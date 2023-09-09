Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 9, 2023 / 9:40 PM

Tens of millions in methamphetamine at border in recent months

By Adam Schrader
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized millions of dollars’ worth of methamphetamine in recent months at the California-Mexico border. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized millions of dollars’ worth of methamphetamine in recent months at the California-Mexico border. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized tens of millions of dollars' worth of methamphetamine in recent months at the California-Mexico border.

The CBP field office in San Diego seized $22 million worth of narcotics in July, including 3,888 pounds of methamphetamine worth $5.8 million, the agency said in a news release.

Advertisement

The amount seized by weight was significantly higher than any other drug but of lower value than cocaine and fentanyl seizures, estimated to be worth $7.9 million and $8.6 million respectively.

The recent string of seizures began on Aug. 7 when a 25-year-old male driver of a tractor-trailer applying for entry at the Otay Mesa cargo facility was referred for further scrutiny, the agency said in a statement Saturday.

Read More

CBP officers inspected the fuel tank and found a liquid substance inside that had begun to crystallize. It was tested by officers and identified as liquid methamphetamine.

Ultimately, 30 gallons of the substance were removed from the fuel tank. Officials estimated the street value of the seized drugs to be worth $221,500.

"This unusual concealment method shows that drug traffickers will try anything to get their product across our borders," said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa port of entry.

Advertisement

Just days later, on Aug. 11, CBP officers assigned to the Calexico West Port of Entry discovered 200 packages of methamphetamine fully concealed in a pick-up truck.

In that incident, the eagle-eyed officers "observed irregularities" when a 26-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a 2020 pick-up truck approached the border.

A drug-sniffing dog team responded and alerted the officers to the presence of narcotics. Investigators ripped apart the truck and found the packages of meth in the spare tire, doors, tailgate and engine bay -- as well as the center console and backseat area of the truck.

In total, the estimated street value of the drugs seized in that incident was listed as $235,370.

Then on Aug. 15, CBP officers spotted a 28-year-old man driving a 2005 pick-up truck and referred him for further inspection. Officers extracted 116 pounds of methamphetamine and 28 pounds of cocaine, collectively worth about $484,890.

In yet another major bust on Aug. 25, CBP agents seized $236,000 of methamphetamine from a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe at a checkpoint in California. The car was being driven by a 33-year-old permanent resident of the United States.

Meanwhile, in Texas, CBP officers seized $19 million in methamphetamine alone in a single bust at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado hauling a trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of plaster was determined to actually be trafficking more than 2,000 pounds of the drug.

Advertisement

The recent drug incidents come as the administration of President Joe Biden continues to face criticism for the ongoing migrant crisis at the southern border.

Latest Headlines

Foreign hackers attacked IT software to breach U.S. aeronautical organization
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Foreign hackers attacked IT software to breach U.S. aeronautical organization
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Foreign hackers breached a U.S. aeronautical organization by exploiting vulnerabilities in IT software from the company Zoho, the U.S. government warned Thursday.
New Jersey authorities vote to reinstate black bear hunting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New Jersey authorities vote to reinstate black bear hunting
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The New Jersey Fish and Game Council voted to approve changes to its black bear management policy to allow for regulated hunts twice a year in parts of the state.
Boston museum thwarts planned climate protest by closing early
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Boston museum thwarts planned climate protest by closing early
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston thwarted a planned climate protest Thursday by closing early out of fear protesters would damage items held in its collection, the institution said this week.
Philadelphia Police arrest officer for shooting death of Eddie Irizarry
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Philadelphia Police arrest officer for shooting death of Eddie Irizarry
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Police on Friday arrested one of their rank for the death of Eddie Irizarry, a man who was shot dead while he was sitting in his vehicle in August.
First legal casino opens in Chicago after decades of political wrangling
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
First legal casino opens in Chicago after decades of political wrangling
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- More than 30 years after it was first proposed by former Mayor Richard M. Daley, the city of Chicago on Saturday hosted the opening of its first legal casino.
Tens of thousands without power in Mass. after severe thunderstorm
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tens of thousands without power in Mass. after severe thunderstorm
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of people in Massachusetts remained without power Saturday afternoon after thunderstorms took down power lines across the state.
Parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke denied bond on child abuse charges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke denied bond on child abuse charges
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Parenting advice YouTube influencer Ruby Franke has been denied bond in a Utah court where she faces felony charges of child abuse.
Search continues for escaped Pa. convict amid continued sightings
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Search continues for escaped Pa. convict amid continued sightings
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Pennsylvania State Police said they are continuing their search efforts for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante this weekend after two more confirmed sightings of the escaped convict.
Judge denies Mark Meadows' bid to move Georgia election case to federal court
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge denies Mark Meadows' bid to move Georgia election case to federal court
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday rejected former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' bid to move his Georgia criminal case to federal court, a significant setback for Meadows and a troubling sign for former President Trump
Judge: TurboTax software company Intuit misled customers with claims of 'free' use
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge: TurboTax software company Intuit misled customers with claims of 'free' use
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A judge with the Federal Trade Commission ruled Friday that Intuit, the company that produces TurboTax software, mislead customers by characterizing their product as "free" in advertisements.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Notorious Australian crime boss shot dead in attack at Melbourne cafe
Notorious Australian crime boss shot dead in attack at Melbourne cafe
Search continues for escaped Pa. convict amid continued sightings
Search continues for escaped Pa. convict amid continued sightings
More than 1,000 killed, 1,200 injured in powerful Morocco earthquake
More than 1,000 killed, 1,200 injured in powerful Morocco earthquake
Philadelphia Police arrest officer for shooting death of Eddie Irizarry
Philadelphia Police arrest officer for shooting death of Eddie Irizarry
Tens of thousands without power in Mass. after severe thunderstorm
Tens of thousands without power in Mass. after severe thunderstorm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement