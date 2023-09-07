Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 7, 2023 / 11:48 AM

Frank Csongos, veteran UPI journalist who witnessed Cold War, dies at 77

By Tom Foty
Frank Csongos joined UPI in 1971. He worked for the agency in West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Washington. On assignment, he witnessed the end of the USSR in Russia in 1991. Photo courtesy of Csongos family
1 of 2 | Frank Csongos joined UPI in 1971. He worked for the agency in West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Washington. On assignment, he witnessed the end of the USSR in Russia in 1991. Photo courtesy of Csongos family

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Veteran UPI journalist Frank T. Csongos, who lived the early part of the Cold War, witnessed some of its tensest moments and later reported its end and aftermath, has died.

Csongos was 77 when he died Monday of congestive heart failure at his home in Fairfax, Va., his daughter, Caroline Csongos, said.

Advertisement

Born in Hungary shortly after after the end of World War II and Nazi occupation of that country, the 10-year-old Csongos witnessed Soviet tanks rolling into Hungary's capital city of Budapest in November 1956, as the then-Soviet Union forcibly put down Eastern/Central Europe's first revolt against its postwar Stalinist "Iron Curtain" rule.

More than six decades later, writing for the website The Place for Stories, he recalled: "We lived within walking distance of the Elizabeth Bridge, in the very center of Budapest. One of my own alarming experiences occurred after I found several shiny machine gun bullets on the street close to our apartment building, courtesy of the rebels or the Soviet soldiers. I took one of the bullets home without thinking much more about it.

Advertisement

"But a few days later, I heard a radio report that communist soldiers were searching apartments in our area, trying to find freedom fighters. That broadcast said any residents found with weapons or ammunition would be shot dead, right there and then.

"I immediately began a search for the machine gun bullet, looking all over the apartment. Unable to find it, I feared for my life. Luckily, none of the soldiers came to our place."

As Soviet-dominated Communist rule was re-established after the failed revolution in Hungary and then loosened over time, recooked as "Goulash Communism" by longtime party boss Janos Kadar, Csongos and his parents remained until 1964, when they were allowed to emigrate to the United States.

They settled in Cleveland, where his parents had relatives among the city's large ethnic Hungarian community. His education suddenly switched from propaganda-heavy Communist Hungarian elementary school to a high school in Cleveland. He was later graduated from Case Western Reserve University.

'Never flinched'

His journalism career began in 1969, not long before he became an American citizen. For the Cleveland Press, he covered general assignment stories and the police beat. Armed with that experience, and a journalism master's degree from Ohio State University, he applied for a job with United Press International in 1971 and was hired for its bureau in Charleston, W.Va.

Advertisement

From there, he moved to Pittsburgh then UPI's New York headquarters, where he mostly edited stories from other UPI bureaus, but also found time to do celebrity interviews and profiles.

He returned as bureau manager to Pittsburgh for several years in the late 1970s and in late 1980, he was transferred to his last UPI assignment, Washington, where he filled numerous roles as desk editor, transportation and communications industry reporter, chief diplomatic correspondent, D.C. metro editor and Washington manager.

His 1980s Washington bureau manager and former UPI managing editor Ron Cohen described him as "a fine and gentle man, who never flinched at any assignment I threw his way ... just did it enthusiastically and professionally. A real team player."

He covered many major stories in Washington, including the breakup of the original AT&T telephone giant and the deadly January 1982 crash of Air Florida Flight 90 into the icy Potomac River.

But he reported what he considered the most important story of his career from thousands of miles away. While assigned to the State Department during the George H.W. Bush administration, he traveled widely in Europe and the Middle East with then-Secretary of State James A. Baker III.

Advertisement

On one momentous U.S. diplomatic mission, he found himself in the Kremlin just as the onetime world superpower Soviet Union was disappearing into history in late December 1991. It was breaking apart, as Soviet republic after Soviet republic declared its independence of Moscow.

Csongos was there as Russian President Boris Yeltsin announced the end of the USSR, which was collapsing after the loss of its Iron Curtain European satellites (including Hungary) and an aborted coup against its last leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, who let those satellites out of the Soviet orbit.

Recalling it two decades later for fellow news agency alumni, Csongos said, "UPI gave me no cellphone but I was able to con a KGB guy to use a land line in a Kremlin office by telling him in my broken Russian, 'I am with the Baker delegation.' That left the impression that I was part of Mr. Baker's troops and it did the trick.

"It was a huge story, truly one for the history books. It meant the end of the Cold War and the end of the Soviet Union itself. It meant that Russia would be the successor state and would assume control of all the nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

"I took a bit of satisfaction in the fact that I had the privilege of reporting on this event. Thirty-five years prior to this event, I was in Budapest as a 10-year-old kid witnessing Soviet tanks rolling into the country to crush the Hungarian uprising," he said.

Csongos left UPI in 1993.

Radio Free Europe

After a brief stop with a Washington-based trade newsletter, in 1995, he joined another reminder of his Budapest past, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, whose role in encouraging the 1956 Hungarian revolution has long been a source of controversy.

He spent a dozen years with RFE/RL, much it reporting on or editing news of the post-Soviet world for countries that had been a part of it. He served three assignments in Washington, where he eventually headed the RFE/RL bureau and sometimes covered the State Department again, as well as the White House, including an interview with President George W. Bush.

In between, he did two tours back in East/Central Europe at the then new RFE/RL headquarters in Prague, symbolically relocated from Munich, Germany to the Czech Republic after the domino-like fall of the European Communist systems.

"The world's three oldest professions are prostitution, espionage and journalism," he liked to quip. "The third one uses elements of the first two but is not as well paid."

Advertisement

Following his 2007 retirement from RFE/RL, he engaged his passions for art, theater and cinema, jokingly using a character name from his favorite film, Casablanca, as an email alias. He taught international journalism as an adjunct professor at George Mason University and contributed book reviews to The Washington Times.

Csongos was born on Dec. 30, 1945, in Kiskoros, Hungary, to Istvan "Pista" Csongos and Zsuzsi "Susie" Csongos (Muncsik), survivors of the Holocaust.

Besides his daughter, he is survived by his wife, Sylvia Csongos (Gluck), son-in-law, William Robbins, grandson, Alexander Robbins, granddaughter, Alyssa Robbins and several cousins.

A funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Initial U.S. unemployment claims fall to lowest level since February
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Initial U.S. unemployment claims fall to lowest level since February
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Those filing for unemployment insurance for the first time fell to its lowest seasonally-adjusted weekly total since February, but still remained stubbornly above the 200,000 mark, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
13 presidential centers call for unity, saying state of democracy in U.S. threatened
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
13 presidential centers call for unity, saying state of democracy in U.S. threatened
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The nation's 13 presidential centers -- a cherished collective of libraries, foundations and museums -- issued a joint statement Thursday urging Americans to come together to preserve democracy amid troubling times.
Hilton to install up to 20,000 Tesla Universal Connector EV chargers in 2,000 hotels
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hilton to install up to 20,000 Tesla Universal Connector EV chargers in 2,000 hotels
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Hilton Hotels said Thursday it will install Tesla Universal Wall Connector chargers at hotels throughout the United States and Canada.
Movement grows to block Donald Trump from ballot over Jan. 6
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Movement grows to block Donald Trump from ballot over Jan. 6
CLIVE, Iowa, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Legal scholars are seeking to keep Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot in several states, arguing his link to the Capitol insurrection disqualifies him from running for re-election -- even if he is not convicted of a crime.
Atlantic hurricane season forecast to spawn more major storms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Atlantic hurricane season forecast to spawn more major storms
AccuWeather forecasters have issued an update to the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season forecast, increasing the number of major hurricanes -- Category 3 or stronger -- to three to five.
Microsoft concludes internal investigation into hack that ensnared U.S. officials
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Microsoft concludes internal investigation into hack that ensnared U.S. officials
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Microsoft published the findings of an internal investigation detailing how a suspected Chinese hacker pried into email accounts at U.S. government agencies for two years before the breach was discovered in June.
Study: Abortions increased in states bordering states with bans
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Study: Abortions increased in states bordering states with bans
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- States bordering others that placed tight limits on abortion and other reproductive rights saw an increase in abortions performed in the first six months of 2023, according to a new study.
Lee to rapidly strengthen into 'major hurricane' by early Friday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Lee to rapidly strengthen into 'major hurricane' by early Friday
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Lee is expect to rapidly strengthen and become "a major hurricane" by early Friday, with swells it generates likely to reach the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by the weekend.
N.Y. AG opens investigation into 2 teens killed in police shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
N.Y. AG opens investigation into 2 teens killed in police shooting
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has opened an investigation into the fatal early Wednesday shooting of two teenage burglary suspects by an Onondaga County deputy in the town of DeWitt.
Texas plans appeal as federal judge orders floating barrier moved in Rio Grande
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Texas plans appeal as federal judge orders floating barrier moved in Rio Grande
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Texas is planning to fight "all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court," after a federal judge ordered the state Wednesday to move its orange floating border barrier to the riverbank of the Rio Grande.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York judge refuses Donald Trump's effort to delay fraud trial
New York judge refuses Donald Trump's effort to delay fraud trial
Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
Judge in Ga. election case severs trial for 2 Donald Trump lawyers
Judge in Ga. election case severs trial for 2 Donald Trump lawyers
Florida Gov. DeSantis names Moms For Liberty co-founder to state ethics commission
Florida Gov. DeSantis names Moms For Liberty co-founder to state ethics commission
Man remains missing from Carnival ship Conquest after it docked in Miami
Man remains missing from Carnival ship Conquest after it docked in Miami
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement