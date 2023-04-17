Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 17, 2023 / 11:38 PM

Ex-Catholic Cardinal McCarrick faces second sexual assault charge

By Sheri Walsh
Former Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was defrocked by Pope Francis in 2019, is facing a second sexual assault charge. The 92-year-old was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault Monday in Wisconsin. McCarrick is facing a similar charge in Massachusetts. File photo by Patrick D. McDermott/UPI Photo
Former Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was defrocked by Pope Francis in 2019, is facing a second sexual assault charge. The 92-year-old was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault Monday in Wisconsin. McCarrick is facing a similar charge in Massachusetts. File photo by Patrick D. McDermott/UPI Photo | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Former Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is facing his second sexual assault charge since being expelled by Pope Francis four years ago.

McCarrick, 92, who is the highest-ranking Catholic official in the United States to be prosecuted for sexually abusing a child, was charged Monday with one count of fourth-degree sexual assault in Wisconsin from an accusation dating back to April of 1977. McCarrick is already facing another charge in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, McCarrick sexually abused a 19-year-old repeatedly at a home on Geneva Lake in southern Wisconsin, where they were both guests. The victim said he was 11 years old when McCarrick first exposed himself, adding that the former Cardinal would often take him "to a special event or lavish party and then sexually assault" him.

Monday's new charge comes from a report made to the Clergy and Faith Leader Abuse initiative, which Wisconsin's Justice Department started two years ago.

RELATED Maryland AG report alleges 'depraved' child sexual abuse in Archdiocese of Baltimore

"Thank you to the brave survivors who have made reports through the clergy and faith leader abuse initiative," said Attorney General Josh Kaul. "I encourage other survivors who have not yet reported to consider speaking to the victim services specialist at DOJ who is dedicated to this initiative and to make a report."

Advertisement

In September of 2021, McCarrick pleaded not guilty to multiple criminal charges of sexual misconduct stemming from accusations he abused a teenage boy during the 1970s in Massachusetts. McCarrick was accused of molesting a 16-year-old boy at a wedding at Wellesley College in 1974.

In February, McCarrick's lawyers asked a judge to dismiss the case, saying the 92-year-old has dementia and is not mentally competent to stand trial.

RELATED Ex-Catholic Cardinal McCarrick pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charges

The statute of limitations in both cases has held up in Massachusetts and Wisconsin because McCarrick was not a resident in either state.

The victims, who are now in their 60s, are among more than a dozen people who have accused McCarrick of abuse or harassment when they were boys, seminarians or clerics.

As accusations of sexual abuse were revealed over the years, McCarrick was removed from his ministry in 2018. Pope Francis defrocked him a year later after the Vatican said he was guilty of sexual abuse in another case involving a 16-year-old altar boy at New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral, in 1971.

RELATED Vatican: Pope John Paul II knew of sex abuse claims against cardinal

Latest Headlines

Nine states join Justice Dept.'s lawsuit against Google
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Nine states join Justice Dept.'s lawsuit against Google
April 17 (UPI) -- The attorney generals of nine states on Monday joined the Justice Department's lawsuit against Google that seeks to break up the Internet behemoth's alleged digital advertising monopoly.
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
April 17 (UPI) -- Ford Motor has unveiled its new Lincoln Nautilus and announced the 2024 midsize crossover will be produced in China and imported to the United States.
White House would veto national transgender sports ban
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
White House would veto national transgender sports ban
April 17 (UPI) -- Any federal legislation prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams will be vetoed if it makes it to President Joe Biden's desk, the White House confirmed Monday.
Apple announces high-yield saving accounts for card users
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Apple announces high-yield saving accounts for card users
April 17 (UPI) -- Apple announced a new perk for Apple Card users on Monday, introducing a new high-yield savings account option.
Rep. George Santos announces re-election bid amid investigations into lies
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rep. George Santos announces re-election bid amid investigations into lies
April 17 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who is facing investigations and calls to step down after lying about his background to get elected to Congress, has announced he will seek re-election in 2024.
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
April 17 (UPI) -- A Kansas City man faces charges for allegedly shooting a Black teenager, Ralph Yarl, who came to the door of his home by mistake last week.
NOAA considers new marine sanctuary in Pacific Remote Islands
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NOAA considers new marine sanctuary in Pacific Remote Islands
April 17 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering designating a new national marine sanctuary in the waters around the Pacific Remote Islands.
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
April 17 (UPI) -- A special grand jury in Ohio on Monday decided eight Akron police officers won't face criminal charges in the death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, who was shot 46 times.
HUD awards second round of grants, vouchers to address homelessness
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
HUD awards second round of grants, vouchers to address homelessness
April 17 (UPI) -- Dozens of communities across the country will receive more than $171 million in grants to help solve homelessness, as the government released its second round of funding since February to total $486 million.
Defense Department has 45 days to finish probe into leaked classified documents
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Defense Department has 45 days to finish probe into leaked classified documents
April 17 (UPI) -- U.S. intelligence analysts continue to "actively address" the recent leak of classified documents online and will conduct a comprehensive review within 45 days, a Department of Defense spokesperson said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 dead, 4 wounded in Louisville shooting
2 dead, 4 wounded in Louisville shooting
Police in eastern Oregon hunt man accused of killing officer
Police in eastern Oregon hunt man accused of killing officer
FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement