Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 13, 2023 / 5:58 AM

Georgia governor declares state of emergency over high inflation

By Darryl Coote & Paul Godfrey
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in an effort to combat inflation in the state which is higher than the national average. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in an effort to combat inflation in the state which is higher than the national average. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, has declared a state of emergency over high inflation that he blames on the Biden administration.

Kemp announced the declaration Tuesday, stating it will temporarily suspend state taxes on motor and locomotive fuel -- a move his office described in a statement as an effort "to provide direct relief to families throughout the state."

Advertisement

The order goes into effect Wednesday and will remain in place until Oct. 12.

"From runaway federal spending to policies that hamstring domestic energy production, all Bidenomics has done is take more money out of the pockets of the middle class," Kemp said.

Read More

"While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that's why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump."

Kemp's initiative came hours before the U.S. Labor Department was set to release its latest inflation update Wednesday. According to the department, the annual inflation rate for the 12-month period that ended in July was 3.2%, up slightly from the 3% in the previous period.

The figure also represents a downward inflation trend from a high of 7% in 2021 and 6.5% last year.

Advertisement

However, the latest figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that inflation for the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell area of Georgia hit 4.6% for the 12 months ending June.

The announcement also comes as the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Tuesday that it expects higher oil prices through the remainder of the year as a result of declining global inventories.

That is expected to push the average regular-grade gasoline price to $3.69 per gallon in the fourth quarter, up from the EIA's August forecast of $3.57.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $3.57, up from $3.24 last year.

Kemp said his suspension of the gas tax will save Georgians 31.2 cents per gallon of gas and 35 cents per gallon of diesel.

Georgia General Assembly Speaker Jon Burns, also a Republican, said in a statement that he applauded the suspension of fuel taxes adding that it would "keep our people and our economy moving despite Washington's inaction on rising fuel prices."

Latest Headlines

U.S. blacklists family network funding Hezbollah in Latin America
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. blacklists family network funding Hezbollah in Latin America
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has designated a network of family members, business associates and companies in South America and Lebanon accused of financing the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization.
U.S.-Iran prisoner swap moves forward
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S.-Iran prisoner swap moves forward
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A prisoner swap between the United States and Iran appeared to be moving forward on Tuesday, according to comments by officials from both countries.
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, last seen armed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, last seen armed
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania's Chester County said Tuesday that officers were in pursuit of Danelo Cavalcante, an escaped convicted murderer who has led police on a nearly two-week manhunt.
Apple unveils new iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, USB-C charger
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Apple unveils new iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, USB-C charger
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Apple unveiled new devices Tuesday with its highly anticipated iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, and new USB-C charger topping the company's "Wonderlust" event in Cupertino, Calif.
Missouri's U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to cap credit card interest at 18%
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Missouri's U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to cap credit card interest at 18%
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley on Tuesday introduced a bill to cap credit card annual percentage rates at 18% and prevent credit card companies from imposing new fees to evade the cap.
InfoWars host Owen Shroyer sentenced to 60 days in Capitol riot case
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
InfoWars host Owen Shroyer sentenced to 60 days in Capitol riot case
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Owen Shroyer, a host of the right-wing conspiracy theory platform InfoWars, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in prison after pleading guilty for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
5 former Memphis police officers charged with federal crimes in Tyre Nichols death
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
5 former Memphis police officers charged with federal crimes in Tyre Nichols death
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted five former Memphis police officers in the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died in a hospital on January 10, three days after being beaten by members of an elite police anti-gang unit.
House Speaker McCarthy announces President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
House Speaker McCarthy announces President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Tuesday that he is ordering an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden in an effort to satisfy hardline House conservatives.
Lyft adds feature to let women, nonbinary riders request same gender drivers
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Lyft adds feature to let women, nonbinary riders request same gender drivers
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Lyft ride-sharing service Tuesday announced a new feature offered in some cities that aims to make women and nonbinary riders feel more secure by letting them match with more women and nonbinary drivers.
IBM, Adobe among tech companies joining White House's AI commitments
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
IBM, Adobe among tech companies joining White House's AI commitments
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Adobe, IBM, Nvidia and five others signed President Joe Biden's set of voluntary commitments to control artificial intelligence, which includes measures like watermarking AI-made content.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
House Speaker McCarthy announces President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry
House Speaker McCarthy announces President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry
Poland threatens to block Ukraine grain imports as time runs down on deal with EU
Poland threatens to block Ukraine grain imports as time runs down on deal with EU
Apple unveils new iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, USB-C charger
Apple unveils new iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, USB-C charger
Google faces federal monopoly charges in first U.S. antitrust trial in decades
Google faces federal monopoly charges in first U.S. antitrust trial in decades
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement