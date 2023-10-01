Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 1, 2023 / 5:59 PM

Supreme Court begins new term Monday, facing cases on gun rights and free speech

By Joe Fisher
Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court during a formal group photograph at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 7, 2022. Seated from left: Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Standing from left: Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI
Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court during a formal group photograph at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 7, 2022. Seated from left: Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Standing from left: Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will begin a fresh docket of cases starting Monday, highlighted by cases involving free speech and gun rights.

The high court, featuring a conservative majority, opens the new term with a case related to federal drug sentencing. However, First Amendment cases focused on how elected officials engage with social media will be a marquee discussion in coming months.

Advertisement

One of the cases, Lindke vs. Freed, will examine whether a public official's social media activity is considered state action. The other, O'Connor-Ratcliff vs. Garnier, asks whether a public official is depriving a person of their First Amendment rights by blocking them on social media.

There is also the question arising from Republican-led states Texas and Florida about alleged free speech violations and censorship of conservative views on social media platforms, including Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Read More

Florida enacted a law in 2021 that applies several requirements to social media companies for alerting users if their posts are modified or removed. A coalition of internet trade associations, with members including Google and Meta, have challenged the law.

Advertisement

Texas codified a similar law that restricts the content moderation activities of social media companies.

The Second Amendment will take center stage in a case that explores the rights of people accused of domestic violence to carry firearms.

In 2022, the high court made a 6-3 ruling in the case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen, that restricts limits states can place on gun ownership. The ruling by conservative justices took an originalist point of view on gun rights.

In this incoming term, the court will weigh the case United States vs. Rahimi. The case challenges a 30-year-old federal law that bars people accused of domestic violence and people with domestic violence related restraining orders from possessing firearms.

Zackey Rahimi, the plaintiff in the case, is challenging the constitutionality of the law. He was the subject of a restraining order from his former girlfriend in 2020, when he was involved in five shootings and threatened another woman with a gun. He was found to be in possession of two firearms.

A restraining order was granted for Rahimi's former girlfriend due to the allegation that he assaulted her and threatened to shoot her if she told anyone.

Advertisement

Oral arguments in the case are scheduled to begin on Nov. 7.

Latest Headlines

Jimmy Carter turns 99, receives more than 17,000 well wishes
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Jimmy Carter turns 99, receives more than 17,000 well wishes
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, turned 99 Sunday as messages poured in from around the world wishing him a happy birthday.
Economists wary of economic impact as student loan payments resume
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Economists wary of economic impact as student loan payments resume
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- More than 40 million U.S. student loan borrowers faced requirements to resume making their payments starting Sunday as a pause for the COVID-19 pandemic expired, sparking concerns the economy could suffer.
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday he will file a motion this week to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker in the wake of this weekend's passage of a stopgap government funding bill.
90-degree heat, humidity force cancelation of Twin Cities Marathon
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
90-degree heat, humidity force cancelation of Twin Cities Marathon
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Record-breaking, 90-degree temperatures predicted for Sunday prompted the organizers of the prestigious Twin Cities Marathon to cancel the event, fearing for the safety of the participants.
Biden signs 45-day funding measure to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden signs 45-day funding measure to avert government shutdown
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Senate approved a 45-day stopgap funding resolution and President Joe Biden signed the measure into law late Saturday with only hours to spare before a government shutdown.
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have again asked for a gag order on Donald Trump ahead of his upcoming election interference trial in Washington, D.C., citing a recent social media attacks on Gen. Mark Milley and others.
IRS consultant charged with leaking tax info on Trump, others
U.S. News // 1 day ago
IRS consultant charged with leaking tax info on Trump, others
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has charged an Internal Revenue Service consultant with leaking the tax information of former President Donald Trump and "thousands" of other wealthy Americans to news organizations.
Government shutdown practically assured after House GOP stopgap measure fails
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Government shutdown practically assured after House GOP stopgap measure fails
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Far-right Republicans on Friday voted down a GOP House bill that would have provided a temporary stopgap against the looming government shutdown that now would appear to be almost certain to occur this weekend.
New York declares state of emergency amid 'life-threatening' flooding
U.S. News // 2 days ago
New York declares state of emergency amid 'life-threatening' flooding
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday in response to heavy rains and flooding in New York City, the Hudson Valley and Long Island.
FBI arrests Proud Boy who went missing ahead of his Jan. 6 riot sentencing
U.S. News // 2 days ago
FBI arrests Proud Boy who went missing ahead of his Jan. 6 riot sentencing
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- FBI agents in Tampa, Fla., arrested a man convicted of assaulting officers during the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol after he went missing last month while awaiting sentencing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Nearly 1 million join opposition coalition march in Poland ahead Oct. 15 election
Nearly 1 million join opposition coalition march in Poland ahead Oct. 15 election
At least 13 dead after nightclub fire in southeastern Spain
At least 13 dead after nightclub fire in southeastern Spain
90-degree heat, humidity force cancelation of Twin Cities Marathon
90-degree heat, humidity force cancelation of Twin Cities Marathon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement