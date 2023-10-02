Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 2, 2023 / 12:00 PM

Religious liberty cases could land on Supreme Court docket this term

By Pamela Manson
Challenges to a law prohibiting conversion therapy, COVID-19 vaccine mandates and buffer zones around reproductive health clinics are some of the cases that could land on the U.S. Supreme Court docket this term. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Challenges to a law prohibiting conversion therapy, COVID-19 vaccine mandates and buffer zones around reproductive health clinics are some of the cases that could land on the U.S. Supreme Court docket this term. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court begins its 2023 term Monday and the justices are considering which cases to hear, including some that could impact religious liberty.

Those cases include challenges to a law prohibiting conversion therapy, COVID vaccine mandates and buffer zones around reproductive health clinics.

Advertisement

Decisions on whether to hear these cases are pending.

The Supreme Court has not granted review for any religion case but the justices can continue to add to its docket, said Holly Hollman, general counsel and associate executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty.

Read More

"After several terms in which the court's docket has reflected an increased interest in religion cases, this is an unusual state of play for the court," Hollman said. "In recent decisions, the court has changed standards for determining constitutional and statutory issues that affect religious liberty. We expect the impact of those decisions to become clearer as lower courts apply these recent cases to new controversies."

Advertisement

She cited two decisions from the 2022 term, including a ruling in 303 Creative LLC vs. Elenis that the First Amendment protects an artist and wedding website designer from being compelled to create designs celebrating same-sex marriage.

And in the case of Gerald Groff vs. U.S. Postal Service, the Supreme Court handed down a decision that made it easier for employees to get religious accommodations at work. Groff, a postal carrier, wanted Sundays off to attend church and honor the Sabbath.

In addition, Hollman cited decisions in the 2021 term in Carson vs. Makin that Maine had to include private religious schools in its state-funded tuition assistance program and in Kennedy vs. Bremerton School District that the Washington state district violated the First Amendment rights of a football coach when he was disciplined after praying on the field after games.

Liz Hayes, associate vice president of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, said the "ultra-conservative" majority of the Supreme Court has undermined church-state separation, diminished religious freedom and weakened democracy.

"With no religion cases on the court's docket so far for the upcoming term, we welcome a reprieve from these attacks," Hayes said. "But we're monitoring cases that could be granted in the future, including those that urge the court to weaponize religious freedom and further limit reproductive freedom, curtail LGBTQ+ rights and harm public health."

Advertisement

This term, healthcare workers in Maine who say they were fired after their requests for a religious exemption from a state COVID-19 vaccine mandate were denied are asking the Supreme Court to review their case, Alicia Lowe, et al. vs. Janet Mills et al.

The plaintiffs say their sincerely held religious beliefs prevent them from receiving the shots because of the connection between the available COVID-19 vaccines and the cell lines of aborted fetuses. Their suit, which named as defendants healthcare providers and state officials and alleged religious discrimination, was dismissed by a federal judge.

Mat Staver, founder and chairman of the nonprofit Liberty Counsel, which is representing the workers, said the case involves "zero consideration" of anybody's religious accommodation request and denials across the board because of the shot mandate. The mandate permits workers to seek exemptions for medical reasons, but not for religious ones.

A request also is pending for the justices to hear a challenge to a Westchester County, N.Y., law that makes it illegal to get within eight feet of another person for the purpose of engaging in counseling within a 100-foot radius of a reproductive healthcare facility without the person's explicit consent.

Advertisement

The law was modeled on a Colorado law that was upheld by the Supreme Court. The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which represents Debra Vitagliano, a Catholic "sidewalk counselor" who says she wants to talk to women approaching clinics about alternatives to abortion, is asking the court to overturn that law.

"Religious liberty and free speech are central to our ability to live together in peace," Mark Rienzi, Becket president and CEO, said in a statement. "The court has an important role in protecting the First Amendment rights for people of all faiths."

Another case where free speech and religious liberty intersect is Tingley vs. Ferguson. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys are seeking to reverse a ruling that affirmed a judge's decision to throw out a challenge by marriage and family counselor Brian Tingley of a Washington state law that bans therapy or counseling that seeks to alter a gay, lesbian or transgender minor's sexual orientation or gender identity.

The law violates Tingley's freedom of speech and infringes on his religious faith, as well at that of his clients, by censoring certain of their conversations about sexual orientation and gender identity that the government disfavors, Alliance Defending Freedom argues.

Among other cases that could have an impact on religious liberty if they are selected for review are Craig vs. Solorzano, a divorce judgment giving sole parental rights to the mother allegedly because of the father's religious views of the husband-wife relationship; and Missouri Department of Corrections vs. Finney, a challenge of the exclusion of conservative Christians from a jury because the plaintiff was a lesbian.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Mack Truck workers avoid strike with tentative labor deal
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Mack Truck workers avoid strike with tentative labor deal
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Auto workers reached a tentative new agreement with Mack Trucks Monday, with a ratification vote set to take place in the near future.
Tesla sees predicted vehicle production, delivery drop in third quarter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tesla sees predicted vehicle production, delivery drop in third quarter
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Tesla saw vehicle production dip in the third quarter, releasing its latest production numbers Monday morning.
Donald Trump arrives at N.Y. court for opening of civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump arrives at N.Y. court for opening of civil fraud trial
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump spoke to reporters as he arrived in a Manhattan courtroom Monday for the opening of his civil fraud trial to determine damages.
Grizzly bear attack kills 2 in Canadian national park
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Grizzly bear attack kills 2 in Canadian national park
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A grizzly bear attacked and killed a couple at Banff National Park in Canada on Friday, leading to authorities killing the bear while investigating the incident.
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear a case that seeks to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot in 2024.
Iowa hearings on pipeline turn heated over transparency, property rights
U.S. News // 5 days ago
Iowa hearings on pipeline turn heated over transparency, property rights
CLIVE, Iowa, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The plan to build a 2,000-mile carbon pipeline through five Midwestern states has sparked heated debate in Iowa, where hundreds of landowners and expert witnesses are facing off over politics and property rights.
Google Doodle celebrates the Appalachian Trail
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates the Appalachian Trail
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle slideshow pays tribute to the Appalachian Trail on the East Coast of the United States.
Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.04B, second billion-dollar prize of 2023
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.04B, second billion-dollar prize of 2023
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Powerball lottery will present is second billion-dollar jackpot of 2023 for Monday's drawing, the fourth-highest total in the game's history at $1.04 billion.
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota said he is stepping down from his Democratic leadership positions in protest of his party's support of President Joe Biden's re-election bid.
90-degree heat, humidity force cancelation of Twin Cities Marathon
U.S. News // 1 day ago
90-degree heat, humidity force cancelation of Twin Cities Marathon
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Record-breaking 90-degree temperatures predicted for Sunday prompted the organizers of the prestigious Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon to cancel the event, fearing for the safety of the participants.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Donald Trump arrives at N.Y. court for opening of civil fraud trial
Donald Trump arrives at N.Y. court for opening of civil fraud trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement