Tens of millions in methamphetamine at border in recent months

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized millions of dollars’ worth of methamphetamine in recent months at the California-Mexico border. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized tens of millions of dollars' worth of methamphetamine in recent months at the California-Mexico border. The CBP field office in San Diego seized $22 million worth of narcotics in July, including 3,888 pounds of methamphetamine worth $5.8 million, the agency said in a news release. Advertisement

The amount seized by weight was significantly higher than any other drug but of lower value than cocaine and fentanyl seizures, estimated to be worth $7.9 million and $8.6 million respectively.

The recent string of seizures began on Aug. 7 when a 25-year-old male driver of a tractor-trailer applying for entry at the Otay Mesa cargo facility was referred for further scrutiny, the agency said in a statement Saturday.

CBP officers inspected the fuel tank and found a liquid substance inside that had begun to crystallize. It was tested by officers and identified as liquid methamphetamine.

Ultimately, 30 gallons of the substance were removed from the fuel tank. Officials estimated the street value of the seized drugs to be worth $221,500.

"This unusual concealment method shows that drug traffickers will try anything to get their product across our borders," said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa port of entry.

Just days later, on Aug. 11, CBP officers assigned to the Calexico West Port of Entry discovered 200 packages of methamphetamine fully concealed in a pick-up truck.

In that incident, the eagle-eyed officers "observed irregularities" when a 26-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a 2020 pick-up truck approached the border.

A drug-sniffing dog team responded and alerted the officers to the presence of narcotics. Investigators ripped apart the truck and found the packages of meth in the spare tire, doors, tailgate and engine bay -- as well as the center console and backseat area of the truck.

In total, the estimated street value of the drugs seized in that incident was listed as $235,370.

Then on Aug. 15, CBP officers spotted a 28-year-old man driving a 2005 pick-up truck and referred him for further inspection. Officers extracted 116 pounds of methamphetamine and 28 pounds of cocaine, collectively worth about $484,890.

In yet another major bust on Aug. 25, CBP agents seized $236,000 of methamphetamine from a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe at a checkpoint in California. The car was being driven by a 33-year-old permanent resident of the United States.

Meanwhile, in Texas, CBP officers seized $19 million in methamphetamine alone in a single bust at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado hauling a trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of plaster was determined to actually be trafficking more than 2,000 pounds of the drug.

