases nuclear warhead stats, presses Russia on New START Treaty
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress
Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress
Rep. Lauren Boebert reintroduces bill to repeal bipartisan gun reform laws
Rep. Lauren Boebert reintroduces bill to repeal bipartisan gun reform laws
Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee
Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement