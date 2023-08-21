Advertisement
Aug. 21, 2023 / 6:40 AM

Schools closed as Hilary moves through Southern California

By UPI Staff
Hilary made landfall in California on Sunday as a tropical storm. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Country Public Works
Hilary made landfall in California on Sunday as a tropical storm. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Country Public Works

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- School districts in San Diego and Los Angeles shuttered their doors for Monday as the deadly Post-Tropical Cyclone Hilary continues to batter Southern California with heavy rains and winds.

Hilary made landfall as a tropical storm Sunday morning in Baja California, Mexico, where it killed one person, before making its way north into Southern California where the National Weather Service said it expected "life-threatening and locally catastrophic flash flooding" overnight.

It warned that the storm could produce "potentially historic rainfall amounts" that could cause flash, urban and steep-sided gully flooding, landslides, mudslides and debris flows.

The storm was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone early Monday.

Shelter-in-place orders were also issued for some residents of San Bernardino County while an evacuation order was in effect for those of the Serrano Square neighborhood.

In Ventura County, two people were rescued while a third is unaccounted for after they became trapped in the Santa Clara River, the Ventura County Fire Department PIO said online.

The California Department of Transport said flooding had forced the closure of a section of Interstate 10 in Cathedral City.

The San Diego County Office of Education announced in a statement Sunday that it was postponing the start of the school year a day due to the storm.

The Los Angeles Unified School District also closed its facilities on Monday, stating the decision to do so was not an easy one to make.

"We are expected to experience the peak of this storm at midnight, which does not afford enough time for our staff to adequately inspect our facilities," it said in a statement.

"In addition, we are expecting winds, which may adversely impact our transportation network and system, putting systems and employees at risk."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had declared a state of emergency for much of southern California late Saturday as forecasters anticipated rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, across portions of southern California and southern Nevada -- levels deemed to be "dangerous to catastrophic."

Hilary was the first tropical storm to officially make landfall in California since record-keeping began in 1949.

Newsom proclaimed the emergency in San Diego while visiting with California National Guard troops. He also met with first responders and local officials, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, and indicated he has been in touch with federal officials, including the White House.

There are currently more than 7,500 "boots on the ground" deployed to help local communities from the impacts of Hurricane Hilary, he said.

"California has thousands of people on the ground working hand-in-hand with federal and local personnel to support communities in Hurricane Hilary's path with resources, equipment and expertise," Newsom said. "We're mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm."

In Arizona, the areas considered at risk for "excessive rain" were increased on Saturday as NWS forecasters placed the city of Phoenix in a "marginal risk" category of 5%.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is keeping tabs on Hilary and has met with Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials to prepare for the storm, her office told the Arizona Republic.

And in Nevada, forecasters issued a flood advisory for much of the Las Vegas area running through Monday afternoon, warning that excessive storm runoff could cause flash flooding in many areas, especially in the western Mojave desert.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo also declared a state of emergency Sunday, a day after activating 100 of the state's National Guardsmen to support Southern Nevada.

