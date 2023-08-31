Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 31, 2023 / 11:48 AM

Communities along the East Coast survey damage from Idalia; thousands still in the dark

By A.L. Lee
A boat is stranded in the town of Jena after Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Fla., Wednesday. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulaschkevich/ EPA-EFE
A boat is stranded in the town of Jena after Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Fla., Wednesday. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulaschkevich/ EPA-EFE

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Communities along the East Coast dealt with damage from Tropical Storm Idalia Thursday as the storm moved into the Atlantic Ocean.

Idalia barreled into the Big Bend region of Florida's west coast Wednesday morning with winds up to 120 mph, causing devastating storm surge on the Gulf Coast nearly one year after Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida and decimated large swaths of the state.

Advertisement

At least two deaths in Florida and another in Georgia had been reported, while preliminary estimates have put the total damage and economic loss from Idalia as high as $20 billion so far.

About 241,000 households in Florida and Georgia remained without power Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us, with nearly 141,541 outages in Florida and 100,966 in Georgia around 10:30 a.m.

Read More

In Florida, more than 95% of homes in Jefferson, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor counties -- where Idalia tore through at full strength Wednesday morning -- were still waiting for the lights to come back on.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in Florida, Idalia's storm surge washed away an untold number of homes in Horseshoe Beach and surrounding areas. The storm also destroyed the only gas station in the small town of Cedar Key, where the eye of the storm passed Wednesday morning.

In Perry, Fla., the storm's winds tore away the roof and brick facade of an apartment building.

In South Carolina about 13,327 homes were without power, while 19,486 were in the dark in North Carolina. A 30 mph wind gust was recorded early Thursday at Myrtle Beach International Airport, as officials expected more power outages as strong winds were still affecting the region.

In North Carolina, the storm downed trees, scattered foliage and debris, and flooded roads in the Wilmington area, where more than five inches of rain fell in a day while 3,000 households remained without power.

A likely tornado blew a portion of the roof off the Four Paws Veterinary Hospital in St. James.

Tornado damage was also possible in many surrounding communities, however, no casualties had been reported, while the power stayed on in many households in nearby Brunswick.

Only 423 electric customers in Brunswick County were without power Thursday morning, according to Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation, which provides services to more than 98,000 households in the region.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 1,500 power outages were reported around Leland, Northwest, and Sandy Creek, while up to 650 homes were reportedly without power in Pender County.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued flash flood warnings and wind advisories in the eastern Sandhills and Coastal Plain, where gusts as high as 40 mph were reported Thursday morning.

The region around Cape Fear experienced nearly 24 hours of rain, while a number of roads remained flooded in Brunswick County, where sheriff's officials blocked a section of Shallotte Point Loop Road that remained underwater Thursday morning.

In South Carolina, strong winds led to increased storm surge in Charleston, where an unusually high tide assisted in flooding the downtown district in more than a foot of water.

The water level reached more than 9 feet at Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach, according to AccuWeather.

Elsewhere, a tornado ripped through Cherry Grove, northeast of Myrtle Beach, damaging buildings and tearing the roof off at least one home, according to emergency officials.

Video footage from a highway in Goose Creek, northwest of Charleston, showed a car being flipped by a small tornado that touched down earlier Wednesday when Idalia was still at hurricane strength.

Flooding in the coastal community of McClellanville, S.C., reached about 3 feet.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Idalia moves into Atlantic after lashing North Carolina
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Idalia moves into Atlantic after lashing North Carolina
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Idalia continued to lash North Carolina with heavy rains early Thursday, causing life-threatening flash flooding in the eastern part of the state.
First time unemployment filings fall to lowest point in past month
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
First time unemployment filings fall to lowest point in past month
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Workers filing for the first time for unemployment benefits reached a seasonally adjusted 228,000 last week, down 4,000 from a week before, according to the Labor Department.
July PCE ticks up 0.2%, with consumer spending, income both on the rise
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
July PCE ticks up 0.2%, with consumer spending, income both on the rise
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday that consumer prices rose slightly in July.
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to have another possible medical episode on Wednesday, freezing for more than half a minute when questioned at an event in Kentucky.
Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean get new sentencing dates after judge's illness
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean get new sentencing dates after judge's illness
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The sentencing hearing for former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio was moved to Tuesday and his associate Ethan Nordean to Friday after U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly took ill on Wednesday.
Maryland man pleads guilty to threatening LGBTQ group
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Maryland man pleads guilty to threatening LGBTQ group
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Maryland man has admitted to making a threatening phone call to the United States' largest LGBTQ lobbying group the day after a shooter who identified as transgender killed six people in a mass school shooting.
Nebraska governor signs executive order narrowly defining male, female
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nebraska governor signs executive order narrowly defining male, female
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has signed an executive order that narrowly defines male and female.
Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A swimmer in Texas has died after developing a meningitis infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba from an Austin area lake, health officials announced Wednesday.
After tearing through Florida, tropical storm Idalia sweeps across Carolinas
U.S. News // 1 day ago
After tearing through Florida, tropical storm Idalia sweeps across Carolinas
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane Idalia weakened Wednesday from a Category 4 hurricane to a tropical storm, and is blamed for at least two deaths in Florida and another in Georgia as the storm moves north into the Carolinas.
Man who claimed Jan. 6 rioters 'officially took the White House' charged
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Man who claimed Jan. 6 rioters 'officially took the White House' charged
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and claimed that rioters "officially took the White House" in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election has been charged.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
In civil lawsuit, Trump accused of overstating net worth by $2.2 billion
In civil lawsuit, Trump accused of overstating net worth by $2.2 billion
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement