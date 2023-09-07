Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 7, 2023 / 7:05 PM

GM makes labor offer to UAW that union boss Shawn Fain calls 'insulting'

By Adam Schrader
General Motors made an offer amid labor negotiations with United Auto Workers on Thursday, which union boss Shawn Fain called “insulting.” File Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE
General Motors made an offer amid labor negotiations with United Auto Workers on Thursday, which union boss Shawn Fain called “insulting.” File Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- General Motors made an offer amid labor negotiations with United Auto Workers on Thursday, which union boss Shawn Fain called "insulting."

"Today we put an economic offer on the table to the UAW. We wanted you to hear about the proposal directly from us," said Mark Reuss and Gerald Johnson, the president and executive vice president of GM, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"We understand how important these negotiations are to you and to our long-term success as a company. Our offer has been developed considering everything in our environment, including what is important to our team members and what our competitors are offering."

The GM executives said the offer includes "well-deserved" wage improvements that they defended as exceeding a 2019 agreement on the matter.

Read More

"We still have work to do, but we wanted to make this offer to show our good-faith efforts to keep the process moving," the executives said.

Under the proposed contract, GM would include a 10% wage increase for most employees, which the executives said marks the highest increase offered during a contract renewal in more than two decades. The union is seeking a 40% wage increase for its 46,000 workers over four years.

Advertisement

"After refusing to bargain in good faith for the past six weeks, only after having federal labor board charges filed against them, GM has come to the table with an insulting proposal that doesn't come close to an equitable agreement for America's autoworkers," Fain said in a statement.

"GM either doesn't care or isn't listening when we say we need economic justice at GM by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. The clock is ticking. Stop wasting our members' time. Tick tock."

Other offers in the GM proposal include recognizing the new federal holiday Juneteenth as a paid holiday and giving a $5,500 "ratification bonus" to all employees.

Latest Headlines

Category 4 Hurricane Lee continues to strengthen in Atlantic
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Category 4 Hurricane Lee continues to strengthen in Atlantic
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- With Hurricane Lee now a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic, National Hurricane Center forecasters are warning of rip currents and hazardous surf across the northern Caribbean on Friday.
Peter Navarro, former Trump adviser, convicted of contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Peter Navarro, former Trump adviser, convicted of contempt of Congress
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Peter Navarro, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, was found guilty Thursday on two charges of contempt of Congress.
White House encourages days of prayer, reflection to 'never forget' victims of 9/11
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House encourages days of prayer, reflection to 'never forget' victims of 9/11
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Multiple U.S. Government agencies are preparing to mark the National Days of Prayer and Remembrance, and The National Day of Service and Remembrance, which will mark 22 years since the Sept. 11, 2021, terrorist attacks.
Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for two rapes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for two rapes
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Danny Masterson was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in Los Angeles in 2003. He was convicted of the rapes in May after an earlier mistrial.
Donald Trump notifies Ga. judge he 'may' seek move to federal court
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump notifies Ga. judge he 'may' seek move to federal court
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump notified the judge in the Fulton County, Ga., election subversion case on Thursday that he "may" seek to move his case to federal court.
Biden picks Michael G. Whitaker as new FAA administrator
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden picks Michael G. Whitaker as new FAA administrator
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden intends to nominate Michael G. Whitaker to serve as Federal Aviation Administration administrator.
Microsoft report highlights Chinese social media campaign against U.S.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Microsoft report highlights Chinese social media campaign against U.S.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Microsoft accused China on Thursday of operating a disinformation campaign targeting political candidates by impersonating U.S. voters on numerous social media platforms.
Initial U.S. unemployment claims fall to lowest level since February
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Initial U.S. unemployment claims fall to lowest level since February
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Those filing for unemployment insurance for the first time fell to its lowest seasonally-adjusted weekly total since February, but still remained stubbornly above the 200,000 mark, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
Frank Csongos, veteran UPI journalist who witnessed Cold War, dies at 77
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Frank Csongos, veteran UPI journalist who witnessed Cold War, dies at 77
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Veteran UPI journalist Frank T. Csongos, who lived the early part of the Cold War, witnessed some of its tensest moments and later reported its end and aftermath, has died at age 77.
13 presidential centers call for unity, saying state of democracy in U.S. threatened
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
13 presidential centers call for unity, saying state of democracy in U.S. threatened
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The nation's 13 presidential centers -- a cherished collective of libraries, foundations and museums -- issued a joint statement Thursday urging Americans to come together to preserve democracy amid troubling times.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for two rapes
Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for two rapes
Movement grows to block Donald Trump from ballot over Jan. 6
Movement grows to block Donald Trump from ballot over Jan. 6
Mexico poised to elect first woman president after primary results
Mexico poised to elect first woman president after primary results
Apple's 2-day stock price decline on track to wipe out $200 billion of market value
Apple's 2-day stock price decline on track to wipe out $200 billion of market value
Rescuers race to aid American caver who fell ill deep underground in Turkey
Rescuers race to aid American caver who fell ill deep underground in Turkey
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement