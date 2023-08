Three inches of rain poured on the Grand Canyon's South Rim on Tuesday. Photo by I, Jonathan Zander/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Three inches of rain poured on the Grand Canyon's South Rim, setting off flooding in the town of Tusayan, Ariz., and forcing the evacuation of more than 100 visitors and workers, officials said. People were moved from hotels and employee housing Tuesday while deputies closed a major freeway in the area, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. Three feet of water covered Highway 64, forcing officials to close the South Rim entrance temporarily. Advertisement

"All unnecessary travel to and from the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is not recommended," the sheriff's department said on social media.

"The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 64 south of Tusayan, all traffic from inside the National Park is being routed east on State Route 64 through Cameron."

About 70 Canyon Unified School District children had to shelter in place at their school before they could return home later in the day. Highway 64 was later reopened to limited access as crews examined the damage the flooding caused.

Tusayan resident Jimelia Talasyousiea told KSAZ-TV said she was stunned by the flooding in her area after watching postings online and her manager warned her about the seriousness of the rising water.

Advertisement

"There's a lot of debris that has floated into the road," she said. "I saw videos of a dumpster going into the road, and they are also rebuilding and remodeling the McDonald's we have right down the street. I think a lot of their equipment got into the street area. as well."