Sept. 7, 2023 / 2:11 PM

Microsoft report highlights Chinese social media campaign against U.S.

By Clyde Hughes
The brand logo for Microsoft is on display on Sixth Avenue in New York City on October 25, 2016. Microsoft said that the Chinese is waging a disinformation social media campaign against the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The brand logo for Microsoft is on display on Sixth Avenue in New York City on October 25, 2016. Microsoft said that the Chinese is waging a disinformation social media campaign against the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Microsoft accused China on Thursday of operating a disinformation campaign targeting political candidates by impersonating U.S. voters on numerous social media platforms.

In a threat analysis report, Microsoft said that the Chinese Communist Party has improved its sophistication in engaging targeted audiences and their spread is much wider than observed in the past.

"Since the beginning of 2023, Microsoft Threat Intelligence has identified three areas of particular focus for China-affiliated cyber threat actors: the South China Sea, the U.S. defense industrial base, and U.S. critical infrastructure," the report said.

Microsoft said that before the 2022 midterm elections, Microsoft and industry partners observed Chinese-affiliated social media accounts impersonating voters across the political spectrum and responded to comments from authentic users.

"In both behavior and content, these accounts display many well-documented Chinese IO tactics, techniques, and procedures," Microsoft said.

The Justice Department said Chinese "troll farms" have created thousands of fake online personas and pushed Chinese propaganda targeting pro-democracy activists. Some have started to use artificial intelligence to now create visual content.

"These images bear the hallmarks of diffusion-powered image generation and are more eye-catching than awkward visual content in previous campaigns," Microsoft said. "Users have more frequently reposted these visuals, despite common indicators of AI-generation -- for example, more than five fingers on a person's hand."

In a second report released Thursday, Microsoft published the findings of an internal investigation detailing how a suspected Chinese hacker pried into email accounts at government agencies in the United States and Europe for more than two years before the breach was discovered in June.

A Chinese-based cybercriminal who goes by the handle Storm-0558 first gained access to the Microsoft emails of high-level officials in April 2021. Investigators found that the hacker used a consumer key from a legitimate Microsoft account to forge security tokens that allowed backdoor access to Outlook.com.

The breach was found by technical staff at the State Department on June 16 after nine U.S. organizations and agencies and more than two dozen global entities were targeted through apparent cracks in Microsoft's cloud security system.

Latest Headlines

Actor Danny Masterson faces sentence of 30 years to life for two rapes
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Actor Danny Masterson faces sentence of 30 years to life for two rapes
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- At his sentencing Thursday actor Danny Masterson faces between 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in Los Angeles in 2003. He was convicted of the rapes in May after an earlier mistrial.
Initial U.S. unemployment claims fall to lowest level since February
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Initial U.S. unemployment claims fall to lowest level since February
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Those filing for unemployment insurance for the first time fell to its lowest seasonally-adjusted weekly total since February, but still remained stubbornly above the 200,000 mark, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
Frank Csongos, veteran UPI journalist who witnessed Cold War, dies at 77
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Frank Csongos, veteran UPI journalist who witnessed Cold War, dies at 77
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Veteran UPI journalist Frank T. Csongos, who lived the early part of the Cold War, witnessed some of its tensest moments and later reported its end and aftermath, has died at age 77.
13 presidential centers call for unity, saying state of democracy in U.S. threatened
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
13 presidential centers call for unity, saying state of democracy in U.S. threatened
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The nation's 13 presidential centers -- a cherished collective of libraries, foundations and museums -- issued a joint statement Thursday urging Americans to come together to preserve democracy amid troubling times.
Hilton to install up to 20,000 Tesla Universal Connector EV chargers in 2,000 hotels
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hilton to install up to 20,000 Tesla Universal Connector EV chargers in 2,000 hotels
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Hilton Hotels said Thursday it will install Tesla Universal Wall Connector chargers at hotels throughout the United States and Canada.
Movement grows to block Donald Trump from ballot over Jan. 6
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Movement grows to block Donald Trump from ballot over Jan. 6
CLIVE, Iowa, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Legal scholars are seeking to keep Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot in several states, arguing his link to the Capitol insurrection disqualifies him from running for re-election -- even if he is not convicted of a crime.
Atlantic hurricane season forecast to spawn more major storms
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Atlantic hurricane season forecast to spawn more major storms
AccuWeather forecasters have issued an update to the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season forecast, increasing the number of major hurricanes -- Category 3 or stronger -- to three to five.
Microsoft concludes internal investigation into hack that ensnared U.S. officials
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Microsoft concludes internal investigation into hack that ensnared U.S. officials
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Microsoft published the findings of an internal investigation detailing how a suspected Chinese hacker pried into email accounts at U.S. government agencies for two years before the breach was discovered in June.
Study: Abortions increased in states bordering states with bans
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Study: Abortions increased in states bordering states with bans
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- States bordering others that placed tight limits on abortion and other reproductive rights saw an increase in abortions performed in the first six months of 2023, according to a new study.
Lee to rapidly strengthen into 'major hurricane' by early Friday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Lee to rapidly strengthen into 'major hurricane' by early Friday
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Lee is expect to rapidly strengthen and become "a major hurricane" by early Friday, with swells it generates likely to reach the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by the weekend.
