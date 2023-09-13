UAW ready to conduct rolling strike at all Detroit automakers, union boss says

Shawn Fain, the president of the powerful United Auto Workers union, indicated Wednesday that the group is ready to conduct a rolling strike at all automakers in Detroit. Photo courtesy of UAW/Facebook

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Shawn Fain, the president of the powerful United Auto Workers union, indicated Wednesday that the group is ready to conduct a rolling strike at all automakers in Detroit. Fain, speaking on Facebook Live, confirmed rumors that the union would target specific plants instead of all facilities. Other plants could be added to the strike depending on how it fares. Advertisement

The deadline to negotiate a labor contract with the Detroit Three -- Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis -- expires just before midnight on Thursday and Fain's comments are the clearest signal yet that the union intends to strike.

"When we say our union is back in the fight, we mean it," he said on Facebook Live.

The union is calling the looming strike "Stand Up" in a nod to the union's legendary "Sit-Down" strike in the 1930s.

Fain dismissed corporate arguments that a rise in hourly wages would lead to a rise in car prices, as well as damage the economy. He added that the union is "making progress" at the negotiating tables but is still "very far apart" from its key priorities.

The union is seeking wage increases by as much as 46% and a 32-hour work week paid as 40 hours, as well as cost-of-living adjustments, pensions and retiree healthcare for all workers.

"In bargaining, we've repeatedly told the companies from Day 1, 'Sept. 14 is a deadline, not a reference point,'" Fain said, adding that the carmakers "nickel and dime" their workers.

"The Big Three can afford to give us our fair share. If they choose not to, they're choosing to strike themselves. We are not afraid to take action."

Some union members, however, express concern at the effectiveness of not striking at all plants at once, comments to the UAW's account on Facebook show.

"Not happy!!! Would rather accept offer that's on table than this pathetic partial strike while others work under expired contract!" commenter Aaron Spiers said on Facebook.

"There's no solidarity in watching some go hungry while others work and risk their job with no protection."

Others encouraged the union to "stand strong" and fight for job security as carmakers seek to outsource labor while some criticized both sides for waiting to "real serious" until the contracts are set to expire.