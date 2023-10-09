Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 9, 2023 / 5:31 AM

California Gov. Newsom vetoes bill to make free condoms available at high schools

By Darryl Coote
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vetoed a bill that would have made condoms freely available at all public high schools. File Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vetoed a bill that would have made condoms freely available at all public high schools. File Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have made condoms available for free to all public high school students, stating the program would have been unfunded.

Senate Bill 541 by state Sen. Caroline Menjivar would have mandated all students in grades nine through 12 have access to free condoms at a minimum of two locations on public school grounds, while prohibiting stores from refusing sales of nonprescription contraception based on age.

Advertisement

The Democratic governor said in a statement Sunday that while access to evidence-based strategies to curb sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies are important to improved adolescent sexual health, "this bill would create an unfunded mandate to public schools that should be considered in the annual budget process."

He said that while the legislature enacted a budget to address a $30 billion deficit, lawmakers have sent him bills that would add nearly $19 billion in unaccounted costs, including $11 billion that would be ongoing, such as the funding for condoms.

Read More

"With our state facing continuing economic risk and revenue uncertainty, it is important to remain disciplined when considering bills with significant fiscal implications, such as this measure," the governor said.

Advertisement

Menjivar described the veto in a statement to the Los Angeles Times as a "set back" for sexual health equity.

"We spend millions of dollars on [sexually transmitted infection] healthcare every year when prevention costs far less than treatment," she said. "This is a youth-led bill and we need to meet high school students where they are to properly address the STI crisis in California."

According to the vetoed bill, California youth, and in particular its youth of color, are disproportionately affected by the STI crisis, with half of all STIs in the state experienced among youth 15 to 24 years of age.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey for 2019 states that about 28% of respondents said they were sexually active, with 44.6% of those stating they did not use a condom during their last sexual experience.

Latest Headlines

NSC: Americans among those killed in Israel attacks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NSC: Americans among those killed in Israel attacks
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Several U.S. citizens have been killed in the Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent fighting, the White House National Security Council confirmed.
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have prohibited insurance providers from charging more than $35 for insulin.
1 killed, at least 8 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania party
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
1 killed, at least 8 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania party
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- One person is dead and at least eight more have been injured in a shooting at a party in Indiana County, Pa., on Sunday.
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.55 billion, game's third-largest prize
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.55 billion, game's third-largest prize
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.55 billion ahead of Monday's drawing after nobody matched all six numbers on Saturday.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders warships to Middle East day after attacks on Israel
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders warships to Middle East day after attacks on Israel
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of several warships to the Middle East on Sunday as part of a new strategy to shore up the U.S. military presence in the region after the rise of conflict in Israel.
Months after wildfires, Hawaii reopens tourism to West Maui
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Months after wildfires, Hawaii reopens tourism to West Maui
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Hawaii on Sunday is lifting the guidance that discouraged tourists from traveling to the West Maui region affected by wildfires, inviting tourism back to the area.
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A multimillion-dollar car collection seized from the Youtuber known as "Omi in a Hellcat" will be auctioned by the U.S. Marshals Service.
NYPD seeks four suspects in attack that broke 72-year-old's jaw
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
NYPD seeks four suspects in attack that broke 72-year-old's jaw
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Four suspects remained at large Sunday in an attack on a 72-year-old New York man who sustained a broken jaw and other injuries after he was mugged last month in what police are calling a potential hate crime.
Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The largest Hindu temple in North America will hold an inauguration ceremony Sunday to officially dedicate the new cultural landmark in New Jersey.
Man who escaped Texas prison recaptured as authorities increase reward for Va. escapee 'Lil Nas'
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Man who escaped Texas prison recaptured as authorities increase reward for Va. escapee 'Lil Nas'
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A man who escaped from a prison in Texas last week has been recaptured as authorities increased the reward for another prisoner who escaped from a facility in Virginia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
Palestinians praise Hamas for 'unprecedented' offensive as pro-Palestine protests held worldwide
Palestinians praise Hamas for 'unprecedented' offensive as pro-Palestine protests held worldwide
Israel kills 413 Palestinians over Hamas offensive; Palestine criticizes West's 'double standards'
Israel kills 413 Palestinians over Hamas offensive; Palestine criticizes West's 'double standards'
Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement