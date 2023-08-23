Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 23, 2023 / 1:18 AM

U.S. hits Chinese officials with entry bans over forced assimilation of Tibetan children

By Darryl Coote
The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed visa bans on Chinese officials they say are participating in a campaign to force the assimilation of some 1 million Tibetan children. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed visa bans on Chinese officials they say are participating in a campaign to force the assimilation of some 1 million Tibetan children. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is imposing punitive measures against Chinese officials, banning them from entering the United States on accusations of being involved in the forced assimilation of more than 1 million Tibetan children.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the imposition of the visa resections against an undisclosed number of Chinese officials in a brief statement Tuesday.

Advertisement

"These coercive policies seek to eliminate Tibet's distinct linguistic, cultural and religious traditions among younger generations of Tibetans," he said.

"We urge [the People's Republic of China] authorities to end the coercion of Tibetan children into government-run boarding schools and to cease repressive assimilation policies, both in Tibet and throughout other parts of the PRC."

Read More

In February, a panel of United Nations experts in minority issues, education and cultural rights produced a report stating some 1 million Tibetan minority children were forcibly separated from their parents and put into a residential school system to assimilate them culturally, religiously and linguistically into Chinese society.

The report said the children are forced to complete compulsory education curriculum in Mandarin Chinese without access to traditional or culturally relevant learning.

Advertisement

"As a result, Tibetan children are losing their facility with their native language and the ability to communicate easily with their parents and grandparents in the Tibetan language, which contributes to their assimilation and erosion of their identity," the experts said.

The imposition of the visa bans follows the Biden administration in December designating Wy Yingjie, party secretary of the Tibetan Autonomous Region, and Zhang Hongbo, director of the Tibetan Public Security Bureau, over their involvement in serious human rights abuses committed by the government in Tibet.

The move comes amid already sour relations between China and the United States as they compete for global influence.

For years, Washington has condemned and punished Beijing over its treatment of its minority citizens, in particular Uyghurs in northwestern Xinjiang Province. Since 2021, the United States has accused China of committing genocide against the Muslim minority population.

Latest Headlines

Biden to attend next month's G20 summit in New Delhi as Harris heads to Jakarta
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to attend next month's G20 summit in New Delhi as Harris heads to Jakarta
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will attend next month's G20 Leaders' summit in New Delhi, India, as Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Jakarta, Indonesia to attend ASEAN.
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Mark Meadows, the last White House chief of staff for former President Donald Trump, has asked a federal court to block his arrest Friday in the Georgia election case.
Meta's Threads due on desktop in 'next few days'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Meta's Threads due on desktop in 'next few days'
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Threads, Meta's newest social media platform since Instagram and Facebook, will arrive on the web and desktop computers this week.
Deluge of rain expected as Tropical Storm Harold pushes west across Texas, Mexico
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Deluge of rain expected as Tropical Storm Harold pushes west across Texas, Mexico
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- As much as 6 inches of rain is expected in south Texas, with as much as 10 inches forecast for Mexico, as Tropical Storm Harold hits the region.
UPS workers overwhelmingly approve 5-year contract, end strike threat
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
UPS workers overwhelmingly approve 5-year contract, end strike threat
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- UPS drivers and package sorters overwhelmingly approved a new five-year contract on Tuesday, averting a strike that threatened to put the brakes on deliveries.
U.S. tidal flooding breaks records as El Niño forecast to bring even more in 2024
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. tidal flooding breaks records as El Niño forecast to bring even more in 2024
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- High tide flooding along the East and West coasts of the United States reached record highs in eight locations over the past year as El Niño is expected to push record tidal flooding into 2024.
Former mayor of Humacao, Puerto Rico, sentenced to prison in bribery scheme
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former mayor of Humacao, Puerto Rico, sentenced to prison in bribery scheme
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The ex-mayor of Humacao, Puerto Rico, was sentenced to three year and one month in prison Tuesday for his role in a bribery and kickback scheme involving municipal contracts.
Federal court rules in favor of Michigan man who refused to host same-sex weddings
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal court rules in favor of Michigan man who refused to host same-sex weddings
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Federal court has ruled in favor of the owner of a Charlotte Michigan apple orchard that was barred from the East Lansing Farmer's Market for refusing to host same sex wedding ceremonies.
Ohio school bus crash kills 1 student, injures 23
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ohio school bus crash kills 1 student, injures 23
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- One student was killed, and at least 23 were injured after a school bus crashed in the area of Lawrenceville, Ohio.
Commercial wind power project off Rhode Island coast gets approval
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Commercial wind power project off Rhode Island coast gets approval
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Interior Department announced its fourth approval for a commercial offshore wind project, located 15 miles southeast of Point Judith, R.I. which will have the capacity to power nearly 250,000 homes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British intelligence: Ukraine drone strikes against Russian target likely from inside Russia
British intelligence: Ukraine drone strikes against Russian target likely from inside Russia
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
Tenn. House adopts strict rules, no debate on gun policy in special session
Tenn. House adopts strict rules, no debate on gun policy in special session
IBM sells The Weather Channel and other digital assets after seven-year hold
IBM sells The Weather Channel and other digital assets after seven-year hold
Realtors: Home sales collapse, falling 16% year-over-year as rate hikes bite
Realtors: Home sales collapse, falling 16% year-over-year as rate hikes bite
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement