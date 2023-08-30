Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 30, 2023 / 4:21 PM

Massachusetts court finds defrocked cardinal unfit to stand trial for sexual assault

By Patrick Hilsman
A Massachusetts court ruled Wednesday that defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is not competent to stand trial. McCarrick is accused of assaulting a teenage victim in 1977 and faces charges from the same victim in Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick D. McDermott/UPI
A Massachusetts court ruled Wednesday that defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is not competent to stand trial. McCarrick is accused of assaulting a teenage victim in 1977 and faces charges from the same victim in Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick D. McDermott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts court ruled Wednesday that former Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick is not competent to stand trial for decades-old allegations that he had sexually abused a teenage boy.

McCarrick is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old victim at a 1974 wedding celebration at Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

The alleged victim says he was assaulted twice during the day of the wedding, according to a complaint filed in 2021.

Massachusetts forensic psychologist Kerry Nelligan said McCarrick showed signs of "deficits of his memory and ability to retain information," during an examination in June.

Read More

"These deficits are not going to get better," Nelligan added. "There is no cure. There is no medication that can improve the symptoms."

In April Wisconsin prosecutors charged McCarrick with fourth-degree sexual assault related to the alleged abuse of the same individual in 1977.

The accuser says he was groped in Wisconsin's Geneva Lake by McCarrick, who at the time was a priest in New York's Archdiocese, and another adult man. The accuser also says McCarrick had sex with him the day before groping him in the lake and that he had been abused by McCarrick repeatedly over the years, starting when he was 11.

Advertisement

In 2019, McCarrick was defrocked after the Vatican held a trial during which they found him guilty of abusing underage and adult pupils.

The Vatican's investigation found that Pope John Paul II had appointed McCarrick to the position of Archbishop of Washington, D.C., after an inquiry found that McCarrick had sex with his pupils.

McCarrick is the highest-ranking Catholic official to be charged in the United States in relation to a sex crime.

Latest Headlines

In civil lawsuit, Trump accused of overstating net worth by $2.2 billion
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
In civil lawsuit, Trump accused of overstating net worth by $2.2 billion
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been accused of overstating his net worth by more than $2 billion, according to a court filing Wednesday by the New York attorney general's office.
Idalia weakens to tropical storm as it moves across Georgia, Carolinas
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Idalia weakens to tropical storm as it moves across Georgia, Carolinas
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A weakened Hurricane Idalia was a Category 1 storm about 100 miles west-southwest of Savannah, Ga., Wednesday afternoon and moving northeast at 20 mph.
Justice Department charges Arizona company, says its animal drugs not approved
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Justice Department charges Arizona company, says its animal drugs not approved
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department filed a complaint Wednesday against Arizona-based AniCell Biotech LLC for selling unapproved animal drugs.
Biden encourages officials to 'remain vigilant' as Hurricane Idalia bears down on East Coast
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden encourages officials to 'remain vigilant' as Hurricane Idalia bears down on East Coast
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden encouraged officials across the south to "remain vigilant" as Hurricane Idalia took aim at the U.S. southeastern coastal region.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to have another possible medical episode on Wednesday, freezing for more than half a minute when questioned at an event in Kentucky.
Judge rejects executive privilege claim made by ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge rejects executive privilege claim made by ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A district judge on Wednesday ruled that former Trump adviser Peter Navarro did not demonstrate that the former president had invoked executive privilege to justify his failure to testify before Congress.
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Rudy Giuliani is legally liable for defaming a pair of election workers in Georgia following the 2020 presidential race.
Five female professors sue Vassar college over alleged pay discrimination
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Five female professors sue Vassar college over alleged pay discrimination
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Five female professors at Vassar College said Wednesday they are suing the institution over what they claim is gender pay discrimination.
U.S. second quarter GDP revised lower to 2.1%
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. second quarter GDP revised lower to 2.1%
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Gross domestic product over the three months ending in June was revised lower by 0.3% to 2.1% as investments dry up, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
Labor Department rule seeks to provide 3.6M low-paid salary workers overtime pay
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Labor Department rule seeks to provide 3.6M low-paid salary workers overtime pay
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor Wednesday proposed a new overtime rule guaranteeing overtime pay for 3.6 million workers earning less than $1,059 a week, roughly $55,000 per year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
More than 100 arrested for attending gay wedding in Nigeria
Canada warns LGBTQ travelers of visiting the United States
Canada warns LGBTQ travelers of visiting the United States
U.S. authorities dismantle massive malware network
U.S. authorities dismantle massive malware network
Chess prodigy accused of cheating with vibrating sex toys settles legal fight
Chess prodigy accused of cheating with vibrating sex toys settles legal fight
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement